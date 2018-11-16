(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 19 novembre 2018

Foreign Affairs Council

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council followed by a joint session with Defence Ministers, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: delivers a keynote speech at the Central European Energy Conference (CEEC) 2018; participates in the Visegrád 4 Ministers of Energy meeting; and participates in the Slovak Battery Alliance meeting.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Vienna, Austria: delivers a keynote speech on Climate policy and the Energy Union at the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr George Ciamba, the Romanian Minister Delegate for European Affairs.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the ECFIN's Annual Research Conference 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Ulla Karvo, Director of the Association of the Finnish Local and Regional Authorities.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: participates in the Western Balkans Prime Ministers meeting, hosted by the Austrian Chancellery.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr David Miliband, CEO and President of the International Rescue Committee.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis Receives Mr Didier Guillaume, Minister for Agriculture and Food of France.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis gives a speech at the meeting of the EU Platform for Animal Welfare, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets Mr Stavros Arachovitis, Minister for Agricultural Development and Food of Greece, on margins of the AGRIFISH Council, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a keynote speech at the National Conference on Erasmus+ Belgium on the Vocational Education and Training (VET) policy and initiatives at EU Levels and participates in the presentation of Europass Mobility to young apprentices and VET, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Fourth Trilogue on Work-Life Balance, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe au dîner de gala en l'honneur de M. Emmanuel Macron, Président de la République française et Mme Brigitte Macron, à l'invitation de Sa Majesté le Roi des Belges, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr David Miliband, CEO and President of the International Rescue Committee.

Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the Foreign Affairs Council.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers a speech at the Annual Partners' Conference 2018.

Mr Phil Hogan participates in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at a workshop on "Multimodal passenger's services", in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in a luncheon debate with the Spanish and Latin American Business Community, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bucharest, Romania (until 20/11): meets Mr Tudorel Toader, Minister for Justice, Mr Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, Minister for Public Finance and Ms Lia Olguța Vasilescu, Minister for Labour and Social Justice.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economy of Germany; and gives a keynote speech at the DIW Berlin (German Institute for Economic Research).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Milan, Italy: delivers a keynote speech at the Opening ceremony of the Bocconi University Academic Year; meets Mario Monti, former President of the Italian Minister Council, Gianmario Verona, Rector of the Bocconi University, and Jerome Adda, Dean for Research of the Bocconi University together with the Bocconi Faculty recipients of ERC grants and Jean-Pierre Bourgignon, ERC President; and meets Prof. Mike Spence, recipient of the 2001 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Ms Diana Bracco, President and CEO of the Bracco Group as well as Mr Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria: in the context of the Vienna Economic Forum: participates, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, in a joint working breakfast with WB leaders organised by the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Mr Sebastian Kurz; delivers a main statement in the podium discussion about “Regional cooperation as a part of the European integration: Digitalisation – bridging gaps and chance to leapfrog”; delivers speech and announces the winners of the European Broadband Awards at the awards ceremony, in Brussels.

Mardi 20 novembre 2018

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Michael Clauss, Permanent Representative of Germany to the EU.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the members of the board of the Spinelli Group for a presentation of its Manifesto for the Future of Europe.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the ministerial meeting of the European Defence Agency Steering Board.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the opening conference of the European Parliament Human Rights Week at the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration Of Human Rights, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Mr Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Commissioner.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Berlin, Germany: attends the opening of the Platform Economy Summit; meets the Federal Minister of Justice of Germany Ms Katarina Barley; attends an Event on AI with the Federation of German Industries (BDI) - Q/A session; and visits the Deutsche Welle.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Zvolen, Slovakia: participates in the Opening Ceremony of the first Ultra-Fast Charger for electric vehicles (part of NEXT-E project).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Globe EU High-Level Conference on Sustainable Finance, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Ms Mami Mizutori, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the 20th anniversary seminar of Turku-Southwest Finland European Office, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

