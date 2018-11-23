CALENDRIER du 26 novembre au 2 décembre 2018

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 26 novembre 2018

Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Manuela Schwesig, Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Soros, founder and chair of the Open Society Foundations, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans hosts the 4th Annual Colloquium on Fundamental Rights 2018, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council (Development).

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Chris Butler, Chair of International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP); Mr John Phelan, Director-General of ICMP, and Mr Pierre Mossiat, CEO of Strictly ConfidentialMusic Publishing. He also receives Ms Virginia M. (Ginni) Rometty, Chair and President and CEO of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). Mr Ansip participates in the IBM event "Trust and Responsibility in the Digital Economy".

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of the Energy Roundtable.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the launch of Eurosif 2018 SRI study, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives the Members of the Dutch Senate.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Boštjan Jazbec, Director of Resolution Planning and Decisions of the Single Resolution Board (SRB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Riccardo Procacci, CEO of Avio Aero.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, President of the Management Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) Task Force on Cyber Defence.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives from EuroJeunes.

Ms Cecilia Malmström meets representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU (AmCham EU), in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the Foreign Affairs Council on development matters.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Anne-Mari Virolainen, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland; Mr Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; as well as Mr Denis Mukwege, Founder of the Panzi Foundation.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the 3rd High-Level EU-Iran Seminar on International Nuclear Cooperation, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Nairobi, Kenya: delivers a speech at the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference. He also meets Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives members of the Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry Trade in the EU Countries (AVEC).

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a keynote speech at the Conference "Delivering on the EU Social Pillar: A Territorial Perspective" at the European Committee of the Regions, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Jun Wang, Commissaire de l'administration publique des impôts de la République populaire de Chine.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Alexandre Dangis, Founder and President of Waste Free Oceans; receives academics and researchers from the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology.

Mr Phil Hogan in Cordoba, Spain: attends the Agri Data Conference.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Towards Zero: Safe Vehicles, Safe Drivers, Safe Roads", in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Amsterdam, The Netherlands (until 27/11): participates in the High Level Conference on Drones 2018.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sosnowiec, Poland: takes part in a Citizen's Dialogue on the future of Europe's car industry.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Ginny Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO of IBM.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at 4th Annual Colloquium on Fundamental Rights 2018 "Democracy in the EU", in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council, Brussels. He meets Mr Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Education and Employment of Malta, and Mr Joe McHugh TD, Minister for Education and Skills of Ireland.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the European Business Summit – Executives Round Table; delivers a keynote speech "Greener, freer and stronger Europe" at the EU conference of Radikale. She also gives a keynote speech at the Politiken event.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr João Rocha, Rector of Polytechnic Institute of Porto in Portugal.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a delegation representing the European Technology Platform Manufuture comprising of: Mr José Manuel Mendonça, University of Porto and Chairman of the Board and CEO of INESC; Mr José Carlos Caldeira, Member of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science (INESC TEC) Porto, and Mr Maurizio Gattiglio, Executive Vice-President of Prima Industrie S.p.A. TEC Porto.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Michael Arthur, President and Provost of the University College London (UCL); Mr Vitor Gaspar, Director for the Fiscal Affairs Department at International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also receives Mr Spyridon Flogaitis, Director of European Public Law Centre (EPLC), accompanied by Mr José Manuel Fernandes, Member of the European Parliament.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the official ceremony for the 3rd anniversary of la Grande Synagogue, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the World Economic Forum 'Annual Gathering of the Centre for Cybersecurity'.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the opening remarks at the "Partnering for change – International conference for social innovation".

Mardi 27 novembre 2018

Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Kristian Ruby, Secretary General from Eurelectric; Mr Franceso Starace, Group CEO of Enel; Mr Jean-Bernard Lévy, CEO of Electricité de France (EDF) Group; Mr António Mexia, CEO of Energias de Portugal S.A. (EDP), and Mr Magnus Hall, President and CEO of Vattenfall to discuss the energy transition.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Kajsa Ollongren, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of The Netherlands.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Mona Keijzer, State secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Virginia M. (Ginni) Rometty, Chair and President and CEO of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM).

