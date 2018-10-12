(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 15 octobre 2018

Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Council; Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Ministers meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Gaston Reinesch, Governor of the Central Bank of Luxembourg, and Mr Henri Grethen, Member of the European Court of Auditors, for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Andres Fogh Rasmussen, Chairman of the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr José Maria Alvarez-Pallete, Chairman and CEO of Telefonica.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Luxembourg: chairs the Foreign Affairs Council.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Luxembourg: chairs the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini in Luxembourg: chairs the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tartu, Estonia: speaks at the Tartu Hugo Treffner Gymnasium.

Mr Andrus Ansip in, Tartu, Estonia, speaks at the Tartu Tamme Gymnasium.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives MrPavlo Klimkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Mikael Damberg, Minister for Enterprise and Innovation of Sweden.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Claudia Dörr-Voβ, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Technology of Poland.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Delphine Gény-Stephann, Minister of State attached to the Minister for the Economy and Finance of France.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič chairs the European Battery Alliance Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the SRB Conference 2018 - 10 years after the crisis: are banks now resolvable?.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Nils Melngailis, Chairman of the Board of Luminor.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Gottfried Leibbrandt, CEO of SWIFT.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Luxembourg:participates in the Foreign Affairs Council and the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; and delivers a speech on "European trade policy in turbulent times", at the Humboldt University.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Luxembourg: participates in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Luxembourg: meets Mr Jari Leppä, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, on the margins of AGRIFISH Council.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Zaventem, Belgium:delivers the opening speech at the Anniversary of EU Free Movement of Workers and Social Security Coordination.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Thierry Pech, Directeur général de Terra Nova.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Torsten Akmann, Secretary of State for the Interior of the German Land of Berlin; Mr Andy Grote, Senator for Interior Affairs and Sports of the German Land of Hamburg; Mr Georg Maier, Minister for the Interior of the German Land of Thuringia; and Mr Boris Pistorius, Minister for Internal Affairs and Sport of the German Land of Lower Saxony.

Mr Phil Hogan in Luxembourg: participates in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Ms Violeta Bulc inRotterdam, The Netherlands: participates in the 88th International Session of the European Youth Parliament; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the University of Rotterdam.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Lublin, Poland: delivers a speech at the Family Business Congress

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: delivers a speech at the EU Diversity Charters Annual Forum.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary, in Brussels.



Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Jernej Pikalo Minister for Education, Science and Sport of Slovenia, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Ron Mobed, CEO for Elsevier.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a ministerial lunch debate with EU ministers responsible for research organised by the Austrian Presidency in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Pedro Duque, Minister for Science, Innovation and Universities of Spain.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Ricken Patel, Founding President and Executive Director of Avaaz.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Boris Pistorius, Minister for Internal Affairs and Sport of Lower Saxony.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Andreas Könen, Director General of the Cyber and Information Security Directorate (attached to the Federal Ministry of the Interior for Building and Community of Germany), in Brussels.

Mr Julian King introduces the High Level Conference "Election Defending Democracy in the Digital Age – Building Resilience to Cyber Enabled Threats to Elections", in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Brussels: delivers an opening keynote speech at the FT-ETNO Summit 2018; participates in a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities of bringing coding and tech related activities to schools in the context of the EU Code Week; participates in a roundtable with senior representatives of the Healthtech industry; receives Mr Ricken Patel, CEO and Founder of Avaaz; receives Mr Stefan Kölbl, CEO of DEKRA; delivers a keynote speech at the High-Level conference ‘Election interference in the digital age – Building resilience to cyber-enabled threats'; and delivers an opening speech and participates in discussions at the event “Contre la désinformation : quelle stratégie européenne des médias et des langues ?”.

Mardi 16 octobre 2018

Ministers meeting

General Affairs Council; General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

President Jean-Claude Juncker together with Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Ms Marianne Thyssen, participates in the Tripartite Social Summit.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: participates in the Digital Summit; delivers a speech; and meets with Dr. Megan Woods, Minister for Government Digital Services of New Zealand; with Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State Ministry for Communications and Information of Singapore and Mr Kim Boo-kyum, Minister for the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Lille, France: participates in the 12th World Forum for a Responsible Economy with Jeremy Rifkin, President of the Foundation on Economic Trends and Mr Xavier Bertrand, President of the Hauts-de-France Region (France).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Linas Linkevičius, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Michele Geraci, Undersecretary of State for Economic Development of Italy.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the United States.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech on "Why Asia Matters", at the EU-Asia Centre, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Rome, Italy: participates in the World Food Day organised by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the Entso-e Power Coordination Europe Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Volkmar Denner, CEO of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the event "What kind of wine for tomorrow?", co-organised by the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA) and MEP Eric Andrieu, in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the Dinner Assembly on "Europe's Unknown Champions: The Specialty Feed Ingredients Industry between Innovation & Regulation", in the European Parliament, Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: attends a demonstration by TOXI-Triage, a Horizon 2020 project.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Ms Beate Hartinger-Klein, Federal Minister fir Labour, Social Affairs, Health and Consumer Protection of Austria, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Ms Lia-Olguţa Vasilescu, Minister for Labour and Social Justice of Romania, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Fabien Lehagre, Président de l'Association des Américains Accidentels (AAA).