Mr Neven Mimica delivers a speech at the event "Securing a platform for health and development" at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Children's Fund.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Algeria for the 3rd High-Level Energy Dialogue Algeria-EU.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a keynote speech at the Globe EU High-Level Conference on Sustainable Finance, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the European Business Summit "Think Digital", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Paris, France: gives a speech at the European Vaccination Conference organised by the Institut Pasteur.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Geel, Brussels:gives a lecture at the University of Geel.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : prononce un discours sur "Faire entendre la voix des communes en Europe" et participe à une table ronde lors du 101ème Congrès des Maires; et participe à une table ronde autour du thème : "Mettre l'économie au service des générations futures" dans le cadre du Global Positive Forum organisé par la Fondation Positive Planet.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Paris, France: participates in the Global Positive Forum organised by Positive Planet.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses an event with Spirits Sector European CEOs, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in an event on "Social aspects of automation in the transport sector", in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives a delegation of University Professors from diverse academic institutions from the Zachodnie Pomorskie and Lubuskie region in Poland.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bucharest, Romania: meets Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania; delivers a speech at the Consumer Dialogue; meets Mr Marius Pirvu, President of the National Authority for Consumer Protection; meets Ms Iulia-Cristina Tarcea, President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania; and delivers a speech at the International roundtable on the situation of children left behind due to international mobility.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels, Belgium: gives the closing speech at the Committee on Culture and Education Interparliamentary Committee Meeting on European Cultural Heritage; receives the UEFA president ,Mr Aleksander Čeferin, and the Chairman of the European Club Association Mr Andrea Agnelli; and holds a roundtable with young people from the Kolozs County - part of a visit to Brussels organised by the Kolozs County Youth Forum (KIFOR).

Ms Margrethe Vestager meets representatives of Inter-church Council Denmark.

Ms Margrethe Vestager gives a keynote speech at the Chillin' Competition conference, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Vienna, Austria: participates in the conference “European values, rule of law, security” organised by the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Mr Julian King delivers a keynote speech at the “Think Digital” Summit, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech on “Broadband Today: a bird's eye view” at the B-Day: Mind the Broadband Gap Conference; delivers an opening keynote speech at the DIGITEC 2018 IT Forum; delivers a high-level opening speech at the Safer Internet Forum; and delivers concluding remarks at the EU Blockchain Roundtable "Bringing industry together for European leadership in blockchain technologies",in Brussels.

Mercredi 21 novembre 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, receives the Government of Georgia for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a keynote speech at the EU-Australia Leadership Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Ian Davis, Chairman of Rolls-Royce.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF) Annual Workshop 2018 on "European Payments: Driving the Next Technology Revolution", in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis takes part in the opening of the exhibition "Latvia's Century" to mark the centenary of Latvia's Proclamation of Independence, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the European Union for Responsible Incineration and Treatment of Special Waste (Eurits) Autumn Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the opening ceremony of the "Latvia's Century" exhibition, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech at the 2nd EU-Australia Leadership Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Abdulaziz Kamilov, Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzebkistan.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Ana Patricia Botín, President of Banco Santander.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Norbert Brackmann, Federal Government Coordinator for the Maritime Industry of Germany.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the 4th European Reference Networks Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in Eurogroup for Animals Conference "The Illegal Online Puppy Trade: towards a safer EU for animals and people online", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in Bayer CropScience SA-NV Annual Reception, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King participate in the meeting on justice and internal security with the Government of Georgia, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Dhurata Hoxha, Minister for European Integration of Kosovo.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Vassilis Kikilas, former Minister for Public Order of Greece.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos opens the exhibition “Latvia's Century”, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen and Ms Violeta Bulc meet representatives of the European Cockpit Association and European Transport Workers Federation, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the First Trilogue on working conditions, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe à un conférence organisée par le think-tank Friends of Europe; et prononce un discours sur les grands enjeux des prochaines élections européennes, à Bruxelles.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Vienna, Austria: delivers a speech at the High-Level Conference "Europe beyond anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism – securing Jewish life in Europe".