Ms Federica Mogherini in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI).

Mr Andrus Ansip gives a keynote speech at the European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA) Regulatory Conference "After 20 years: Competition past, present and future", in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the launch of the World Energy Outlook 2018 (WEO 2018) with Mr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the event on "Accelerating Clean Energy Investments", in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Jean-Bernard Lévy, CEO of Electricité de France (EDF) Group.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr António Mexia, CEO of Energias de Portugal S.A. (EDP).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Ingo Kramer, President of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA).

Mr Jyrki Katainen, Ms Cecilia Malmström, Mr Pierre Moscovici participate in the Advisory and Support group CEO event organised by BusinessEurope, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the EuroCommerce conferenceon "Celebrating 25 years of the single market - A European retail sector fit for the 21st century", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Forum Europe conference on "Driving sustainability in European Public Procurement", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Virginia M. (Ginni) Rometty, Chair and President and CEO of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Hiro Mizuno, Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger delivers speech at a seminar 'Influencing the Future of Europe' organised by the upcoming Finland's Presidency of the Council of the EU, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger delivers speech at the CEO event of the Advisory and Support group organised by BusinessEurope, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the European Trade Policy Day 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Geneva, Switzerland (until 28/11): participates in the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Hiro Mizuno, Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Fortum; Mr Magnus Hall, President and CEO of Vattenfall; and Mr Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, President and CEO of Statkraft.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Brest, France: delivers a keynote speech on "The Blue Economy: European support of French excellence" at an event on the Economy of the Sea; receives a medal from the French Maritime Cluster.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Till Backhaus, Minister for Agriculture and the Environment of Mecklenburg Pomerania (Germany).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr José Ignacio CenicerosGonzález, President of the Autonomous Community of la Rioja in Spain.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris: participe au lancement de la campagne hivernale des Restaurants du Cœur.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Geert Cami, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Friends of Europe. He also receives members of the European Council of Civil Engineers.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses an event on "Organic and Origin", in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Till Backhaus, Minister for Agriculture and the Environment of Mecklenburg Pomerania (Germany).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Amsterdam, The Netherlands: participates in the High Level Conference on Drones 2018.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in the first anniversary high level conference on "Women in Transport – EU Platform for Change", in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska, and Ms Vĕra Jourová deliver speeches at the 25th anniversary of EuroCommerce event "Celebrating retail and wholesale", in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Kajsa Ollongren, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of The Netherlands.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the Václav Havel European Dialogues 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics gives opening speech at the "2018 #Beinclusive EU Sport Awards", in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council, Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets Mr Dejan Prešiček, Minister of Culture of Slovenia, and Mr José Guirao, Minister of Culture and Sports of Spain.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Hamburg, Germany: participates in the Hamburg Summit "China meets Europe". She also meets Mr Liu He, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Alian Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group. He also delivers a keynote speech and attends high-level conference "The impact of EU research and innovation on your daily life" organised by the European Parliament and the European Commission.

M. Carlos Moedas reçois M. Hervé Morin, President Région de Normandie et des Régions de France.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the annual EU Intelligence and Situation Centre (INTCEN)Heads of Services Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in the Annual Democracy Colloquium on Fundamental Rights 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the 8th Amato Group meeting organised by the Centre for European Reform and the Open Society European Policy Institute, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Bill Bush, Director of Policy at The Premier League, to discuss cybersecurity, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Warsaw, Poland: delivers opening remarks at ‘Perspektywy Women in Tech Summit' where she meets Mr Jarosław Gowin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and Higher Education of Poland; Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology of Poland; and Ms Bianka Siwińska, CEO of Perspektywy Education Foundation. Ms Gabriel also delivers opening remarks at "Digital Innovation Hubs Annual Event 2018" and announces the winners of the ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs (I4MS) Disruptors Awards.