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Henri de Thoré, Président de BREIZ Europe et M. Michel Bloc'h, Président de l'Union des Organisations de Producteurs de l'Ouest Français.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Berlin, Germany: participates in a discussion on the "Strengthening of Civil Protection in Europe" with Members of the German Parliament, at the "Zukunftsforum Öffentliche Sicherheit".

Mr Phil Hogan participates in the International Launch of the 2018 Global Hunger Index, to mark the World Hunger Day, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan participates in the Civil Dialogue Group on International Aspects of Agriculture, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the European Liaison Committee for Agricultural and Agri-Food Trade (CELCAA) EU-Japan event, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the Connected Transport Summit 2018, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Gdansk, Poland: delivers a speech at the Everywhere International SME's Congress.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

Ms Věra Jourová delivers a speech at the high-level conference on "Election Interference in the Digital Age: Building Resilience to Cyber-Enabled Threats", organised by the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC), in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: presents the Education and Training Monitor 2018 to experts and stakeholders.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Sebastiano Musumeci, President of the Sicilian Region (Italy).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Boris Pistorius, Minister for Internal Affairs and Sport of Lower Saxony (Germany).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Otmar Wiestler President of the Helmholtz Association, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a working lunch with the member the EC High-Level group on own resources chaired by Mr Mario Monti, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the event: “Towards Horizon Europe: EU Cross-Borders Collaborative & Applied Research” organised by the European Association of research and technology organisations.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: delivers a keynote speech at the Inauguration of TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies and meets with Mr Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister for Science and Education of Armenia.

MrJulian King delivers the opening remarks at the Plenary Defending Democracy in the Digital Age, during the High Level Conference "Election Defending Democracy in the Digital Age – Building Resilience to Cyber Enabled Threats to Elections", in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Pavlo Klimkin Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Ron Kalifa, Executive Director of Worldpay.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel in Maastricht, Netherlands: delivers the opening address at the Human Brain Project Summit 2018.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Erlends Calabuig, CEO of Euranet Plus; and receives Mr John Phelan, Director General of the International Confederation of Music Publishers.

Mercredi 17 octobre 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the Greek political party Nea Demokratia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a working dinner of the European Council in Article 50 format.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a keynote speech at the plenary session of the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a keynote speech at the High-Level Event "Innovation in Development - The Future of EU international cooperation" and meets with Mr Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers the opening keynote speech at the 6th Transatlantic Digital Economy Conference.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the "Sustainable battery manufacturing" event, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič hosts the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the European Commission and the Breakthrough Energy Coalition, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the AVERE E-Mobility Conference (AEC 2018), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Oxford, United Kingdom: participates in the Oxford Union Debate "The Euro is stronger than it ever has been".

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the Summit of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Sahar Nasr, Egyptian Minister for Investment and International Cooperation.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Maggie De Block, Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health of Belgium.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the Youth Cancer Europe event "The right to be forgotten for cancer survivors", in the European Parliament, Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Diane Abbott, UK Shadow Home Secretary.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit des représentants de la Fondation "The Foundation for Family Businesses in Germany and Europe".

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Foteini Gennimata, President of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a key-note speech to the conference "EU investment in space after 2020”.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Mr Joseph J. Simons, Chairman of the U.S Federal Trade Commission of the United States.

Ms Věra Jourová delivers a speech at the Friends of Transparency International meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and gives a speech at a stakeholder meeting on DiscoverEU, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in and hands out awards at the "Be Active Sports Gala Event".

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on the 'BEE Joint Fund' (Breakthrough Energy Europe) with Mr. Bill Gates.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at the European Banking Federation (EBF) Cyber Security Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Katowice, Poland: meets with the organisers of the VIII European Congress of Small and Medium-size Enterprises; meets with representatives from local public administrations; participates in Citizens' Dialogue on the Digital Europe; and delivers a speech and participates in the opening ceremony of the congress.

