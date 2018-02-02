(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 05 février 2018

05-08/02 European Parliament Plenary Session, in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners in Luxembourg: participates in a College to College meeting with the European Court of Auditors.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France (until 07/02): receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP), and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Georgia Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Fathallah Sijilmassi, Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Khemaies Jhinaoui, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tunisia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Trencin, Slovakia: visits the Trencin Region on the Coal region initiative.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the EU-Georgia Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Khemaies Jhinaoui, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tunisia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister for Georgia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: exchanges views with the Committee on Climate Change of the Spanish national Parliament.

Mr Phil Hogan in Luxembourg: meets Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers an opening keynote speech at the open roundtable meeting of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies (EGE).

Mardi 06 février 2018

College meeting

European Parliament Plenary Session, in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; receives Ms Assunção Cristas, President of the Democratic and Social Centre – People's Party (CDS-PP) of Portugal; and receives Ms Emily O'Reilly, European Ombudsman.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Strasbourg, France: meets Ms Gioia Ghezzi, Chairwoman of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group and Mr Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Strasbourg, France: delivers a keynote speech at the Safer Internet Day 2018.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: presides the Safer Internet Day 2018; and receives Mr Vittorio Colao, CEO of Vodafone.

Mercredi 07 février 2018

European Parliament Plenary Session, in Strasbourg

Mr Andrus Ansip reçoit des membres du Hub France IA.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Stephen Spengler, CEO of Intelsat, Ms Michelle Bryan, Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, and Mr Jose Manuel do Rosario Toscano, Head of International Government Affairs and Asset management.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Riccardo Puliti, Senior Director, Head of the Energy and Extractives Global Practice of the World Bank Group.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič exchanges views on the Future of Europe with students from the European School at the TEDYouth Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Frankfurt, Germany: participates in a meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank Group.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Serbia (until 08/02): on official visit.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Eklil Ahmad Hakimi, Minister for Finance of Afghanistan.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Strasbourg, France: attends the Posting of Workers trilogue.

Ms Violeta Bulc takes part in the announcement of the ten finalists of the European Startup Prize for mobility, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sweden: meets Ms Alice Bah Kuhnke, Minister for Culture and Democracy of Sweden; delivers a keynote speech at the conference Folk och Kultur; and visits the Museum of Photography.

Ms Corina Creţu in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (until 12/02): attends the 9th session of the World Urban Forum; meets Ms Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat); and Mr Noh bin Omar, Minister for Urban Wellbeing of Malaysia.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Mafra, Portugal: participates in and delivers keynote speeches at COTEC Europe Summit 2018 "Work 4.0: Rethinking the Human-Technology Alliance".

Ms Mariya Gabriel attends the second High-Level Group on Fake News expert meeting.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in and delivers a speech at a meeting with Trusted Flaggers in the fields of illegal hate speech, terrorism and CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material), and at a meeting in the field of intellectual property rights, in Brussels.

Jeudi 08 février 2018

European Parliament Plenary Session, in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Günther Platter, Landeshauptmann of Tyrol.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Berlin, Germany: meets Ms Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, for a working dinner.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Jacek Czaputowicz, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Polandj, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Eklil Ahmad Hakimi, Minister for Finance of Afghanistan.

Mr Andrus Ansip reçoit une délégation de députés de la Commission des Affaires culturelles et de l'Education de l'Assemblée nationale française.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr John Pettigrew, CEO of National Grid UK.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the EURELECTRIC Power Sector Vision Event, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Paris, France: delivers a keynote speech at the Capital Markets Summit; and meets Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Lisbon, Portugal (until 09/02): meets Mr Augusto Santos Silva, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Portugal; and Ms Ana Paula Zacarias, Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Serbia: on official visit.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Athènes, Grèce (jusqu'à 09/02): rencontre M. Prokópis Pavlópoulos, Président de la République hellénique; M. Alexis Tsipras, Premier ministre de la République hellénique; M. Euclide Tsakalotos, Ministre de finance de la République hellénique; et prononce un discours au The World in 2018 Gala Dinner organisé par The Economist.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Michael Kuhn, Assistant Secretary General of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Community (COMECE).

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets Ms Renata Mrázová, Global Head of Human Resources at NN Group, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Jacek Czaputowicz, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Ms Corina Creţu in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: attends the 9th session of the World Urban Forum; delivers a keynote speech at the official opening of the 9th session of the World Urban Forum; meets Mr Neal Rackleff, Assistant Secretary for the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development; and participates in the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments and Ministers roundtable.

Vendredi 09 février 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Ján Figeľ, Special Envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief outside the EU.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: participates in a Citizens' dialogue on "Growth of Latvian national economy within hundred years: experience for the future of Latvia and Europe", at the University of Latvia.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Lisbon, Portugal: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Montenegro: on official visit.

Mr Neven Mimica in Stockholm, Sweden: meets Ms Ulrika Modéer, State Secretary of Sweden; Ms Isabella Lövin, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, Deputy Prime Minister for Sweden; and Ms Carin Jämtin, Director-General of the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: meets several NGOs to discuss the clean energy package; meets Mr Rafael Villaseca, CEO of Gas Natural Fenosa; and Mr José Ma. Egea Krauel, Managing Director of Energy Planning at Gas Natural Fenosa.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receivesrepresentatives of Eurocare, including Ms Tiziana Codenotti, President of Eurocare, and Mr Peter Rice, Vice-President of Eurocare.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Guiorgi Margvelachvili, President of Georgia.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Athènes, Grèce: prononce un discours au forum franco-grec "Grèce : les chemins de l'espoir"; et rencontre des membres de la Commission des affaires européennes et de la Commission de la défense nationale et des affaires étrangères du Parlement hellénique.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a speech at a seminar on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism co-organised by the European Ideas Network; meets Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Mr Eduardo Cabrita, Minister for Internal Administration; and Mr Jorge Fernando Branco de Sampaio, Chairman of the NGO Global Platform for Syrian Students.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a lecture on the "European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018" at the General Assembly of Towns with county rights.

Ms Corina Creţu in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: attends the 9th session of the World Urban Forum; meets Mr Koichi Yoshida, Vice-Minister at the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Hokkaido Development of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan; and Mr Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs of India.

Mr Julian King receives Mr John Pettigrew, CEO of National Grid UK.

Samedi 10 février 2018

Ms Corina Creţu in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: attends the 9th session of the World Urban Forum; participates in the high-level roundtable on "Urbanization and Development: investing in the transformative force of cities"; and in the Mayors' roundtable with representatives from local authorities, EU and Global Mayors; and meets Mr Tegegnework Gettu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Prévisons du mois de février:

15/02 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council on education

15-16/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers, in Sofia

19/02 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/02 Eurogroup

20/02 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

23/02 European Council - Informal meeting of heads of state or government

26/02 Foreign Affairs Council

26/02 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on energy

26/02 EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council

27/02 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

27/02 General Affairs Council

27/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on trade, in Sofia

28/02 Informal meeting of education, youth, culture and sport ministers on culture, in Sofia