Mercredi 28 novembre 2018

Meeting of the College of Commissioners

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a speech at the Opening Plenary of the 2018 European Strategy and Policy Analysis System (ESPAS) Annual Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the Nordic Financial Ecosystem Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Elina Lepomäki, Member of the Parliament of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Emiliano García-Page, President of Castilla-La Mancha.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the seminar "National Coalition Party of Finland 100 years: Challenging the EPP for our European Future", in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Ms Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Mr Neven Mimica in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers speech 8th Europe-China Forum organised by the Friends of Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the conference on online pet advertising "The online market place; an argument for self-regulation. Implications of online pet sales for animals and consumer protection", in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos participates in the Europe for Citizens – Civil Dialogue, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the "Women of Europe Award Ceremony 2018" organised by organised by the European Movement International and the European Women's Lobby, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce un discours lors d'une conférence organisée par le Centre pour la réforme européenne sur le thème "l'avenir de l'UE: la démocratie en état de siège", à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Marie-Guite Dufay, présidente du Conseil régional de Bourgogne Franche Comté; M. Patrick Ayache, vice-président du Conseil régional Bourgogne Franche Comté et une Délégation de la Chambre régionale d'agriculture de BourgogneFrancheComté, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovicireçoit M. Sandro Gozi, l'ancien Ministre des affaires européennes d'Italie.

Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the high-level opening of the Knowledge Centre for Global Food and Nutrition Security, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Laurent Abadie, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Europe.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the European Women on Board Annual Event, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels, Belgium: delivers speech at the Committee of the Regions–Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) conference; opens the launch event of the Knowledge Centre for Global Food and Nutrition in the presence of Mr Christos Stylianides and Mr Phil Hogan; gives an opening speech and handing out awards at the Big Top Label Event.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Ignacio Sánchez Amor, Secretary of State for Territorial Policy of Spain.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Dacian Cioloş, former European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Emiliano García-Page Sánchez, President of the Castilla-La Mancha Region (Spain).

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers keynote speech at the European Strategy and Policy Analysis System (ESPAS) 2018 Annual Conference. He also delivers a keynote speech at the Former Members of the European Parliament (FMA) Annual Dinner Debate.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the SOURCE Societal Security Conference 'Responding to societal needs through security policy', in Brussels.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Daniel Coats, Director of National Intelligence of the U.S., in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech on the EU strategy on Digital and Artificial Intelligence at the Royal Military School; and keynote speech at the European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA) Regulatory Conference "After 20 years: Competition past, present and future", in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers speech and hands out prizes to winners of the International Transcribathon competition as part of the concluding celebrations of the Europeana 1914-1918 Centenary Tour.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in high-level round table on trust, transparency and accountability online; as well as delivers speech at the mid-term progress event for the pilot project Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs Global (A.L.E.C.O.).

Ms Mariya Gabriel hosts high-level policy dinner "The Future(s) of Digital China" organised by the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC).

Jeudi 29 novembre 2018

Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Buenos Aires, Argentina: together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, meets Mr Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina.

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Buenos Aires, Argentina (until 01/12): participates in the G20 Summit.

Mr Frans Timmermans meetsMr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the Annual Conference of the European Defence Agency (EDA) "From Unmanned to Autonomous Systems: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities", in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Yves Mersch, Member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis attends a high-level meeting on "The Future of the European Payments Industry", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Bratislava, Slovakia: attends to a high level meeting 'Friends of Cohesion'.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Valletta, Malta (until 30/11): participates at the Heads of European Commission Representations Mediterranean Regional Meeting.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis and Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia participate in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Ljubljana, Slovenia: meets Mr Samo Fakin, Minister of Health of Slovenia; Ms Aleksandra Pivec, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food. He also gives a speech at the 11th European Public Health Conference "Winds of change: towards new ways of improving public health in Europe".

