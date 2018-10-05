(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 8 octobre 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the European Week of Regions and Cities.

Mr Frans Timmermans hosts the Annual High-Level Meeting with Religious Leaders, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Barcelona, Spain: delivers a speech at the Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Lisbon, Portugal: meets with António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Anton Anton, Minister of Energy of Romania.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers the opening speech for the launch of the inter-regional partnership (smart specialisation) for batteries, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič together withMs Corina Creţu, participate in the event "Towards an Interregional Partnership on Batteries'', in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland (until 09/10): attends a working lunch on the European Education Area with Ms Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, Minister for Education of Finland, together with rectors and stakeholders; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the European Education Area 2025; delivers a keynote address at the event on "Trade Policy in a changing World" at the Finland Chamber of Commerce; meets Mr Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portofolio for Innovation and Technological Development of Serbia; and attends a working dinner at the Ministerial Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Barcelona, Spain: participates in the Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Sergio Costa, Minister for Environment of Italy.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Anton Anton, Minister for Energy of Romania.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Gabriel Company, President of People's Party of the Balearic Islands.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Sergio Costa, Minister for the Environment of Italy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Budapest, Hungary: participates in the LIFE Food Waste Platform Meeting "Effective solutions for prevention and treatment"; meets Mr Pál Péter Schmidt, Deputy State Secretary in charge of coordination of EU affairs in the Office of Prime Minister of Hungary.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Lyon, France: attend the working dinner of the G6 Interior Ministers.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the 2nd trilogue on Work Life Balance, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoitM. Roberto Fico, Président de la chambre des députés italienne à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan and Mr Tibor Navracsics in Gödöllö, Hungary: participate in a Citizens' Dialogue on Smart Villages.

Mr Phil Hogan in Budapest, Hungary: meets Mr István Nagy, Minister of Agriculture of Hungary; and meets the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Italy: (Genoa) meets Mr Danilo Toninelli, Minister for Infrastructures and Transports of Italy; meets with Mr Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region, Mr Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa, and local authorities; visits Genoa bridge affected areas (Cernobbio); delivers a speech at the 4th Conftrasporto International Forum; and participates in the signature of the first agreement between the transport enterprises and the Catholic University, implementing the agreement between Conftrasporto and the University on youth employment, with Mr Fabrizio Palenzona, Conftrasporto President, Mr Paolo Uggè, Conftrasporto Vice President, and Mr Franco Anelli, Rector of the Catholic University.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Luxembourg participates in the ceremony on the occasion of the partial renewal of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives representatives of NGOs.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in a panel discussion on 'European Action for Smart Villages' with Commissioner Phil Hogan, MEP Tibor Szanyi and MEP Franc Bogovič.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a keynote speech at the official opening of the European Week of Regions and Cities 2018, organised by the European Commission, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the Inauguration of the Agora and Regiostars exhibition, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Esbjerg, Denmark: meets students of the Esbjerg Business Academy; meets representatives of the VL business networks in Esbjerg; visits the port of Esbjerg; and gives a keynote speech at Esbjerg FOF - adult liberal education provider.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends attends a working lunch with the members of the EC "Research, Innovation, and Science Policy Experts" (RISE) High-Level Group (HLG).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Carlos Torres Vila, CEO of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

Mr Julian King in Lyon, France: meets Mr Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Podgorica, Montenegro: meets with Ms Suzana Pribilović, Minister for Public Administration of Montenegro, Mr Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Montenegro, a delegation of Ministers from the Western Balkans region, Mr Darko Grgurović, Executive Director of the Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services.

Mardi 9 octobre 2018

9/10 Environment Council

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Roberto Fico, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Marijke Van Hees, President of the Dutch Advisory Board on Regulatory Burden, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Lisbon, Portugal: meets Mr José Alberto Azeredo Lopes, Minister of Defence of Portugal and Mr Augusto Santos Silva, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Frankfurt, Germany: opens the Frankfurt Book Fair with Mr Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia, and delivers an opening speech.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Cyprus:receives Mr Averof Neofytou, President of the governing Democratic Rally (DISY).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the Clean Air Challenge event, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the “Energy Union in motion- Cohesion Policy supporting Coal Regions in Transition” event.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote address on "EU and A.I. from growth and competitiveness perspective" at the working breakfast of the Directors' Institute Finland and EVLI Bank; participates in a panel discussion on "Tech unicorns born in Europe" at the Ministerial Conference on Artificial Intelligence; meets Ms Suvi Haimi, CEO and Co-founder of Sulapac; delivers a keynote address on "EU Investment supporting growth in Finland" at the Grannenfelt Finance event; and meets Mr Antero Vartia, Member of the Finnish Parliament.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

Mr Neven Mimica attends the meeting of the European Parliament FEEM (Women's Rights and Gender Equality) Committee to present the "EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women and girls".

