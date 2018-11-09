(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 12 novembre 2018

General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the keynote speech at the Economic Summit organised by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, in Berlin, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Ms Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, for a working lunch, in Berlin, Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP), and Mr Mandred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Algiers, Algeria: co-chairs the 2nd EU-Algeria high-level informal dialogue on regional security and the fight against terrorism; and meets members of the government of Algeria.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Paris, France: attends the opening of the GovTech Summit; speaks in a panel on "The State of GovTech in Europe"; attends a working lunch on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron on “Tech and the Future of Democracy and Government”; and meets Mr Franck Riester, the Minister for Culture of France.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Everton Vargas, Ambassador of Brazil to the European Union.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Mr Neven Mimica in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (until 13/11): meets Mr Khaltmaagiin Battulga, President of Mongolia; meets Mr Chimed Khurelbaatar, Minister of Finance of Mongolia; and visits the Jur Ur Factory.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Ioannis Kasoulides, Chairman of the Strategic Council of EuroAsia Interconnector.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis grants the EU Health Award for NGOs 2018, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Conference on Domestic Workers, co-organised by the European Commission and the International Labour Organization (ILO), in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris: rencontre M. Jacques Toubon, Défenseur des Droits de la République française.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Kehl, Germany: meets Mr Thomas Strobl, Minister for the Interior, Digitalisation and Migration and Deputy Minister-President of the German Land of Baden-Württemberg; meets thejoint French-German fire rescue boat team; and meets the regional civil protection teams at the Kehl fire brigade.

Mr Phil Hogan participates in a roundtable on green architecture, at the Committee of the Regions, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Christos Spirtzis, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Networks of Greece.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the Economist Security and Coherence Conference; and meets Mr Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the International Product Safety Week 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the IV. Competitive Education Conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) together with the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: receives the Vallø Foundation Prize; gives a keynote speech at the Local government Denmark EU day, organised by the KL (Danish Municipalities Association); and gives a keynote speech at the launch of the Copenhagen Business School research platforms.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris (France): delivers a keynote speech at the Paris Peace Forum at the panel on the future of artificial intelligence; and attends an official lunch hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

M Julian King a Paris, France: participe au forum de Paris sur la paix au sujet de la promesse digitale: des élections sans manipulations; recontre M. Nicolas Lerner, directeur général de la sécurité intérieure, M. Pierre de Bousquet de Florian, directeur de coordonnateur national du renseignement et de la lutte contre le terrorisme; et intervient dans une session menée par l'ancien Premier Ministre, M. Cazeneuve, à Sciences Po.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Paris, France: participates in panel discussion about “Artificial Intelligence in Government”at theGovTech Summit; participates in a working lunch on the topic “New technologies and the future of democratic governance” chaired by the President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mr Mounir Mahjoubi, the Secretary of State for Digital of France; and participates in the High-Level panel discussion “New challenges of the Internet” at the Internet Governance Forum 2018.

Mardi 13 novembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Ms Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in an event hosted by Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), celebrating the 1st anniversary of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Palermo, Italy: participates in the Libya Conference.

Mr Andrus Ansip meets Ms Susan Wojcicki, CEO of You Tube, Ms Lie Junius, Director for EU Public Policy and Government Relations and Mr Marco Pancini, Director for Public Policy and Government Affairs EMEA.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; delivers a keynote speech a at the ‘Electric Mobility Networking Conference 2018”; meets Ms Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety; and delivers a keynote speech at the Euractiv conference on the future of the European Internal Energy Market.

Mr Neven Mimica in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia: meets Mr Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, Prime Minister of Mongolia; Mr Sodnom Chinzorig, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Mongolia; meets Mr Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and officially opens the EU Delegation to Mongolia.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (until 14/11): meets Ms Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia and Mr Abiye Ahmed and Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Strasbourg, France:meets Mr Jari Lindsröm, Minister for Employment of Finland; and meets a delegation of Representatives of the Firemen (Sapeurs-Pompiers) from France.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Strasbourg: participe à une conférence sur le sujet "Huit ans de gestion de crise: quel bilan?" organisée par l'Association étudiante de l'Institut d'Études Politique de Strasbourg.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Berlin (Germany): delivers a keynote address at the NATO-Industry Forum; and meets with Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the NATO.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Strasbourg, France: participates in the Debate in the European Parliament on empowering competition authorities and ensuring the proper functioning of the internal market.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Tirana, Albania: meets with the Heads of the EU Member States' Delegations to Albania; meets with the Prime Minister Mr Edi Rama; meets with the Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Senida Mesi; visits the ADISA one stop shop for public service delivery; meets with the AKEP (Authority of Electronic and Postal Communications) Steering Board Chair, Mr Ilir Zela; visits the Tirana Professional College; and delivers a speech on "Diversity in Tech" at the official inauguration of E-mma Balkans

Mercredi 14 novembre 2018

EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker attends the formal sitting of the Plenary of the European Parliament for an address by Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the event "Watch List Policy Dialogue Day", organised by the International Crisis Group, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Mr Ditmir Bushati, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Albania.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the 10th EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Germany: visits the Lausitz coal region with Mr Dietmar Woidke, Minister-President of Brandenburg.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Luxembourg: meets Mr. Rimantas Šadžius, Member of the European Court of Auditors.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Strasbourg, France: meets Ms Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates at the 10th EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Ditmir Bushati, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Albania.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Washington D.C., USA: meets Mr Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative.