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Komotini, Greece: participates in a Citizen's Dialogue on Migration and Security Policy: European solutions today, better Europe in the Future.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the 109th session of the Council of the International Organisation for Migration.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Geneva, Switzerland: meets Mr Michael Møller, Director-General of United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG); Mr António Manuel de Carvalho Ferreira Vitorino, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration. He also meets Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross; Mr Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of the International Federation of the Red Cross; and opens a photos exhibition dedicated to Syria and organised by the EU delegation to the United Nations.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the International Gender Equality Prize Event, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Luigi Di Maio, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Labour and Social Policies of Italy.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Paris, France: delivers a speech at the 2018 Global Forum on Competition organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development; meets Mr Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Nicolae Hurduc, Minister for Research and Innovation of Romania; Mr Tommy Ahlers, Minister for Higher Education and Science of Denmark.

Mr Julian King delivers a keynote speech at the Financial Times' Future of News Event 2018 "Trust, Technology and Transformation in an Age of Upheaval", in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers keynote speech at the Annual Conference of the European Defence Agency (EDA) "From Unmanned to Autonomous Systems: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities", in Brussels; and delivers opening speech at the ISA² Mid-Term Conference: Linking Public Administrations, Businesses and Citizens.

Vendredi 30 novembre 2018

Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Buenos Aires, Argentina: together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, holds a joint press briefing ahead of the G20 Summit.

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Buenos Aires, Argentina (until 01/12): participates in the G20 Summit.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, The Netherlands: delivers a speech at the "Future of Work" conference, hosted by the Labour Party of the Netherlands (Partij van de Arbeid, PvdA).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Māris Kučinskis, Prime Minister; Ms Vita Tērauda, Head of European Affairs Committee of the Latvian Parliament; and attends the 25th social dialogue anniversary ceremony and the annual prize of the Employers' Confederation of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Conference (G-STIC) "Connecting Technological Innovation to Decision Making for Sustainability", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister of Investment and Economic Development of Poland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Peiyan Zeng, Chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE).

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the EU-China CEO and Former Senior Officials' Dialogue.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Valletta, Malta: co-hosts the Virtuous Circle Conference: A High Level Round Table and Stakeholder Conference on the Circular Economy and the Commission's Early Warning Report on Waste Management.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of European Soft Drinks Industry association UNESDA.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of Italian General Confederation of Agriculture (Confagricoltura).

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a keynote speech at the European Transport Federation Executive (ETF) Committee meeting of the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Geneva, Switzerland: meets Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; meets Mr Børge Brende, President and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum; speaks at the Graduate Institute Geneva event "When Education Becomes a Victim of Conflict - Preventing Lost Generations".

Mr Phil Hogan in Limerick, Ireland: addresses the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) Annual General Meeting.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Vienna, Austria: speaks at the Conference on the effectiveness of justice systems; meets Mr Christoph Grabenwarter, Member of the Venice Commission and Vice President of the Austrian Constitutional Court.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: participates in the 23rd Annual Paley International Council Summit.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers opening remarks at conference on digitisation, investment and leadership by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and National Business Network; delivers opening speech on the role of universities in the digital strategy of the European Union at reflection day "Le numérique et les mutations de l'enseignement supérieur".

Samedi 1 décembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Buenos Aires, Argentina (until 01/12): participates in the G20 Summit.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Heerlen, The Netherlands: delivers a lecture at the "Dansen op de mijnen" ("Dancing on the mine") event.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the National Coalition Party of Finland 100 years gala dinner, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu in Alba Iulia and Cluj-Napoca, Romania: participates in Romania's National Day and Centennial celebrations with the Inauguration of the Union Bridge and Monument, in Alba Iulia. She also attends a reception dedicated to the celebration of the National Day of Romania, hosted by the Foundation “Transilvania Leaders”, in Cluj-Napoca.

Dimanche 2 décembre 2018

Mr Julian King in Munich, Germany: participates in the Munich Security Conference 'Munich Strategy Forum 2018'.

Prévisions du mois de décembre:

3/12 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

4/12 Economic and Financial Affairs Council; Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Telecommunication)

6/12 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council; Justice and Home Affairs Council

7/12 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council; Justice and Home Affairs Council

10/12 Foreign Affairs Council

11/12 General Affairs Council

18/12 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/12 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

20/12 Environment Council

