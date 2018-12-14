NOTA BENE : Congés de Noël de la Commission: 24décembre au 2 janvier 2019 inclus.

(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 17 décembre 2018

EU-Kosovo* Stabilisation and Association Council

EU-Ukraine Association Council

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Volodymyr Groysman, Prime Minister of Ukraine.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in an official dinner of Heads of State or Government ahead of the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe, in Vienna, Austria.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the EU-Ukraine Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the EU-Kosovo Stabilisation and Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Vienna, Austria (until 18/12): attends High-level Forum Africa- Europe, Taking cooperation to the digital age; and meets Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Volodymyr Groysman, Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Volodymyr Groysman, Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Rolf Wenzel, Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

Mr Johannes Hahn attends the EU-Ukraine Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

Mr Johannes Hahn attends the EU-Kosovo Stabilisation and Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of the Confederación Intersindical Galega (CIG).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Costas Kadis, Minister for Environment of Cyprus.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Luis María Beamonte, President of the Partido Popular (PP) of Aragón.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: attends the award ceremony of the graduates of Polytechneio and Polytechnic Schools.

Ms Marianne Thyssen gives a presentation of the European Pillar of Social Rights in front of the Sociaal-Economische Raad van Vlaanderen (Serv-academie), in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : rencontre Mme Sophie Cluzel, Secrétaire d'État auprès du ministre chargée des Personnes handicapées de la République française.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at the conference 'Multimodal Sustainable Transport: which role for the internalisation of external costs?', in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Michael O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ryanair.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the 12th Israel-EU High Level Seminar on Combating Racism, Xenophobia and Antisemitism, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics holds a Citizens' Dialogue on the future of Europe with participants from various Member States, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Antoine Petit, President of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Mr Carlos Moedas hosts a working dinner with the European Commission's High Level Group of Innovators in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the American European Community Association (AECA) Round-TableConference, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King attends the European Political Strategy Centre High Level Dinner ('Strategic Autonomy in the Digital Age'), in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria (until 18/12); delivers an opening statement and attends the working dinner of the EU – African Union Digital Economy Task Force.

Mardi 18 décembre 2018

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Political Leaders' Meeting of the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe, in Vienna, Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the opening of the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe, in Vienna, Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, in Vienna, Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Mr Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives the Directors of “The Green 10”.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the EU Non-Proliferation And Disarmament Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Aharon Leshno-Yaar, Ambassador of Israel to the EU and NATO.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

Mr Johannes Hahn, together with Mr Neven Mimica and Mr Phil Hogan, in Vienna, Austria: attends the Africa-Europe High Level Forum.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Marek Gróbarczyk, Minister for Maritime Economy and inland navigation of Poland, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ambassador Kazuo Kodam, Head of the Mission of Japan to the European Union.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends and speaks at an information session on European Universities organised for stakeholders by Directorate-General Education, Youth, Sport and Culture.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Prof.Dr. Alexander Lorz, Education Minister of the German state of Hesse.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France; meets with the EU Heads of Mission to UNESCO; attends a working lunch with Assistant Director-General for Science, Flavia Schlegel, and with Assistant Director General for Education, Stefania Giannini; delivers a keynote speech at the Information Meeting of Synchrotron-Light For Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME); and meets with Ms Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria: delivers an opening speech and attends the Official Launch of the EU – African Union Digital Economy Task Force; and attends a “Jobs for the 21st century” roundtable at the High-Level EU – Africa Forum.

Mercredi 19 décembre 2018

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of Greece.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, receives Mr Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of Greece, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the Friedenslicht aus Betlehem, in the presence of Mr Thomas Stelzer, Landeshauptmann of Upper Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Luca Jahier, President of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives the "Politieke Pluim Prijs" from the Plastic Soup Foundation, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: awards a prize at the Nederlands Olympisch Comité NOC *NSF.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro.

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts a meeting with the leaders of the six Western Balkan partner countries.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Averof Neofytou, President of the Democratic Rally party of Cyprus.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Francois Nuyts, CEO of Allegro.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Alenka Bratušek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure of Slovenia.

Mr Johannes Hahn attends the meeting with the leaders of the six Western Balkan partner countries.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete holds bilateral meetings in the margins of the Energy Council: with Ms Kadri Simson, Minister for Energy of Estonia, Mr Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Energy and Environment of Finland, Mr Zygimantas Vaiciunas, Minister for Energy and Environment of Lithuania, Ms Alenka Bratusek, Minister for Energy of Slovenia, Mr Andrea Cioffi, Secretary of State for Energy Infrastructure, of Italy.

Mr Karmenu Vella attends the handover of the Friedenslicht aus Betlehem, to Mr Jean-Claude Juncker, in the presence of Mr Thomas Stelzer, Landeshauptmann of Upper Austria.

the handover of the Light of Peace of Bethlehem, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in theMinisterial Conference on Eradication of African swine fever in the EU and the long-term management of the wild boar population, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska attends the 15th year anniversary event of the Establishment of the Executive Agency for the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, in Brussels.

Jeudi 20 décembre 2018

Environment Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Jean-Louis Guigou, President of the Institut de prospective économique du monde méditerranéen.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the EU-Egypt Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn attends the EU-Egypt Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Sergio Costa, Minister for Environment of Italy, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Socrates Famellos, Alternate Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Mairi Gougeon, Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment of Scotland.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: attends an exchange of views at a joint parliamentary committee meeting of the Hellenic Parliament on the rescEU proposal to upgrade the Union's Civil Protection Mechanism.

Vendredi 21 décembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the official closing ceremony of Germany's last coal mine in Bottrop, Germany

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Hans Bruyninckx, Executive Director of the European Environmental Agency.

Congé de Noël de la Commission du 24 décembre 2018 au 2 janvier 2019 inclus.

Vendredi 4 janvier 2019

Mr Karmenu Vella in Oslo, Norway: speaks at the European Green Capital Opening Ceremony.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Lithuanian farmers.

Samedi 5 janvier 2019

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Nyborg Strand, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech at the Social Liberal party's New Year's seminar.

Prévisions du mois de janvier 2019 :

21/01 Eurogroup; Foreign Affairs Council

28/01 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Permanence DG COMM :

- du 22 au 23 décembre 2018:

BERTAUD Natasha : + 32 (0) 460 76 74 56





- du 24 au 26 décembre

VANDYSTADt Nathalie : +32 (0) 460 76 70 83





- du 27 au 28 décembre 2018

BERTAUD Natasha : + 32 (0) 460 76 74 56





- du 29 décembre 2018 au 2 janvier 2019

ITKONEN Anna- Kaisa : +32 (0) 460 76 43 28





- du 5 janvier au 6 janvier 2019

ROSARIO Daniel : +32 (0) 460 76 42 67

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23