Jeudi 18 octobre 2018

European Council (Art. 50)

Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a working lunch on Euro/Economic and Monetary Union matters.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden Würtenberg.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the European Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the Europe-Asia Meeting (ASEM) Summit and holds several bilateral meetings in its margins, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives High-Level representatives of European Cybersecurity Industry Leaders (ECIL) Group.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Wilbur Ross, Secretary for Commerce of the United States.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Ms Věra Jourová deliver a speech at the opening of the Multimedia exhibition "Czech and Slovak Century, 100th Anniversary", in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in London: meets Mr Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank; delivers a keynote speech at the 'Pan-Baltic Capital Market' investors conference; and meets Mr Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers the opening keynote speech at the Artificial Intelligence 2018 event, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Asia-Europe Economic Forum (AEEF), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec Corporation.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of civil society organizations to discuss the EU Plastics Strategy.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Wilbur Ross, Secretary for Commerce of the United States.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, and Trade Relations of Singapore.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Business Council.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Liège, Belgium: participates in the Jean Rey Conference, at the University of Liège.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Pascal Vollenweider, Avaaz Campaign Director.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Kim Young-Choon, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in the signing ceremony of the Joint Statement with the Republic of Korea to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, together with Mr Kim Young-Choon, Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of Spirits Europe.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Medina, Italy: holds a Citizens' Dialogue.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Rome, Italie (jusqu'au 19/10): prononce le discours de clôture sur "La politique économique d'une Europe qui protège les citoyens" au dialogue bilatéral italo-français organisé par l'Institut Aspen Italia.

Mr Phil Hogan in Bratislava, Slovakia: addresses the conference on "Risk Valuation and Risk Management Tools in the Agri-Food Sector".

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at the Asia-Europe Business Forum 2018, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr William Todts, Executive Director of Transport & Environment (T&E).

Ms Věra Jourová receives Mr Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the United States.

Ms Věra Jourová delivers a speech at the kick-off of the 2nd Annual Review of the EU-US Privacy Shield, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics and Ms Corina Creţu in Sofia, Bulgaria: participate and deliver speeches at the 7th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR).

Ms Corina Creţu in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the meeting of Ministers in charge of Tourism from the Danube Region; and meets Ms Yordanka Asenova Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Funchal, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the 46th Conference of the Periferma Maritime Regions (CMPR) General Assembly.

Mr Julian King receives Ms Diane Abbott UK Shadow Home Secretary, in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Lyon, France: participates in the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Euronews; participates in a roundtable discussion with stakeholders from the cinema industry on the launch of the prototype of the online directory of European films; and participates in a crossed interview together with Mr Thierry Frémaux, Director General of the Lumière Film Festival, during the opening of the European Film Forum.

Vendredi 19 octobre 2018

Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)

President Jean-Claude Juncker together with Ms Violeta Bulc, participates in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU - Republic of Korea Summit, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the signature of the Free Trade Agreement with Singapore, together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU-ASEAN Leaders' Meeting.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the ASEM (Europe-Asia Meeting) Summit; participates in the the EU/Republic of Korea Summit; and participates in the EU-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Leaders' Meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information of Singapore.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Christiana Figueres, Vice Chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the "In Quest for Sustainable Europe: the Economy of Wellbeing" event, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) plenary sessions and working lunch, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communication and Information of Singapore.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Shahin Mustafayev, Minister for Economic Development of Azerbaijan.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Trần Tuấn Anh, Minister for Industry and Trade of Vietnam.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the EU-South Korea Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: gives a speech at the Conference on Sustainable Mobility at the Spanish Energy Club (Club Español de la Energía); and gives closing remarks at the Congress of Renewable Energies of APPA Renovables.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Reykjavik, Iceland: delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the 2018 Arctic Circle Assembly; meets Mr Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson, Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources of Iceland; meets Ms Ségolène Royal, French Ambassador in charge of international negotiation for the Artic and Antartic regions; and visits the Rafnar shipyard, a Horizon2020-funded project contributing to the design and production of the revolutionary coast guard boat called ÖK Hull.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Cernobbio, Italy (until 20/10): participates in the 17th Coldiretti International Forum for Food and Agriculture.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers the keynote speech at the Diplomatic Academy.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers the opening speech at the Conference "Adressing Inequalities: Workshops for better policymaking", in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Brno, Czech Republic: meets with Mr Miroslav Toman,Minister for Agriculture of the Czech Republic; meets with representatives of the Agriculture Committees and EU Committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies; and visits a farm and meets with Czech agriculture stakeholders.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Antwerp, Belgium: participates in the official launch event of the European Network of U-space Demonstrators.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska inKatowice, Poland: delivers a speech at the SME Conference.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Balatonfüred, Hungary: visits an exhibition and gives a speech at The House of Jewish Excellences.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a speech at the CESAER Annual Meeting, organised by the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB).

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in the WindPlus InnovFin Energy Demonstration Projects (EDP) Signing Ceremony (related to the “WindFloat Atlantic” Project), with representatives of WindPlus and the European Investment Bank.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Varna, Bulgaria: delivers an opening and welcome address; and participates in a panel discussion on "Women in Tech in the Western Balkans" at the Innowave summit 2018.

Samedi 20 octobre 2018

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Cernobbio, Italy: participates in the 17th Coldiretti International Forum for Food and Agriculture.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: takes part in a demonstration on code skills organised by Bulgarian students within the European code week.

Prévisions du mois de octobre:

29-30/10 Informal meeting of transport and environment ministers

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 20 au 21 octobre 2018:

BAHRKE Johannes: +32 460 75 86 15

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23