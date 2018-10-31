(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 5 novembre 2018

Eurogroup

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Martin Schulz, former President of the European Parliament, and Ms Daniela Jansen, former member of the regional Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Montréal, Canada: participates in the EU-Canada Joint Ministerial dinner.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of the Slovak business Agency on the occasion of the 100TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT organised by the Slovak and Czech community in Brussels; and gives a keynote speech at the Central European Day of Energy 2018 organised by the Central Europe Energy Partners (CEEP) and DG Energy, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis attends the "Macroeconomic Dialogue at Political Level", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers the opening keynote speech at the "The Single Market as a Driver of Investment in Europe" High-Level Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Hamburg, Germany: meets Mr Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg; and is awarded the Hanse-Prize of the Hanse-Verein.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Kiel, Germany: receives the German Ocean Prize 2018 (Deutscher Meerespreis) by the GEOMAR Institute; and delivers a speech on the occasion.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Shanghai, China (until 07/11): visits the China International Import Expo.

Ms Marianne Thyssen, in Belgium:kicks off the EU Vocational Skills Week, with visits to two vocational education schools: the Institute Damiaan in Aarschot and Ter Groene Poorte in Bruges.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Graz, Austria: delivers a Speech in the High-Level Space Conference.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Lisbon, Portugal: attends the Opening Ceremony of the Web Summit.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Florence, Italy: participates in the opening session of the first Conference of the Mayors of European Capitals of Culture (Programme).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Denmark: delivers a keynote speech on "the Future of Europe" at the senior school Ringe Midtfyn, in Ringe; delivers a keynote speech atthe Association of Danish Journalists “Dansk Journalistforbund” Media Festival,in Odense; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the University of Southern Denmark.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Lisbon, Portugal: attends the Lisbon Web Summit opening night and dinner hosted by António Costa, The Prime Minister of Portugal.

M Julian King in Paris, France:delivers a speech at the terrorist victims' Conference 'Quels Chemins vers la résilience?''; and participates in the European Summit dedicated to the fight against terrorism.

Mardi 6 novembre 2018

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Montréal, Canada: meets Ms Chrystia Freeland, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada; participates in the EU-Canada Joint Ministerial committee; addresses together with Ms Chrystia Freeland an event of the "Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit Montréal"; addresses the event "Navigating unchartered waters: the EU and Canada closer than ever" with students of the McGill University.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers opening remarks at the High-Level Industrial Roundtable "Industry 2030", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs of Iceland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, in Helsinki, Finland (until 09/11): attends the Presidency and the Political Assembly of the European People's Party.

Mr Neven Mimica in Oslo, Norway: addresses several panels of the Global Financing Facility Conference.

Mr Neven Mimica in Oslo, Norway: meets Ms Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway; meets Mr Nikolai Astrup, Minister for International Development of Norway; and meets Ms Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: delivers an opening speech at V Foro Solar.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Shanghai, China (until 07/11): visits the Shanghai Yangshan Port; visits the Ruijin Hospital (Jiao Tong University School of Medicine); and participates in a dinner with the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the congress of the European People's Party.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Alexander de Croo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation, Digital Agenda, Telecommunications and Postal Services of Belgium.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the Conference on Safe and Secure Parking Places for Trucks, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the Trilogue on the "Port Reception Facility Proposal", in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a keynote speech at the European Diesel Summit organized by Transport & Environment (T&E).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives representatives of the Polish Bar of Attorneys.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Roman Szełemej, Mayor of Wałbrzycha.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Lisbon: meets Mr António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, ;speaks at the Web Summit; and meets Ms Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com, Mr Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer of Netflix and representatives of Czech IT companies on the margins of the Web Summit.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Florence, Italy: participates in and speaks at the first Conference of the Mayors of European Capitals of Culture.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vienna, Austria: participates in and speaks at the Special Awards Ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the EU Prize for Literature.

Mr Carlos Moedas Mr Carlos Moedas is in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in the Lisbon Web Summit; launches the "2019 EU Prize for Women Innovators" with Commissioner Věra Jourová; announces the winners at the iCapital awards ceremony; visits the Social Innovation Village to accept policy recommendations from the Social Innovation Consortia; takes part in the signature ceremony for the InnoFin/COSME funding project; participates in the "More Social Good in Tech, More Tech in Social Good" panel debate; and attends a chat on "Women in Tech".