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives candidates for the European Parliament elections from the Danish parties Radikale and Alternativet.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of European Youth from Denmark.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Praia, Cape Verde: meets H.E. Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, H.E. Maritza Rosabal, Minister for Education and H.E. Jorge Carlos Fonseca, President of Cape Verde; and visits the NOSI centre/ Núcleo Operacional da Sociedade de Informação.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers closing remarks at the Official Launch of the StartupCity Europe Partnership (SCEP) in the European Parliament; participates in a roundtable “The EU political and institutional commitment to the ERNs” at the 4th conference on European Reference Networks (ERNs); delivers a keynote speech at the conference “Which Way for Europe's Digital Economy and Society? A comprehensive debate on cybersecurity” in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Jeudi 22 novembre 2018

EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Ms Corina Creţu in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in Spain (until 23/11): attends the Official Dinner of the 23rd Conference of the Presidents of the Outermost Regions.

President Jean-Claude Juncker attends an audience with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain, in Las Palmas, Spain.

Ms Federica Mogherini together with Mr Johannes Hahn in Ankara, Turkey: participates in the EU-Turkey High-Level Political Dialogue.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: meets with 20. Augusti Klubi and MTÜ "Eesti vabaduse eest!" (political veterans of Estonia); attends a Roundtable discussion with the Ida-Viru Chamber of Commerce in Jõhvi, and will be speaking at the Estonian Civil Servants Club.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives from the European Social Partners (BUSINESSEUROPE, CEEP, ETUC, SME UNITED).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of CEOs of FoodDrinkEurope.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers opening remarks at the European Entrepreneurship Education NETwork roundtable, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the event “Marine litter: What role for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)?” of the European Parliament Intergroup on "Climate Change, Biodiversity and Sustainable Development", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the Award Ceremony of the SEP Europe's Corporate Startup Stars, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the Politico Playbook Cocktail event on "Europe's transition to a Circular Economy", in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech on "Investment protection, Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS)-reforms, and the EU plans for a permanent Multilateral Investment Court", at an event organised by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete meets Mr Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary - General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a speech at the Energy Dialogue EU-OPEC, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers an opening speech at an event on Blue Economy, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Janez Potočnik, Chairman of the Board of the Rural Investment Support for Europe (RISE) Foundation.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Bucharest, Romania: meets with Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania and Carmen Daniela Dan, Minister for Internal Affairs.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives representatives of the European Trade Union Federations.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris : en audition par les Commissions des Affaires européennes et des Finances dans le cadre du semestre européen de l'Assemblée nationale ; et prononce un discours sur les "Elections européennes: quels enjeux pour une Europe à la croisée des chemins?" lors d'une conférence organisée par l'Ecole des Hautes Études Internationales et Politiques de Paris.

Mr Christos Stylianides on official visit to Weimar and Erfurt, Germany: visits the Buchenwald Memorial with Ms Babette Winter, State Secretary for Europe and Culture of Thuringia; meets with Mr Georg Maier, Minister for the Interior of Thuringia; meets with the civil protection personnel of the Federal State of Thuringia; and delivers a speech at the University of Erfurt.

Mr Phil Hogan in Zagreb, Croatia: delivers a speech at the Interparliamentary conference: "The Role of Parliaments in Shaping the Future of Food and Farming", with Mr Tomislav Tolušić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture of Croatia; and participates in a roundtable with Croatian farm organisations.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Vilnius, Lithuania (until 23/11): meets Ms Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania, Mr Elvinas Jankevičius, Minister for Justice of Lithuania and Mr Linas Linkevičius, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Lithuania; attends the Plenary debate at the National Parliament (Seimas) on the Future of Europe; delivers a speech at the Leaders' Club Conference ;and meets representatives of the civil society.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Nitra, Slovakia: meets with Dr. Libor Vozár, Rector of the Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra (Nitra University) and students.

Ms Corina Creţu in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain (until 23/11): launches the Waste Task Force at the Canary Islands Technological Institute (ITC), jointly with Ms Nieves Lady Barreto Hernández, Regional Minister of Territorial Policy, Durability and Security of the Government of the Canary Islands; visits the Integrated Centre of Vocational Training in Agüimes”, an EU-funded project; meets Mr Daniel Gibbs, President of the Overseas Collectivity of Saint-Martin (France); visit the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands PLOCAN, an EU-funded project.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the AMCHAM conference, in Brussels.