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Luxembourg: holds several meetings at the margins of the Environment Council: with Mr François de Rugy, Minister for Ecology of France, Ms Svenja Schulze, Minister for Environment of Germany, Mr Jure Leben, Minister for Environment of Slovenia.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Luxembourg: represents the Commission at the Environment Council meeting, and participates at the 2nd Ministerial meeting on Environment and Climate Change of the Eastern Partnership.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the launch of the European Patients' Forum's Elections Campaign on "Collaboration on health at EU level that matters to patients" in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis gives a speech at the European Committee of the Regions Conference “Global challenges, territorial answers: the future of Health in Europe”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Hyoung-zhin KIM, Ambassador and Head of the Mission of the Republic of Korea to the EU.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Lawrence MacAulay, Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Jiří Milek, Minister for Agriculture of the Czech Republic.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Lyon, France: attend the G6 meeting of Interior Ministers.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

Phil Hogan,receives Mr Lawrence MacAulay, Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Philippe Mauguin, CEO of the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Milan, Italy: meets Mr Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Regional government, and Ms Claudia Maria Terzi, Regional Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Sustainable Mobility; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on Digitalisation and Decarbonisation in Transport; meets Mr Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan and Mr Marco Granelli, Transport Municipality Councillor; and delivers a keynote speech at the "A Decade of Road Pricing in Milan" conference, at Bocconi University.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska attends the reception and participates in the debate of the European Internet Forum.

Ms Vĕra Jourová deliversa speech at the 2018 European Platform for Roma inclusion, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: holds a Citizens‘Dialogue with MEP Eva Maydell, co-organised with the Erasmus Student Network at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

Mr Tibor Navracsics together with Commissioner Phil Hogan: attends a ceremony for beneficiaries of the 'Darkness Into Light' initiative, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: participates in a workshop on youth and workforce migration “Brain Drain: A one way ticket?” Organised in the framework of the European Week of Regions and Cities.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: gives a speech at the VIP reception organised for the event 'Generation Code: Born at the Library' in the European Parliament.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the joint meeting of the Committee on Regional Development of the European Parliament Committee and the Commission for Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget (COTER)of the Committee of Regions, dedicated to the Future of Cohesion Policy.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers the opening speech at the RegioStars Awards Ceremony, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the “Energy Union in motion- Cohesion Policy supporting Coal Regions in Transition” event.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Basílio Horta, Mayor of Sintra.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a group of Portuguese Mayors from the Combra Region.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Helsinki, Finland: attends the AI Forum 2018; delivers the opening remarks in the plenary session; participates in the meeting of the High-level Expert Group on AI; meets with Mr Nenad Popović, Minister without portofolio of the Republic Serbia for Innovation and Technological Development; meets with Mr Rene Tammist, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia.

Mercredi 10 octobre2018

Meeting of the College of Commissioners

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Marjan Šarec, Prime Minister of Slovenia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a dinner hosted by the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU and Mr Étienne Davignon, President of Friends of Europe.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the Global Girls' Summit, organised by Plan International, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tampere, Finland: delivers a lecture upon receipt of the honorary doctorate at the University of Tampere.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland, Mr Timo Suoni, Foreign Minister of Finland, Mr Martti Ahtisaari, former President of Finland and founder of the Crisis Management Initiative (CMI), and Mr Alexander Stubb, former Prime Minister of Finland and Chairman of CMI; and delivers a speech at the Gala Dinner on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of President Ahtisaari's Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr Andrus Ansip together with Mr Neven Mimica, Mr Christos Stylianides, Mr Phil Hogan and two other commissioners,attends the High-Level group of personalities for strategic and effective EU-Africa relations, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Marjan Šarec, Prime Minister of Slovenia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the City-to-City event on local sustainable development, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation from the Helsinki Region.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Averof Neofytou, President of the Democratic Rally party (DISY).