Mr Julian King in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in the Lisbon Web Summit 2018.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: attends the Inauguration of the European High-Perfomance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) Governing Board.

Mercredi 7 novembre 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EPP Summit ahead of the EPP Congress, in Helsinki, Finland.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Andros Kyprianou, Secretary General of the Progressive Party of the Working People of Cyprus (AKEL).

Ms Federica Mogherini holds a speech at the event "Africa-Europe Partnership: A Vision Beyond Migration" during the S&D Group Africa Week 2018, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Mr Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, in Helsinki, Finland: delivers opening remarks at the "Seniors in a Digital Era" conference of the European Seniors' Union (ESU); delivers a keynote speech at the "Cities delivering smart solutions to climate change" event of the European People's Party Group in the Committee of the Regions; and attends the European People's Party Congress and the EPP Summit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the Global Think Tank Summit 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Roch Mark Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the European Tourism Day 2018: The Renewed EU Industrial Policy Strategy: Making EU Tourism stronger in a new industrial era, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Prague, Czech Republic (until 08/11): participates in a working dinner with Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, and Mr Richard Brabec, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment of the Czech Republic.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Shanghai, China: participates in the 12th China International Food Safety and Quality (CIFSQ) Conference; meets Mr Steve Ostroff, Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine of the United States; and meets Mr Junshi Chen, Senior Research Professor at the National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment of China.

Ms Marianne Thyssen (until 8/11): attends the congress of the European People's Party.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce le discours de clôture de la Conférence sur l'Investissement de long terme au Parlement européen, à Bruxelles.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Johan Lundgren, Chief Executive of EasyJet.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Capetown, South Africa: meets Dr Rob Davies, Minister for Trade and Industry; meets Ms Lindiwe Daphney Zulu, Minister for Small Business Development and visits Gestamp Renewable Industries and SAREBI incubator at the Atlantis Special Economic Zone (ASEZ).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Madrid: meets Ms Carmen Calvo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Presidency, Parliamentary Relations and Equality of Spain (TBC), Ms María Luisa Carcedo, Minister for Health, Consumption and Social Well-being of Spain, Ms. Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy and Enterprise of Spain and Mr José Vicente González, Vice-President of the Confederation of Employers and Industries of Spain.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers opening remarks at the Opening of the Jean Monnet Chair of the Faculty of Law at the University of Lisbon; delivers a keynote speech at the Lisbon Web Summit at Altice Arena & FIL on "Building a Fairer digital economy – How do we get the best out of technology?".

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Helsinki, Finland: participates at the European People's Party (EPP) Congress.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Helsinki, Finland: (until 08/11) attends the EPP Congress Helsinki. The Commissioner will attend the EPP roundtable “Digital economy for everyone”, the EIN seminar roundtable: “Towards an innovation union”. On the second day, the Commissioner will join the EPP group study days.

Jeudi 8 novembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EPP Congress, in Helsinki, Finland.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the discharge debate, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Helsinki, Finland (until 09/11): attends the European People's Party Congress.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, in Helsinki, Finland: attends the European People's Party Congress; addresses the Parliamentary Group of the National Coalition Party; delivers a keynote speech on the EU trade policy in the event ”EU as a Global Superpower” in the Europe House; and meets the "Europe Academy" of the Youth League of the National Coalition Party.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receivesMs Xiana Margarida Méndez Bértolo, State Secretary for Trade of Spain.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the discharge debate, in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete inBeijing, China (until 09/11): meets Mr Xie Zhenhua, Special Representative on Climate Change Affairs of China.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Prague, Czech Republic: participates in a working lunch with Mr Richard Brabec, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment of the Czech Republic, and representatives of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Czech Republic; participates in a public debate and attends a High Level Meeting on "Clean Air Dialogue".

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Beijing, China: meets Ms Jiao Hong, Director of National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA); meets Mr Han Chanfu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA); meets Mr Ni Yuefeng, Secretary of the CPC Leadership Group and Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Vienna, Austria: meets with Ms Elke Bündenbender, First Lady of Germany; and attends a gala dinner on the occasion of the Vocational Skills Week Award Ceremony.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Helsinki, Finland: participates in the European People's Party (EPP) Congress.

Mr Phil Hogan in Helsinki, Finland: participates in the EPP Congress; meets Mr Jari Leppä, Minister of Agricultureand Forestry of Finland; meets Mr Petteri Orpo, Minister of Finance of Finland.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Eamonn Brennan, Director General of Eurocontrol.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Johannesburg, South Africa: visits South African National Space Agency (SANSA) Campus and delivers an opening speech at the African Investment Forum for the Launch of the EU-Africa high level platform on sustainable energy investments in Africa.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Madrid, Spain: speaks at the Citizen's dialogue with Mr Albert Rivera, Leader of "Ciudadanos"; and meets Ms Dolores Delgado, Minister for Justice of Spain.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Madrid, Spain (until 09/11): delivers keynote speech at the Working Breakfast "Desayuno Informativo", at Europa Press Noticias; delivers keynote speech at the Annual Competition Conference 2018; attends on stage interview with El Economista "Hacia un equilibrio justo en los mercados".

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Helsinki, Finland: participates at the European People's Party (EPP) Congress.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Madrid, Spain: participates in the Official dinner hosted by the H.E Felipe VI, King of Spain at the XIX Foro IberoAmerica conference.

Mr Julian King in Oxford, United Kingdom: participates in the Ditchley Foundation conference "Modern deterrence: What does the combination of Nuclear, biological and chemical warfare, cyber and artificial intelligence mean for the evolution of Western Deterrence against State and non-State actors?".

Vendredi 9 novembre 2018

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Sustainable Finance in Nordic-Baltic"; meets Mr Petteri Orpo, Minister of Finance; and meets Mr Jari Lindström, Minister of Employment.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Kyiv, Ukraine: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Rene Tammist, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Beijing, China: meets Mr Li Ganjie, Minister of Ecological Environment of China.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Harald Nesvik, Minister of Fisheries of Norway.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Washington D.C., U.S.: attends the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Vienna, Austria: gives a keynote speech at the closing event of the Vocational Skills Week and meets with Mrs Doris Schmidauer, First Lady of Austria

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: addresses the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland; addresses theIrish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Madrid, Spain: attends the 39th ALDE Party Congress, including the Plenary Debate on "Europe in a new economic world order – The future of trade, investments and innovation", and the Roundtable Debate on "Smart Cities".

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Madrid, Spain: speaks at the Roundtable on Online Competitiveness in the Age of Platforms and attends the 39th ALDE Party Congress.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: gives a lecture on Christian Democracy in the 21st Century, organised by The Institute of Social Reflection.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Madrid, Spain: attends the ALDE Party Congress.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Madrid, Spain: delivers a keynote speech and participates in a panel discussion on Challenges of future for a digital society at the XIX Foro IberoAmerica.

Mr Julian King in Oxford, United Kingdom: participates in the Ditchley Foundation conference "Modern deterrence: What does the combination of Nuclear, biological and chemical warfare, cyber and artificial intelligence mean for the evolution of Western Deterrence against State and non-State actors?".

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the Sofia Tech Park conference on virtual reality and artificial intelligence "Future of Reality"; Meeting with R. Condon and D. Stefanova from VMWare (with demonstration of activities); delivers the closing speech at the Global libraries foundation on “Global libraries today and digital transformation”; and attends the "National Palace of Culture" opening session on “Disinformation: Fake news of true trolls”.

Samedi 10 novembre 2018

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Veszprém, Hungary: attends the celebrations on the occasion of the 100 Years of Polish Independence – organised by the Polish Minority Self-Government.

Dimanche 11 novembre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the ceremony for the Armistice centenary, in Paris, France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in an official lunch for Heads of State or Government hosted by Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in Paris, France.

Prévisons du mois de novembre:

12/11 General Affairs Council (Art. 50); General Affairs Council

14/11 EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council

16/11Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

19-20/11 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/11 Foreign Affairs Council

20/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

22/11 EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council

26/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

26-27/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

29 - 30/11 Competitiveness Council