Mr Neven Mimica in Beijing, China: holds a speech at the event "Investing in Central Asia", organised by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the People's bank of China.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (until 15/11): participates in the high-level segment of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP14; delivers a speech and participates in the panel on "The importance of investing in biodiversity for people and the planet"; participates in the Global Business and Biodiversity Forum panel on "The state of biodiversity and relevance to business"; participates in the high-level event "Biodiversity – solution to climate change and land degradation"; participates in the parallel roundtables on Infrastructure and on Manufacturing and Processing; and participates in the signing ceremony for the Coalition of the Willing.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: participates in the Senior Official Meeting (SOM) of the Khartoum Process and meets Mr Moussa Faki, African Union Commission Chairperson; Mr Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco; and Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris: intervient sur l'avenir du projet européen devant le Cercle Abravanel – Fonds Social Juif Unifié; et rencontre M. Enrico Letta, Doyen de l'École des affaires internationales de Sciences Po.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Strasbourg: participates in a plenary debate on Rail Passenger Rights.

Ms Margrethe Vestager eceives Mr Thiebaut Weber, Confederal Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Ms Nancy Nemes to discuss the project Ms AI about Girls and Women in AI; meets with Mr Dimitur Ivanov, CEO of Innowave; and meets with Mr Mladen Marinov, Minister for the Interior of Bulgaria.

Jeudi 15 novembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU – South Africa Summit, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

Mr Frans Timmermans inVienna, Austria: delivers a keynote speech at the Growth in Transition 4th International Conference "Europe's transformation - where people matter".

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Ms Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the EU-South Africa Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Mr Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Intesa.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Jean-Noël Tronc, CEO of the Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique (SACEM)

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Gerhard Hofmann, President of the European Association of Co-operative Banks (EACB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen takes part in a working lunch with Mr Gordon Sondland, United States Ambassador to the European Union, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of Brussels-based climate NGOs.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Mirko Šarović Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the EU-South Africa Strategic Partnership Plenary meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Mr Neven Mimica in Beijing, China: on official mission.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: meets Mr Lorenzo López, CEO of Luzcontrol; meets Mr Luis Crespo, President of Protermosolar; meets Mr Mario Armero, Executive Vice-President of the spanish association for automobile and truck manufacturers(ANFAC); and meets Mr Francisco Reynés, President & CEO of Naturgy.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: participates in the high-level segment of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP14; and participates in the parallel roundtables on Health, Energy and Mining.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the launch of the 11th European Antibiotic Awareness Day, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the event of the International Association of non-profit healthcare payers (AIM) “The Future of Health in the European Union”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Dr Anup Wadhawan,Secretary for Commerce of India.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Leuven, Belgium: delivers a speech at the University of Leuven.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Pierre Mauger, President of the Bunge company, for Europe and Asia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Valletta, Malta: holds a Citizens' Dialogue with Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Education and Employment.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Kostas Bakoyannis, Governor of the Region of Central Greece.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Michael Kocher, General Manager of the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria, in the context of the Startup Europe Summit: delivers an opening keynote speech; hands out the Startup Europe Awards to winners selected by an independent jury; officiates the signing ceremony of the Joint Declaration on Reinforcing the CEE & Western Balkans Tech Entrepreneurship Ecosystems;meets with investors and representatives from the corporate ecosystem; and delivers closing remarks.

Vendredi 16 novembre 2018

Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of Czechia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Arno Kompatscher, Landeshauptmann of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano – South Tyrol.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Bregenz, Austria: delivers a keynote speech at the "Subsidiarity as a building principle of the EU" Conference.

Ms Federica Mogherini addresses the closing session of the Kimberley Process plenary session.

Mr Andrus Ansip gives a keynote speech at the "Hack the Goals" closing event.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Christiana Figueres, Vice Chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the Stakeholder Forum 2018 of the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia (until 18/11): meets Mr Vitālijs Gavrilovs, President of the Employers' Confederation of Latvia (LDDK) and co-chair of the Latvian National Tripartite Cooperation Council (NTSP); and meets members of the Fiscal Discipline Council.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Ville Itälä, Director-General of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Tunis, Tunisia (until the 18/11): attends the event "Rethinking the Euro-Mediterranean cultural partnership”.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: meets with representatives of Asturiana de Zinc.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vatican:delivers a speech at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the European Academy of Cancer Sciences conference „A mission-oriented approach to cancer in Europe: Boosting the social impact of innovative cancer research“.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in a discussion on the European Pillar of Social Rights (1 year), in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: delivers a keynote speech and participates in a panel discussion at the European Dairy Association (EDA) Annual Convention 2018: "A green future for European dairy"; and meets Mr Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of Czechia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Valetta, Malta: participates in the Annual Conference of the Network of European Museum Organisations; and meets Mr Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta, Mr Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Education and Employment of Malta, and Mr Owen Bonnici, Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Ms Margarethe Vestger receives Mr Andrej Babis, the Prime Minister of Czechia.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon (Portugal): attends a working dinner with the members of the Directorate of the Portuguese Association for the Development of Communications (APDC).

Mr Julian King: delivers the opening remarks at POLITICO's event "Is Europe cyber-ready? Innovation, capabilities and diplomacy to protect democracy and growth", in Brussels.

Mr Julian King: receives Mr Duncan Lewis, the Head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), Director-General for Security of Australia, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Ms Pavlina Jaratova, Mr Ivaylo Genov and Mr Pavel Pavlov, representatives of the technology companies Concord USA and HyperAspect; visits Botevgrad; delivers the opening speech on "The place and role of digital and interactive techniques and technologies in educational institutions" at the Educational Forum of the Botevgrad Municipality Teachers.

Samedi 17 novembre 2018

Mr Johannes Hahn in Tunis, Tunisia: attends the event "Rethinking the Euro-Mediterranean cultural partnership”.

Dimanche 18 novembre 2018

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: participates in the celebration of Latvia's 100th anniversary of independence.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Tunis, Tunisia: to address the event "Rethinking the Euro-Mediterranean cultural partnership”.