Mme Margrethe Vestager rencontre M. Laurent Burrel, Président de l'Association française des entreprises privées.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Mindelo, Cabo Verde. He will deliver a keynote speech at the opening of the High Level Meeting "Our Atlantic Ocean for Growth and Well-Being", participate at the Signing Ceremony of the Cooperation Arrangement on Marine Research and Innovation as well as take part in a Round table on Innovation in the Maritime Economy.

M. Julian King à Nice, France (jusqu'au 23/11): rencontre M. Christian Estrosi, Maire de Nice; rencontre les représentants de la préfecture; participe au lancement des travaux d'embellissement et de sécurisation du dernier tronçon de la Promenade des Anglais; et visite la Fondation Lenval (Psychotrauma des victimes) du Dr. Askénazy pour des échanges avec ses équipes.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Sofia, Bulgaria, delivers opening remarks at 20th anniversary conference of the Communications Regulation Commission; meets with representatives from the Bulgarian Book Association; and meets with representatives from Bee Smart Technologies concerning technology in beekeeping.

Vendredi 23 novembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together witjMs Corina Creţu in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain: delivers a speech at the Official Opening of the Partnership Session of the 23rd Conference of the Presidents of the Outermost Regions; and attends the Closing ceremony.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the 14th annual EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Pärnu, Estonia: attends a business breakfast with the Pärnu Chamber of Commerce; speaks at the Pärnu Sütevaka Humanitaargümnaasium; and holds a Citizen's dialogue.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Roeland Baan, CEO of Outokumpu.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Umeå, Sweden: delivers a speech at the Umeå University's 50 Years Celebration event "Democracy: Where are we going?.

Mr Neven Mimica on official visit to Rome, Italy: participates in the International Symposium on Agricultural Innovation for Family Farmers organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives representatives from several NGOs including the Pew Charitable Trusts ,ClientEarth, the Fisheries Secretariat, Oceana, Our Fish and Seas At Risk, on the European Commission's proposals and the Council discussions on fishing opportunities for 2019.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a closing speech at the European Ocean Observing System (EOOS) Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Aurelijus Veryga, Minister of Health of Lithuania; holds a meeting with the Members of the Parliament of Lithuania regarding European Semester Annual Growth Survey.

Mr Christos Stylianides on official visit to Leipzig, Germany: meets with the Mr Roland Wöller, Interior Minister of Saxony; visits the Innovation Center for Computer Assisted Surgery (ICCAS), a consortium partner for an EU Medical Field Hospital; and participates in a discussion with graduate students at the University of Leipzig.

Mr Phil Hogan in Vienna, Austria: delivers a speech at the Conference on the Development of Plant Proteins in the European Union.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Zagreb, Croatia: meets Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: delivers a keynote speech at the event "Get the skills for the digital era".

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Vilnius, Lithuania: attends the annual meeting of the Heads of Justice and Home Affairs Agencies; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue organised by the Vilnius University.

Mr Tibor Navracsics

Ms Corina Cretu in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain: meets Mr Fernando Clavijo Batlle, President of the Government of the Canary Islands and meets Mr Vasco Cordeiro, President of the Government of Azores.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Hardinger band.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Mindelo, Cabo Verde. He will visit the Campus of Marine Studies and Midelo town accompanied by H.E. Augusto César Lima Neves, Mayor of São Vicente and H.E. José da Silva Gonçalves, Minister for Maritime Economy, Transport and Tourism. He will also participate in the Ocean Week on 'Sea and Tourism'.

M Julian King à Marseille, France: rencontre les représentants de la mairie et de la préfecture.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Ljubljana, Slovenia (until 24/11): participates in the EPP Women Congress and General Board “Women First”.

Samedi 24 novembre 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans in Eygelshoven, the Netherlands: receives the "Orde van de Gulden Humor 2018".

Prévisions du mois de novembre:

26/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

26-27/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

29 - 30/11 Competitiveness Council

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 24 au 25 novembre 2018:

Mina ANDREEVA : +32 (0) 498 99 13 82

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23