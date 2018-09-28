(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 1 octobre 2018

10-13/09 European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

Eurogroup

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the 1000th Citizens' Dialogue together with Mr Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg, in Freiburg, Germany

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Nenad Popovic Minister (without portofolio) responsible for innovation and technological development of Serbia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Athens, Greece: delivers a keynote opening speech at the 2nd Sustainability Summit for South-East Europe and the Mediterranean.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Luxembourg: meets Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy and Finance of France.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in New York, United States: meets Mr Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme; Ms Jan Beagle, United Nations' Under-Secretary-General for Management and Mr Atul Khare, United Nations' Under-Secretary-General for Field Support.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Buenos Aires, Argentina (until 4/10): on official visit.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers a keynote speech at the International Air Transport Association Aviation Security (IATA AVSEC) World Day 2018.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Paris, France: attends the statutory meeting of the High Level Panel for Road Safety at the International Automobile Federation; and attends a reception of the High Level Panel for Road Safety Members, by Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Vienna, Austria: holds a lunch with Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism, and Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO); and delivers a speech at the 17th European Tourism Forum.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Edward Scicluna, Minister for Finance of Malta.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bač, Serbia: participates in and speaks at the EU Prize for Cultural Heritage/Europa Nostra Awards Local Award Ceremony for the Bač Fortress.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Denmark: in Lyngby: gives a keynote speech for the Leaders organisation; meets Ms Bente Sorgenfrey, leader of the Danish FTF - Confederation of Professionals in Denmark; in Copenhagen: gives a keynote speech at the Innotalk event on gender balance.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Foundation.

Mr Julian King in Washington DC, the United States: meets Ms Claire Grady Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security; meets Ms Sigal Mandelker Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence; meets Rear Admiral Douglas Fears White House Homeland Security Adviser; and meets Mr Rod Rosenstein Deputy Attorney General.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: participates in the second trilogue negotiations on the Cybersecurity Act.

Mardi 2 octobre 2018

College meeting

European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on the Commission's preparations ahead of the European Council of October.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Washington, the United States: meets Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank; Ms Manuela Ferro, World Bank Vice President of Operations Policy and Country Services, Mr Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Vice President of Development Finance, and World Bank EU Executive Directors; Mr Martin Mühleisen, Director of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department of the International Monetary Fund, and Mr Steffen Meyer, President of the group of EU Member States in the International Monetary Fund, EURIMF, and German Executive Director; participates in a roundtable "Changing Transatlantic Relations and Future Orientations for the European Union" at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Buenos Aires, Argentina: on official visit.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Strasbourg, France: attends the 6th Trilogue on the European Accessibility Act.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bremen, Germany: visits the installations of OHB SE (leading space company in Europe); delivers a keynote speech at the Aeronautical Industry Luncheon; speaks at the plenary event of the German Aerospace Centre; visits Airbus / Ariane; and meets Mr. Dr. Carsten Sieling, President of the Bremen Senate, Mayor.

Ms Věra Jourová in Luxembourg: meets Mr Toomas Tõniste, Minister of Finance of Estonia in the margins of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France:participates in the first trilogue negotiations on the Copyright Directive.

Mercredi 3 octobre 2018

European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the publication launch of the "Energy Investment Risk Assessment 2018" (#EIRA2018) organised by the International Energy Charter, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

Mr Neven Mimica in Chile (until 5/10): on official mission.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Mar de Plata, Argentina: participates in the formal dinner for the G20 Meeting of Health Ministers.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris: prononce undiscours de clôture intitulé "10 years after the crisis: Europe at the crossroads" à la Conférence de Paris organisée par le Forum économique international des Amériques; rencontre M. Laurent Hénart, Président du Parti radical; prononce un discours à l'occasion du 10ème anniversaire de Terra Nova en présence de Mme Anne Hidalgo, Maire de Paris, M. Lionel Zinsou, Président de Terra Nova, et M. Thierry Pech, Directeur général de Terra Nova.

Ms Corina Creţu in Athens, Greece: participates in a working lunch with Mr Yiannis Dragasakis, Minister for Economy and Development and Mr Stathis Giannakidis, Deputy Minister for Economy and Development; visits the EU-funded project 'Maintenance and promotion of the Horologion of Andronikos Kyrrhestes and Fethiye Mosque in Athens' Roman Agora'.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Paris, France: gives a keynote speech at the Terra Nova think tank event in the French National Assembly.

Jeudi 4 octobre 2018

European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the commemorative event on the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Austria, in Vienna, Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Erwin Pröll, former Landeshauptmann of Lower Austria, in Vienna, Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a Citizens' Dialogue with Mr Wolfgang Katzian, President of the Österreichische Gewerkschaftsbundes (Austrian Trade Union Federation), in Vienna, Austria.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Poprad, High Tatra, Slovakia (until 6/10): participates in the City Talks 2018.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech on the Investment Plan for Europe at the Seminar of the Heads of European Commission Representations, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a group of Finnish Public Services Unions' EU Working Party (FIPSU).

Mr Jyrki Katainen together with Ms Marianne Thyssen and Mr Christos Stylianides receive Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Innsbruck, Austria (until 05/10): participates in a Citizens' Dialogue.

