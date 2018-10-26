CALENDRIER du 29 octobre au 04 novembre 2018

(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 29 octobre 2018

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Zagreb, Croatia (until 30/10): meets Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; attends the Citizens Dialogue "Croatia on the road to Euro" with Mr Zdravko Marić, Minister for Finance of Croatia; meets Mr Tomislav Tolušić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture of Croatia; and takes part in a working dinner with Mr Boris Vujčić, Governor of the Croatian National Bank and Mr Michael Faulend, Vicegovernor of the Croatian National Bank.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Graz, Austria: participates in the “Eco Social NGO dialogue” within the informal meeting of EU transport and environment ministers; meets Mr Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety - in the marigins of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bali, Indonesia (until 30/10): delivers welcome and opening remarks and a keynote speech at the "Our Ocean 2018 Conference"; attends the side event on "Blue Economy Principles: From Words to Action"; attends the launch of the "New Plastics Economy Global Commitment"; attends the Our Ocean photo exhibition; attends the White Flag award ceremony; attends the High Seas reception hosted by Ocean Unite; meets HSH Albert II, Prince of Monaco; meets Ms Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Povilas Jegorovas, Chair of the Board of the Lithuanian Esperanto Union; meets the researcher Ms Aiste Lisauskaite; speaks at the Conference "Fostering a Healthy Lifestyle for Children: New Regulations, Experience of Educational Institutions, Directions for Improvement" in the Seimas; and meets representatives of the Association of Hunters and Fishermen.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: attends the 3rd EU-Arab World Summit "Shared Horizons".

Mr Christos Stylianides in Boston, the United States of America: meets Dr. Deborah T. Kochevar, Provost and Senior Vice President ad interim of the Tufts University; meets Dr Ian Johnstone, Dean of The Fletcher School of Tufts University; and delivers a public lecture at The Fletcher School at Tufts University on "Europe's Humanitarian Face: Empowering and Protecting through Education".

Ms Violeta Bulc in Graz, Austria (until 30/10): participates in the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) informal ministerial meeting.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Paris, France: ddelivers the opening speech at the EU-China High Level Conference on World Heritage and Sustainable Tourism.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania (until 30/10): delivers a keynote speech at the EuroIMPACT Conference on “Information and better communication on EU cohesion policy in Romania”; meets Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania; and meets the representatives of the National Coalition for the Modernisation of Romania (NCMR).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Dr. Stefan von Holtzbrinck, CEO of the Georg von Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers an opening speech and a presentation on “Challenges for European leadership in digitalization” at the conference “Technology and the Digital Single Market: Opportunities and Challenges”

Mardi 30 octobre 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans opens the "SDGs and Initiatives for Sustainable Global Value Chains" conference, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Zagreb, Croatia: meets Mrs Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of the Republic of Croatia; delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Zagreb, a financial centre and its pathway towards the Euro"; and meets representatives of several Committees of the Croatian Parliament.

Mr Günther Oettinger in Bucharest, Romania: meets Ms Vasilica Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania, Mr Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, Minister for Public Finance; Mr Teodor-Viorel Meleşcanu, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister Delegate for European Affairs; and Mr Dacian Cioloș, former Prime Minister; speaks at the conferences "An Inclusive Cohesion Policy for a Union Closer to Our Citizens", "Road to Sibiu" and "European elections and Brexit 2019: consequences for the EU and its budget"; and meets Mr Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister for Investment and Development of Poland, as well as representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL/EPP) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Bali, Indonesia: delivers welcome and opening remarks on Day 2 of the "Our Ocean 2018 Conference"; attends the high-level event on "Ocean Risk – Developing innovative solutions and building resilience to ocean risk"; attends the high level panel "A Sustainable Ocean Economy"; moderates the panel "Global Ocean Leadership Forum, Our Ocean Leadership"; meets Mr Philippe Germain, President of New Caledonia; meets Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia; meets Mr John Kerry, Former US Secretary of State and founder of the Our Ocean concept.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Kelmė, Lithuania: speaks at the Conference "Future of the Prevention of the Oncology - Favorable Solutions and Collaboration"; and participates in the Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Lausanne, Switzerland: attends the Smart Cities and Sport Summit 2018 organised by the World Union of Olympic Cities.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Boston, The United States of America: meets academics, researchers and students of the Fletcher School of Tufts University.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Graz, Austria: participates in the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) informal ministerial meeting.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a speech at the Opening session of the high-level conference "An inclusive cohesion policy for a Union closer to our citizens", organised by the Romanian Government; meets Mr Vazil Hudák, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB); meets Mr Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister for Investment and Economic Development of Poland and meets Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr André Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the electronic manufacturer H55, in Brussels.

Mercredi 31 octobre 2018

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: presents the Commission's Work Program 2019 to the Committee of European Affairs of the Seimas.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Professor Ana Costa Freitas from Universidade de Évora, Ms Doctor Ana Paula Amendoeira, Regional Director of Culture of Alentejo and Professor Filipe Themudo Barata from Universidade de Évora, in Brussels.

Jeudi 1 novembre 2018

Mr Christos Stylianides in Kiel, Germany: meets Mr Hans-Joachim Grote, Minister for the Interior, Rural Areas and Integration of the German Land of Schleswig-Holstein; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Hamburg, Germany: meets Mr Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg; and holds a speech at the Übersee-Club Hamburg.

Vendredi 2 novembre 2018

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: speaks at the Rimi Economic Conference "How to manage crisis".

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: attends the 12th Conference of the Youth European People's Party (YEPP).

Mr Christos Stylianides in Hamburg, Germany: meets NGOs representatives.

Samedi 3 novembre 2018

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: addresses the 12th congress of the Youth of the European People's Party.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: speaks at the citizens' consultation organised by the Danish Parliament.

Prévisions du mois de novembre:

5/11 Eurogroup

6/Economic and Financial Affairs Council

9/11Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

12/11 General Affairs Council (Art. 50); General Affairs Council

14/11 EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council

16/11Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

19-20/11 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/11 Foreign Affairs Council

20/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

22/11 EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council

26/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

26-27/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

29 - 30/11 Competitiveness Council

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 3 au 4 novembre 2018:

Enrico BRIVIO: +32 (0) 460 75 61 72

Christian SPAHR: +32 (0) 460 79 80 55

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23