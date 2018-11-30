(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 3 décembre 2018

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

Ms Federica Mogherini in Boston, the United States of America: delivers a speech at the Harvard University.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers a speech and attends the Q&A session at the Cyber Security Conference organised by the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the European Union on occasion of the entry into force of the regulation against geoblocking.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, together with Mr Pierre Moscovici, participates in “The #EUROat20: an extraordinary journey”event, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Karel de Gucht, former European Commissioner for Trade.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Members of the Parliament of Slovenia.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Pristina, Kosovo: on official mission.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Nice, France: meets representatives from the French Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI); and meets with SKEMA Business School students.

Mr Neven Mimica in Cotonou, Benin: attends the 36th ACP (Africa-Caribbean-Pacific) - EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Ilka Wölfle, Director of the Euro­pean Rep­re­sen­ta­tion of the Ger­man Social Insur­ance (Deutsche Sozialversicherung; Europavertretung); Ms Gundula Roßbach, President of the German Pension Insurance and member of the Board; Ms Doris Pfeiffer, Chair of the Board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV Spitzenverband) and Mr Joachim Breuer, CEO of the German Social Accident Insurance and President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA).

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Magdalena Valerio Cordero, Minister for Work, Migration and Social Security of Spain.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Nicosia, Cyprus: delivers a speech at the ceremony during which he will receive the “Yannos Kranidiotis Award” for his contribution to the European project; meets officials and academics of the University of the Nicosia Medical School; and meets with representatives of the NGO REACTION.

Mr Phil Hogan in Naples, Italy: delivers a closing speech at the conference: "Sustainability, innovation and young farmers in agriculture - The challenges of the new common agricultural policy"; in Rome: meets Mr Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister for Agricultural Food and Forestry Policies of Italy.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the Transport Council, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Jawor, Poland: visits the Mercedes Manufacturing Plant and the Regional Museum of Jawor.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the high-level Conference "Tackling Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims in the EU", in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Pavel Štingl, Founder and Director of the Memorial of Silence in Bubny (Poland).

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends and speaks at the Access City Award 2019 held for the European Day of Persons with Disabilities and organised yearly by the European Commission in partnership with the European Disability Forum.

Mr Tibor Navracsics gives an opening speech at the Global Education 2030 Meeting.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends and speaks at the Cluster meeting on Integrity in Sport, organised by the Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends and speaks at the ACES (European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation) Europe Awards Ceremony and the official handover of the flag from the European Capital of Sport Sofia 2018 to Budapest 2019.

Ms Corina Creţu in Oradea, Romania: visits “the Centenary Bridge”, an EU-funded project, together with Mr Ilie Bolojan, Mayor of Oradea; and meets representatives of the local authorities.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a roundtable discussion and official presentation of the book entitled “Data-driven Policy Impact Evaluation – How access to microdata is transforming policy design” by Nuno Crato and Paolo Paruolo” in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Prof. Rodrigo Martins, President of the European Academy of Sciences – EurAS, who will hand over a petition on Horizon Europe.

Mr Julian King in Munich, Germany: attends the Munich Strategy Forum.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the launch event for the Smart24chasa digital news initiative.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Kajsa Ollongren, Deputy Prime Minister of The Netherlands and Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, in Brussels.

Mardi 4 décembre 2018

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Telecommunication)

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Richard Ferrand, President of the French National Assembly, in Paris, France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a lunch hosted by the President of the French National Assembly, Mr Richard Ferrand, in Paris, France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the French National Assembly, in Paris, France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France, for a working dinner, in Paris, France.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the event "Better Regulation: Make it happen" hosted by Business Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič at the COP24 Conference in Katowice, Poland: attends the event on "‘Delivering on the Green energy and Transport Systems" together with Mr Vazil Hudák, Vice-President of the Europe Investment Bank (EIB); meets Mr Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister for Investment and Economic Development of Poland; and delivers a keynote speech at the Greenpeace Climate Hub event.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Ralph Brinkhaus, Chairman of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group in the German Federal Parliament.