Mr Neven Mimica in Chile: meets Mr Roberto Ampuero Espinoza, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Chile; meets Mr Alfredo Moreno, Minister for Social Development of Chile; meets Ms Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean; meets with representatives of the Chilean private sector; and participates in the ministerial dialogue on Development in Transition: Development challenges in a changing world.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: gives an opening speech at IV Nissan Forum on Sustainable Mobility.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Arnaud Schwartz, National Secretary of France Nature Environment and Member of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Mar de Plata, Argentina: participates in the G20 Meeting of Health Ministers.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Tirana, Albania: meets with Mr Ilir Meta, President of Albania and Mr Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania and participates in the EU-Western Balkans Ministerial Forum on Justice and Home Affairs.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris: intervient devant la Commission des affaires culturelles et de l'éducation de l'Assemblée nationale; participe à une table ronde: "Quel partage de la valeur à l'ère numérique"; et prononce un discours de clôture lors des 120 ans du Comité National des Conseillers du Commerce Extérieur de la France.

Ms Věra Jourová in Tirana, Albania (until 5/10): meets Ms Nela Kuburović, Minister of Justice of Serbia and Mr Zoran Pažin, Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro, in the margins of the EU-Western Balkans Ministerial Forum on Justice and Home Affairs.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vienna, Austria: participates in and speaks at the European Creative Industries Summit - Austrian EU-Presidency conference.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Stakeholders Meeting INNOVEIT 2018.

Ms Corina Creţu in Attika and Lamia, Greece: visits Thriasio Pedio freight complex, an EU-funded project in Attika, and the high speed Tithorea–Lianokladi–Domokos railway line project, accompanied by Mr Yiannis Dragasakis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development and Mr Stathis Giannakidis, Deputy Minister of Development; visits Makrakomi road by-pass and Giannitsis Logistics, two EU-funded projects in Lamia, accompanied Mr Kostas Bakoyannis, Governor of Central Greece.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives a delegation from Horesta.

Ms Margrethe Vestager speaks to 2018 European Women's Academy of the ALDE party, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Russ Travers, Acting Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the roundtable discussion "Teachers for Digital Education" organised by “24 hours” newspaper and the Bulgarian telecommunications company EAD(VIVACOM); and meets with representatives from Neticle Technologies.

Vendredi 5 octobre 2018

Informal meeting of trade ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech at the Österreichische Gesellschaft für Außenpolitik und die Vereinten Nationen (Austrian Society for Foreign Policy and the United Nations), in Vienna, Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets the Jewish Community of Vienna,in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Poprad, High Tatra, Slovakia: participates in the launch of the Slovak Battery Alliance.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Sanna Lauslahti, Managing Director of Pharma Industry Finland (PIF) accompanied by a delegation of Pharma Industry Finland.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Innsbruck, Austria: participates in the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Trade.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: participates in the gathering of members of the Euroamerica Foundation.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Teresa Kok Suh Sim, Minister for Primary industries of Malaysia.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: meets Ms Olga Gerovasili, Minister for Citizen Protection of Greece and Mr Dimitris Vitsas, Minister for Immigration Policy of Greece.

Mr Phil Hogan in Stuttgart, Germany: addresses the "International Conference on the Common Agricultural Policy"; meets Mr Peter Hauk, Minister for Rural Affairs and Consumer Protection of the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia:gives a presentation on key elements of President Juncker's 2018 State of the Union address in the Slovenian Parliament.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Chorzow, Poland: holds a Citizens' Dialogue.

Ms Věra Jourová in Tirana, Albania: meets Mr Edi Rama, Prime Minister; meets Ms Etilda Gjonaj, Minister of Justice; delivers a speech at the Inaugural Session of the School of Magistrates; meets representatives of the Albanian vetting institutions and representatives of the International Monitoring Operation; meets representatives of civil society organisations; visits a women Social Club.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in the Budapest Ritmo Festival organized by CAFe Budapest and Hangvető.

Ms Corina Creţu in Thessaly,Greece: takes part in the inauguration event for the EU-funded project "rehabilitation of Lake Karla".

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Pleso, Slovakia: participates in the Tatra Summit.

Mr Carlos Moedas visits the European Defence Agency.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Glyfada, Greece, (until 06/10): delivers a keynote speech “Gender equality in power and decision making Initiatives of the European Commission”; and participates in the EPP Women Academy “WOMEN FIRST!” Gender equality in power and decision making.

Samedi 6 octobre 2018

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Poprad, High Tatra, Slovakia: MS participates in the GLOBSEC Tatra Summit and speaks in the panel "CEE Catching up: Budget Post-2020 as an Opportunity".

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Rhodes, Greece: attends the Dialogue of Civilisations Rhodes Forum 2018; and delivers a keynote speech at the Summit on Africa "Engaging Africa in Dialogue: Towards a Harmonious Development of the Continent".

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: gives a keynote speech at the Copenhagen University Ceremony granting her the title of honorary alumna.

Prévisions du mois de novembre:

9/10 Environment Council

11 - 12/10 Justice and Home Affairs Council

12/10 Informal meeting of gender equality ministers

15/10 Eastern Partnership Foreign Foreign Affairs Council; Agriculture and Fisheries Council,

15-16/10 Ministers meeting

16/10 General Affairs Council; General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

18/10 European Council (Art. 50); European Council

18- 19/10 Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)

29 - 30/10 Informal meeting of transport and environment ministers

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 06 au 07 octobre 2018:

Carlos MARTIN RUIZ D.G.: +32 (0) 460 79 17 16

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23