Mr Günther Oettinger meets with Ms Martha Schultz, Vice-President of the Austrian Economic Chamber and a President of Eurochambres' women network, together with a group of business women.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Bali Nusa Dua, Indonesia (until:12/10): participates in the 2018 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Bono, co-founder of the NGO ONE.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete announces the winners of Covenant of Mayors awards for "Covenant City in the Spotlight", in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives members of Covenant of Mayors.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of Shannon LNG project.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the kick-off meeting of the High-Level Group of personalities for strategic and effective EU-Africa relations "EU-Africa: Jobs, Growth and the Challenge of Youth Unemployment", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the debate on “Trade and Food Law” in the European Parliament, Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Consumer Organisation BEUC.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the official opening of the new European Food Bank office, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Professor Niels Thygesen, chairman of the European Fiscal Board.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Averof Neofytou,President of the Democratic Rally of Cyprus.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Bali, Indonésie (jusqu'au 14/10) : participe à une conférence intitulée "How Global Trade Can Promote Inclusive Growth" organisée par le Fonds monétaire international (FMI) et participe aux réunions du G20 des Ministres des Finances et des Gouverneurs de la Banque centrale; participe à l'Assemblée annuelle du Fonds monétaire international (FMI) et du Groupe de la Banque mondiale.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Oscar Urbina, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Colombia.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Marijke Mars, Co-owner and Strategic Initiative Director at Mars Incorporated.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska attends the Women's European Council.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the Opening Speech at the annual SAAB-EU seminar.

Ms Věra Jourová deliversa speech at the Debt-Advice Stakeholders Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: receives Mr Ángel Garrido, President of the Region of Madrid.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: receives a business delegation led by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam on cooperation in education, culture, youth and sport.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: speaks at the event “A global perspective on the future of work – how to get it right?” organised by the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU.

Ms Věra Jourová in Luxembourg: meets Mr Jan Kněžínek, Minister for Justice of the Czech Republic, in the margins of the Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial meeting.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at The State of Europe high-level roundtable at the Parallel Session II on” The Politics of the Future”, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the Closing Session of the European Week of Regions and Cities 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Marijke Mars, Co-owner and Strategic Initiative Director at Mars Incorporated.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Inaugural Law Alumni Conference of NYU (New York University).

Mr Julian King receives Mr Louis Gautier former French General Secretary for Defence and National Security.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Network of Heads of EU Agencies meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King meets Lord Willy Bach, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates at the Friends of Europe annual President's Gala Dinner, in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in an exchange of views with the FEMM Committee in the European Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives H.R.H. Princess Abze Djigma, Chair of the H.R.H. Princess Abze Djigma Foundation and Ambassadress for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency of Burkina Faso.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in discussion on “Challenges and opportunities of election observation: ICT, tackling disinformation and the use of social media” at the High-level Conference “The future of international election observation” organised by the European Parliament's Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group (DEG) and the European External Action Service.

Jeudi 11 octobre 2018

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the keynote speech at the conference "L'avenir de l'Europe est entre nos mains", organised by the University of Liege in the framework of the Cycle of European Conferences Jean Rey, in Liege, Belgium.

Mr Frans Timmermans chairs the High-Level Multi-Stakeholders Platform on Sustainable Development Goals, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the High Level Conference on the Future of International Election Observation co-organised by the European External Action Service and the European Parliament's Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group (DEG) at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Members of the Polish National parliament.

Mr Andrus Ansip together with Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the Executive Council of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmchamEU).

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Rene Tammist, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: participates in the panel discussion on "State of the EU in 2018 and beyond" at the Economic University.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the meeting of the High-Level multi-stakeholder platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a group of members of the Polish Parliament.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Marijke Mars, Co-owner and Strategic Initiative Director at Mars Incorporated.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the conference on "A Collaborative Economy for the Single Market" at the Single Market Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmChamEU).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Bali Nusa Dua, Indonesia: participates in the 2018 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Gothenburg, Sweden: gives a lecture on "EU Trade Policy Between Cooperation and Confrontation" at Brännpunkt Europa, Gothenburg University; visits the Chalmers University of Technology for a presentation on graphene.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the EPP-KAS High Level Conference “EU's leadership in global climate action: Opportunities for international cooperation in preview of COP 24”, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the EU Diabetes Working Group event "Diabetes in Europe: The Challenges Ahead", in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets the members of the Team Europe Junior network from Lithuania, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Luxembourg, attend the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Luxembourg: delivers the keynote speech at the 3rd Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) High-Level Conference.

Mr Phil Hogan in Linz, Austria: addresses the European Farmers (Copa) and European Agri-Cooperatives (Cogeca) Congress of European Farmers 2018; meets with the Austrian Agriculture Chamber.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at the Conference on Collaborative Economy.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Bogdan Gheorghe Trif Minister for Tourism of Romania.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives POLIS Network (Innovation in transport solutions cities and regions network).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives the Board of the European Brands Association.

Ms Věra Jourová in Luxembourg: meets Mr Dzintars Rasnačs, Minister for Justice of Latvia and Mr David Gauke, Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom in the margins of the Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Paris, France: participates in and speaks at the conference 'Religious Heritage – Europe's Legacy for the Future'' organised by FRH (Future of Religious Heritage – The European network for historic places of worship).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers closing speech at the E-commerce Conference and Exhibition 2018 of FDIH e-commerce organisation.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Friends of Europe's State of Europe 2018 High-Level roundtable.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a working lunch with the Members of the EC Scientific Advise Mechanism (SAM) High-Level Group.