Mr Jyrki Katainen addresses the Lifelong Learning Interest Group Meeting in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with Mr Arto Satonen, Chairman of the Grand Committee of the Finnish Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Gunther Krichbaum, Chairman of the Committee of EU Affairs of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Zagreb, Croatia: attends the Summit of the Heads of Government of the Central European Initiative.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Directors of "Green 10" organisations.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Lyon, France: attends the WHO High-level Conference on Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies; and meets Ms Agnès Buzyn, Minister for Solidarity and Health of France.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos delivers a speech at the Conference of the Partnership on Inclusion of Migrants and Refugees, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr David Harris Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos attends the Joint Session EU Network of National Rapporteurs and/or Equivalent Mechanisms and EU Civil Society Platform against trafficking in human beings, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Access City Award Ceremony, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Marius-Constantin Budai, Minister for Labour and Social Justice of Romania.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : accompagne le Président Jean-Claude Juncker devant l'Assemblée nationale.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Nicosia, Cyprus: meets Mr Nikos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Mr Phil Hogan, together with Mr Carlos Moedas, attends the meeting of the European Commission's Group of Chief Scientific Advisors, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Ypres, Belgium: delivers the opening address at the 60th anniversary event of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Marseille, France: takes part in the EU Space Week.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the Conference "Making the Digital Economy work for Consumers", in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the high-level event on Violence Against Women, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Helsinki, Finland:gives a keynote speech at the Slush festival; and meets Mr Jari Lindström, Minister for Employment of Finland.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Dr. Alessandro Profumo, CEO Leonardo S.p.A, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the official book presentation “Treaty of Lisbon, Article-by Article Commentary on the European Union Treaties” by Manuel Lopes Porto and Gonçalo Anastácio, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: represents the European Commission at a reception for Heads of Foreign Diplomatic Missions, hosted by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Francisco Polo, Secretary of State for Information Society and Digital Agenda of Spain.

Mercredi 5 décembre 2018

College meeting

College meets the Romanian Government to prepare the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, receives the Romanian Government for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Nikola Dimitrov, Foreign Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Ms Radmila Shekerinska, Defence Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the High Level Dialogue between Yemeni and Syrian Female Representatives “Advancing Women's role in Peace Processes”.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Vice-Prime-Minister for the European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the the 4th EU Aeronautics Conference "Flying beyond 2020", in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Ghislain Lescuyer, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Saft Groupe S.A.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receivesMr Bernhard Hodler, CEO of Julius Baer Group.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland (until 9/12): attends a working lunch of the former Finnish Prime Ministers with Mr Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland; delivers a keynote speech at a public event on the European Semester Autumn Package; and gives the opening speech at the 'Europa Experience' space at the grand opening of the Helsinki Central Library 'Oodi'.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger delivers a speech on the future of the EU budget at the the 4th EU Aeronautics Conference "Flying beyond 2020", in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Nikola Dimitrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Christian Illedits, President of the Austrian Landtag of Burgenland and Member of the Committee of the Regions.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives MrThomas Enders, CEO of Airbus.

Mr Neven Mimica in Nouakchott, Mauritania: attends the meeting of the G5 Sahel.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis attends the General Assembly of The Brewers of Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis attends the conference on "Sustainability of food chains, science and food safety in Europe" organised by the Office of Region Emilia Romagna to the European Union, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis attends the presentation of the European farmers (COPA) and the european agri-cooperatives (COGECA) on the commitments about food waste, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos attends the inauguration of the offices of the Region of Central Macedonia.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King host the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the EU Internet Forum, in Brussels

Mr Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Edward David Burt, Premier ministre des Bermudes.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Al Tayer, Ministre des Finances des Émirats arabes unis.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Alain Rousset, Président de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine et une délégation de dirigeants d'entreprises.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Reha Denemeç, Vice-Minister for Education of Turkey.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at the the 4th EU Aeronautics Conference "Flying beyond 2020 in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska attends the the 4th EU Aeronautics Conference "Flying beyond 2020, in Brussels; and takes part in Politico's high-level panel discussion on Innovation.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Konstantin Kuhle, Member of the Bundestag (Germany).

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze, Vice Prime-Minister of Ukraine for the European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Lilja Alfreðdsdóttir, Minister for Science, Education and Culture of Iceland, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the EuroChanukah event in honour of the 70th anniversary of the Human Rights Declaration, in Brussels

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Security Research Event 2018; attends the European Political Strategy Centre's (EPSC) High-level Round Table; and attends the G16 Ministerial Dinner, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Prague, Czechia: delivers opening and closing statements and attends the 2nd meeting of the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) and the national regulatory authorities of the Western Balkans.

Jeudi 6 décembre 2018

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Ahmat Awad Sakine, Head of the Permanent Mission of the African Union to the EU.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Milan, Italy: attends the 25th Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council and holds several bilateral meetings in its margins.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, together with Ms Marianne Thyssen andMs Vĕra Jourová, takes part in the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (EPSCO), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland (until 9/12): attends the Finnish Independence Day Reception hosted by Mr Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: attends the Eastern Partnership Business Forum and the Eastern Partnership High Level Conference co-organised by the EU and Austrian Presidency.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the European Livestock and Meat Trading Union (UECBV), in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmströmreceives MrChristoph Leitl, Eurochambers President.

Mr Neven Mimica in Nouakchott, Mauritania: attends the meeting of the G5 Sahel.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bucharest, Romania: meets Ms Grațiela Gavrilescu, Vice Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment of Romania; holds a Governmental roundtable; meets with representatives of key businesses, recyclers and producer responsibility organisations; delivers a speech, together with Ms Grațiela Gavrilescu, at the high-level roundtable on “Circular economy, effective waste management and mobilisation of right resources”; and delivers a speech, together with Ms Grațiela Gavrilescu, at a stakeholders conference on circular economy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis attends the conference "ESIF's investments in health" organised by the Office of the Region Emilia Romagna to the European Union, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Ms Sorina Pintea, Minister for Health of Romania, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Ms Zeta Emilianidou, Minister for Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance of Cyprus, in the margin of the Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Regina Doherty, Minister for Social Protection of Ireland.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Lisbonne, Portugal : participe à un dialogue citoyen en présence de M. António Costa, Premier ministre du Portugal.

Mr Phil Hogan attends the2018 EU Agricultural Outlook Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Katowice, Poland: attends the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Tel Aviv, Israel (until 07/12): attends the European Travel Agents and Tour-Operators' association's semi-annual meeting.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Venice, Italy: attends and gives an opening speech at the OECD Conference on culture and local development.

Ms Corina Creţu in Lisbon, Portugal (until 7/12): delivers a speech at the Hearing of the Portuguese Parliament on post-2020 Cohesion Policy.

Ms Margrethe Vestager inSlagelse, Denmark: attends the Citizens Dialogue with the European movement Denmark.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the session on digitisation for EU agriculture and rural areas in the European Commission's 2018 EU agricultural Outlook Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King meets the UK Federation of Small Businesses; and meets Google's Vice-President for Public Policy, Nicklas Lundblad, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria: meets with women scientists participating in a large scale research initiatives in the context of the event ICT 2018: Imagine Digital – Connect Europe; attends a panel discussions “Europe's future is digital: Investing in people and advanced digital skills” and “HPC & the Future of Computing”; and delivers closing remarks.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Vienna, Austria: delivers opening remarks and attends the Joint meeting of the Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition and the Digital Single Market sub-group on Digital Skills and Jobs.

Vendredi 7 décembre 2018

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Werner Faymann, former Chancellor of Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Heinz Fischer, former President of Austria, for a working lunch

Mr Maroš Šefčovič attends the meeting of the Founders' Council of the Global Covenant of Mayors, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Lisbon, Portugal: attends the of European SocialistParty's Congress.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland (until 9/12): attends a youth event organised by the National Youth Council of Finland and the European Youth Parliament of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: attends the Eastern Partnership Business Forum and the Eastern Partnership High Level Conferenceco-organised by the EU and Austrian Presidency.

Eastern Partnership Business Forum and the Eastern Partnership High Level Conference

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives the Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Jean-Claude Brou, President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets in the margins of the EPSCO Council in Brussels in bilateral meetings: Ms Ildikó Horváth, Minister of State for Health of Hungary, Ms Ellen Trane Nørby, Minister of Health of Denmark, Mr Simon Harris, Minister for Health of Ireland, Ms Annika Saarikko, Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services of Finland.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: delivers an address at the AgTech Nexus Europe Conference.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Vienna, Austria: meets Mr Günther Platter, Governor of the Province of Tyrol; and visits the construction site of the Brenner Base Tunnel.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vienna, Austria: attends and speaks at the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 Closing Event, in the presence of Mr Gernot Blümel, Minister for the EU, Art, Culture and Media of Austria.

Ms Corina Creţu in Lisbon, Portugal: meets Mr António Costa, Prime Minister; Mr Pedro Marques, Minister for Planning and Infrastructure and Mr Nelson de Souza, Secretary of State for Development and Cohesion; visits two EU-funded projects: Espirito Santo Hospital and Macachrome Aeronautica.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Jonas Bering Liisberg, State Secretary for Foreign Policy and Minister for Foreign Affairs; and meets Mr Tommy Ahlers, Minister for Higher Education and Science of Denmark.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: delivers a keynote speech and attends the graduation ceremony of the Master in Management at the ESCP - École supérieure de commerce de Paris a Doctor honoris causa ceremony.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mrs Senida Mesi, Deputy Prime Minister of Albania.

Samedi 8 décembre 2018

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland (until 9/12): attends the celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of the National Coalition Party of Finland.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Lisbon, Portugal: attends theEuropean SocialistParty's Congress.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Amman, Jordan: on official mission.

Dimanche 9 décembre 2018

Foreign Affairs Council

Mr Christos Stylianides in Amman, Jordan: on official mission.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland: takes part in the panel discussion of the Climatic Cinema Festival.

Prévisions du mois de décembre:

10/12 Foreign Affairs Council

11/12 General Affairs Council

13- 14/12 European Council

14/12 Euro Summit

17/12 EU-Kosovo* Stabilisation and Association Council; EU-Ukraine Association Council

17-18/12 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

18/12 EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Council

19/12 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

20/12 Environment Council

