Déplacements et visites

Lundi 10 décembre 2018

Foreign Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the conference “Best practices of integrating refugees and migrants through Youth Organisations” co-organised by the World Scout Bureau Europe Support Centre and the European Youth Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of Finnish County Governors.

Johannes Hahn participates in the EU-Serbia Intergovernmental Conference, in Brussels.

Johannes Hahn participates in the EU-Montenegro Intergovernmental Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Katowice, Poland (10-15/12): participates in the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 24).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of Science Meets Life: Mr René Custers, Regulatory & responsible research manager, VIB and Prof. Dr. George Coupland, director of the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding in Cologne.

Mr Phil Hogan in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Stavros Arachovitis, Minister for Rural Development and Food of Greece; meets Mr Stelios Rallis, Secretary General for Digital Policy of Greece; and receives an Honorary Doctorate from the Agricultural University of Athens.

Ms Violeta Bulcparticipates in the 2nd Transport Community Treaty Ministerial Meeting and meets the Western Balkans Six (WB6) Ministers of Transport

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Ayara Radhouane, Minister of Transport of Tunisia.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowskain Katowice, Poland: attends the Climate Change Conference and the Copernicus side-event on “The global reach of Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.”

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers the opening speech at the Launch of the Antisemitism survey, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: speaks at a hearing held by the Committee on European Affairs of the Hungarian National Assembly.

Ms Corina Creţu in Strasbourg, France: attends and delivers a speech at the Inauguration of the European Aseptic and Sterile Environment (EASE) Training Centre of the University of Strasbourg.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the German Marshall Fund Launch Event, in Brussels.

Mardi 11 décembre 2018

College meeting

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the preparations ahead of the European Council.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Nairobi, Kenya: delivers a speech at the Opening Session “Empowering African economies in the digital era” of the first Africa eCommerce Week; and delivers a speech at the High-level Dialogue on Trade and the Digital Economy in Africa.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets the CEOs of the Finnish Forest Industries, the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries and the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland, in Strasbourg.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Stockholm, Sweden; attends a working lunch with Mr Mikael Damberg, Swedish Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Ms Helene Hellmark Knutsson, Swedish Minister for Higher Education and Research and various business and academic stakeholders; and delivers a keynote speech at the Seminar on European Viable Cities Day 2018.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France; meets with a delegation from the Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment of Ireland's Oireachtas; meets with a group of Bulgarian regional journalists; meets with Mr Volker Rieck and Mr Stefan Herwig, experts in informatic technology and authors; and delivers a speech on Copyright at the “Meet the Authors” event organised by the European Authors' Societies (GESAC) in the European Parliament.

Mercredi 12 décembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, receives His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the debate on the Future of Europe with Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus, in the European Parliament, in Strasbourg.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the meeting of the Presidency of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Francfort : rencontre M. Mario Draghi, Président de la Banque centrale européenne.

M.Pierre Moscovici à Francfort : participe à une conférence sur le futur de l'Europe organisée par le Financial Times.

Mr Christos Stylianides attends an official lunch hosted by Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament honouring Mr Nikos Anastassiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Pécs, Hungary: gives a lecture on the role of culture in a changing Europe and how it can preserve our European identity, at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pécs.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives MrSébastien Soriano, Chairman of Arcep, Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques et des Postes.

Jeudi 13 décembre 2018

European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Mr Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the Summit of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives members of the Energy Transitions Commission.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the2018 Export Control Forum, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : participe à l'audition du Sénat Français par les Commissions des Affaires européennes et des Finances.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Dr Agostino Miozzo, Director General of the Department for Civil Protection of Italy.

Mr Phil Hogan in Antwerp, Belgium: delivers the closing address at the Agricultural European Innovation Partnership (EIP-AGRI) seminar on “Multi-level strategies for digitising agriculture and rural areas”.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives the members of the Economic Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly.

Mr Carlos Moedas speaks at a commemoration ceremony in honour of late Professor Fotis Kafatos, founding President of the European Research Council, in Brussels.

Vendredi 14 décembre 2018

European Council

Euro Summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Euro Summit.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič chairs the EU Battery Alliance meeting on processing and refining of battery raw materials, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in a Trade Seminar at the House of Europe.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in a round of discussions on the future of the relations of the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries with the European Union, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Vienna, Austria: delivers a keynote speech at the EUCDW Congress.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Roland Lescure, Président et les membres de la Commission des Affaires économiques de l'Assemblée nationale.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours et participe à la 15ème conférence Europa 2018 organisée par EuropaNova.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Klaus Bouillon, Minister of the Interior of the German state of Saarland.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participates in the regional conference of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czechia: delivers a speech at the Child Online Conference 2018 "Living in the digital world".

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a delegation from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a reception with Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, in Brussels.

Prévisions du mois de décembre:

17/12 EU-Kosovo* Stabilisation and Association Council; EU-Ukraine Association Council

17-18/12 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

18/12 EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Council

19/12 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

20/12 Environment Council

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 15 au 16 décembre 2018:

