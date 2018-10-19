(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 22 octobre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Frank Engel, Member of the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Christophe Hansen, Member of the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP), and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the 40th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: participates in the 2018 Annual meeting of the OECD GREEN Action Task Force; and participates in the ‘ceremony of the signature of energy contracts' with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Yokohama and Tokyo, Japan (until 23/10): meets Mr Yoshiaki Harada, Minister of the Environment; delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the 2018 World Circular Economy Forum; co-chairs the first EU-Japan High-Level Economic, trade and industrial Dialogue (HED), participates in the signature ceremony of MoUs on investment cooperation between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) as well as NEXI (Nippon Export and Investment Insurance).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Amman, Jordan: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Monique Goyens, Director General of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Bernard Cazeneuve, ancien Premier ministre.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the high-level conference on Bioeconomy, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Pierre Guislain, African Development Bank Group Vice-President, Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Christoph Wolff, Head of Mobility Industries and System Initiative, Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Christian Verschueren, Director-General of EuroCommerce and Mr Matthew Shay, President and CEO of the National Retail Federation.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the high-level Conference “Sustainable & circular bioeconomy, the European way”,in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Bucharest, Romania: meets with Ms Carmen Daniela Dan, Minister of Interior, Secretaries of State Mr Sebastian Costea and Mr Nicolae Popa, and Mr Ion Oprișor, Presidential Adviser from the Department of National Security.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia: meets with Ms Nina Tsaneva, Advisor to the Cabinet of the Minister of Economy of Bulgaria on small and medium enterprises (SMEs); and meets with Mr Dobromir Ivanov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Start-up Association.

Mardi 23 octobre 2018

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Strasbourg, France: delivers a statement on the situation in the Sea of Azov and delivers a number of plenary speeches at the European Parliament.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Strasbourg, France: participates in the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) working group on Digital Single Market about "E-commerce: state of play at the end of the mandate and vision for coming years".

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Tokyo, Japan: delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting; meets the Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary; meets the Chairmen of the Diet Foreign Committee (the Japanese Parliament) as well as Keidanren (Japanese business association).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Kraków, Poland: participates in the preparatory meeting ahead of COP24 (24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Strasbourg, France: addresses the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee of the European Parliament (IMCO) on Digital Single Market.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Strasbourg, France: participates in the Citizens' Dialogue.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: meets with a delegation from the European Magazine Media Association (EMMA) and European Newspaper Publishers Association (ENPA); meets with a delegation from the Federation of European Film Directors (FERA), the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe (FSE) and the Society of Audiovisual Authors (SAA); and participates in the 3rd Trilogue negotiation on the Cybersecurity act.

Mercredi 24 octobre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Iván Duque, President of Colombia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Iván Duque, President of Colombia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the 3rd Energy Storage Global Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Kraków, Poland: participates in the preparatory meeting ahead of COP24 (24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change).

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a speech at the FEAD Colloquium, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici en Nouvelle Aquitaine, France: visite l'entreprise Immersion, spécialisée dans la réalité virtuelle, la réalité augmentée et les solutions collaboratives pour l'industrie et la recherche; participe à un dialogue citoyen sur l'avenir de l'Europe avec M. Alain Rousset, Président du conseil régional de Nouvelle-Aquitaine; rencontre des élus locaux et des chefs d'entreprise; visite l'Institut ALPhANOV, Centre Technologique Optique et Lasers; et visite le centre de formation et d'apprentissage en Bâtiment et Travaux Publics (BTP CFA Aquitaine) de Blanquefort.

Mr Tibor Navracsics inTrieste, Italy: meets Mr Massimiliano Fedriga, President of the autonomous region Friuli-Venezia Giulia; meets institutional, diplomatic, sport and civic authorities of Friuli-Venezia Giulia to discuss “Youth, Culture and Sport in the Europe of 2019”.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bratislava, Slovakia: delivers a speech at the Meeting of V4 (Visegrad Group)+4 Ministers responsible for Cohesion Policy; and meets Mr Richard Raši, Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of European Roundtable of Industrialists.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: attends the gala dinner for the Danish MPs and the government members hosted by Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: delivers a speech on the 'Security Challenges Facing Europe' at the Chatham House.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Tel Aviv, Israel (until 25/10): on official visit, meets with Mr Eli Cohen, Minister for Economy and Industry of Israel.

Jeudi 25 octobre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Beji Caid Essebsi, President of Tunisia, in Tunis, Tunisia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Mr Beji Caid Essebsi, President of Tunisia, in Tunis, Tunisia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Mohammed Ennaceur, President of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia, in Tunis, Tunisia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia, in Tunis, Tunisia.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech and participates in a debate at the Annual Conference of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the inauguration ceremony of the Enlightened Universe art installation in celebration of the United Nations Day, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the plenary session of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in New Delhi, India (until 26/10): participates in the India Mobile Congressdelivers a keynote speech in plenary session on "The evolving regulatory landscape in the new digital ecosystems; meets with Mr Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and Mr Manoj Sinha, Minister of communication and minister of state for railwaysTelecom and with industrial leaders and visits the exhibition.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Frankfurt: attends the Governing Council meeting of the European Central Bank; and meets Mr Gabriel Bernardino, Chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Tunis, Tunisia: on official visit together with President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Jakarta, Indonesia (until 26/10): meets Ms Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister for Environment and Forestry of Indonesia; meets Mr Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Industry of Indonesia; and delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the EU-Indonesia Business Dialogue (EIBD 2018).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Astana,Kazakhstan: participates in the WHO and Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and Unicef Global Conference on Primary Health Care.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Joris Relaes, Administrator General of the Institute for Agricultural and Fisheries Research (ILVO).

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, Ministre des affaires étrangères, de l'intégration régionale et du commerce international de Maurice.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Niels Thygesen, Président du Comité budgétaire européen.

Mr Christos Stylianidesin Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Ms Ulla Tørnæs, Minister for Development Cooperation of Denmark; meets Mr Vitaly Vanshelboim, Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS); meets Danish NGOs and private sector parties to discuss how to promote and increase the involvement of the private sector in humanitarian assistance; visits the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warehouse; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue on "Global crises and the role of European humanitarian aid".

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Madrid, Spain, attends the European Space Agency Council working group for the preparation of the Intermediate Ministerial Meeting 2018.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the 40th edition of the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, in Brussels.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Ms Katherine Adams, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Apple.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Felipe Harboe Bascuñán, Senator of the Congress of Chile.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Warsaw, Poland: he will launch the SELFIE tool developed by the Commission to help schools better use digital technologies in teaching and learning; has working lunch with Mr Witold Bańka, Minister of Sport and Tourism of Poland; participates in and speaks at the conference: "eTwinning and Our Heritage: Where the Past Meets the Future". In Natolin, Poland, he will then deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2018/2019 Academic Year at the College of Europe in Natolin.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr. Michelangelo Baracchi Bonvicini, President of Atomium- European Institute for science, Media and Democracy.

Mr Julian King in Metz, France: delivers the opening speech at the European Democratic Party conference on 'The fight against terrorism: a European battle'.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Tel Aviv, Israel (on official visit until 25/10): meets with Ms Gila Gamliel, Minister for Social Equality and leader of the Digital Israel Project, and with representatives from national authorities responsible for the Cyber Security and Telecommunications.

Vendredi 26 octobre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Yousef Chahed, Head of Government of Tunisia, in Tunis, Tunisia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press conference with Mr Yousef Chahed, Head of Government of Tunisia, in Tunis, Tunisia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets representatives of the Tunisian civil society, in Tunis, Tunisia.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: participates in the Global Chemical Convention.

Mr Andrus Ansip in New Delhi, India: meets with European ICT company representatives in the margin of the India Mobile Congress.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers an opening speech at the European Fund For Strategic Investments (EFSI) project fair, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Etienne Davignon, President of the European Business Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR Europe) and Board members of CSR Europe.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the 4th European Microfinance Day, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP)-EU Joint Ministerial Trade Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Jakarta, Indonesia: meets Mr Jusuf Kalla, Vice-President of Indonesia; meets Mr Mochamad Basoeki Hadimoeljono, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing of Indonesia; meets Mr Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); delivers closing remarks on the EU-Indonesia Business Dialogue (EIBD 2018) business-to-business meetings.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Astana,Kazakhstan: participates in the WHO and Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and Unicef Global Conference on Primary Health Care.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Kocaeli, Turkey: attends the Kartepe Summit on Migration, Refugees and Humanity and delivers the keynote speech on the "International Problems of Immigration and Refugee Policies."

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris: rencontre M. Frédéric Mion, Directeur de l'Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris et rencontre M. Gilles Gressani, Président du Groupe d'Etudes Géopolitiques.

Mr Phil Hogan in Castlecomer, Ireland: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: meets Ms Alenka Bratušek, Minister of Infrastructure of Slovenia; meets with Post of Slovenia and GEN-I board members; attends the launch of the pilot project for electric car sharing and exhibition on achievements of green mobility;participates in the Hidria and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia (GZS) event; participates in a round table on urban mobility.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Paris, France: delivers an opening speech at the "Public Procurement Forum for SMEs: Small, Medium, Scalable" organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Berlin, Germany: participates in the 2nd Arctic Science Ministerial meeting.

Mr Julian King in Paris, France: delivers the keynote speech at the Fédération Française de l'Assurance conference "Pushing back the Limits of Insurability in a Changing Landscape".

MrJulian King in Paris, France: meets with Mr Mounir Mahjoubi, Secretary of State for the Digital Sector.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Prof. Ursula Männle, Chair of the Hanns Seidel Foundation; will deliver the opening address at the DigitAll Bulgaria 2018 Conference on Digitisation, followed by a keynote speech at the conference onCyber security in electric mobility and digital transformation in energy infrastructure(in the context of the European Cyber ​​Security Month 2018); will deliver the keynote address at CEE Block Sofia 2018, part of the World Blockchain Forum, followed by a lecture to students from Sofia University on the 'Digital Opportunity' program and other digital opportunities for young people.

Samedi 27 octobre 2018

Mr Phil Hogan in Thurles, Ireland: addresses the Macra na Feirme annual National Conference.