Mr Julian King in Luxembourg, opens the 3rd Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) High-Level Conference.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Frankfurt, Germany: attends the Frankfurt Book Fair; meets with representatives of the Federation of European Publishers, of the STM (association of academic and professional publishers), of the Frankfurt Book Fair and of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association; meets with Mr Frank Sambeth, CEO of Random House Germany; meets with representatives of Bulgarian publishers; and meets with representatives of French publishers.

Vendredi 12 octobre 2018

Justice and Home Affairs Council

Informal meeting of gender equality ministers

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the IPO (organisation of Dutch regions) annual conference, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Nijmegen, the Netherlands: delivers the 'Prof. mr. W.C.L. van der Grinten' lecture, at the Radboud Universiteit.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Louise Arbour, UN Special Representative for International Migration.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Rashit Meredov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn,Estonia, visits CybExer Technologies.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Raşit Meredow, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives a delegation of the European Union Affairs committee of the Polish Parliament (SEJM).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Bali, Indonesia (until 14/10): participates in the 2018 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group; meets Mr Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States; participates in a panel discussion on 'Promoting Good Practice in Impact Investing'; meets Ms Oksana Markarova, Acting Minister for Finance of Ukraine; takes part in the Introductory Session on Global Developments and Prospects of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC); and meets Mr Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

Mr Günther Oettinger will open the event and lead the political debate at the conference "EU budget for the future – The road ahead", the fourth edition of the annual European Commission conference on the EU budget.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Bali Nusa Dua, Indonesia: participates in the 2018 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Germany: visits a livestock farm in Schwienau – Linden, together with Ms Barbara Otte-Kinast, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection of Lower Saxony; in Celle: attends the meeting of the Steering Committee of the Lower Saxonian on Livestock Strategy.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Luxembourg, attend the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends a Conference on the Employment and Social Development (ESDE) Report 2018 on the future of work, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Ms Christa Schweng, President of the Employment, Social Affairs and Citizenship Section (SOC) of the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in Grodno, Poland: addresses a conference organised on behalf of the European Fund for the Development of Polish villages – renewable energy sources and air quality.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Lodz, Poland: meets with Mr Witold Stepien, Marshal of Lodz Region; and visits the rail terminal hub that connects the Chinese city of Chengdu with Łódź.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland (until 13/10): attends the Family Business Congress.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in 'Pact 4 Youth' event to discuss European youth policy with the National Youth Council of Hungary.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: gives a speech at an event marking the 100th Anniversary of the Gellért Bath.

Ms Margrethe Vestager inDenmark: in Hillerod: gives a keynote speech in the Grundtvigs High School; and in Helsinge: speaks at the Gribskov University event on "Future of Europe".

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote Speech at the Conference 'Is there market growth without innovation?' organised by Centromarca.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Opening ceremony on celebrations of the Instituto Superior de Ciências do Trabalho e da Empresa - Superior Institute of Business and Labour Sciences(ISCTE-IUL) research 2018.

Mr Julian King in Venice, Italy (12-14/10): attends theAspen Seminar for Leaders.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Prishtina, Albania: meets with representatives from ICT businesses telecom operators and ICT associations; meets with Mr Enver Hoxhaj, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Besim Beqaj, Minister for Innovation and Entrepreunership and Mr Lluka Valdrin, Minister for Economic Development; delivers opening remarks and participates in the ministerial panel “Digital Economy – the driver of economic development“ at the DIGITALKS conference; meets with Mr Kreshnik Gashi, Chairman of the Board of the Regulatory Authority of Electronic and Postal Communications (ARKEP).

Samedi 13 octobre 2018

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Bali, Indonesia: takes part in the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) plenary; participates in the panel discussion of the DZ Bank event ' Europe's way forward: for more resilience and sustainable growth'; and meets Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: participates in the International Forum of Social Democracy “Social Democracy in 21st century: Doomed to extinction or rise from the ashes?”.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Rakovski, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the official opening of the exhibition of livestock breeding and farm foods “Farmer Expo Rakovski 2018”.

Dimanche 14 octobre 2018

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tartu, Estonia: gives a lecture at the Tartu University School of Economics and Business Administration.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Bucharest, Romania: participates in an EU module exercise (ModEX).

Prévisons du mois de octobre :

15/10 Eastern Partnership Foreign Foreign Affairs Council; Agriculture and Fisheries Council,

15-16/10 Ministers meeting

16/10 General Affairs Council; General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

18/10 European Council (Art. 50); European Council

18- 19/10 Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)

29 - 30/10 Informal meeting of transport and environment ministers

