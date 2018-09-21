(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 24 septembre 2018

23-25/09 Informal meeting of agriculture ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit organised in the margins of the General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, United States.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, in New York, United States.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and Chairperson of the African Union, in New York, United States.

President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a reception hosted by Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States, in New York, United States.

Mr Frans Timmermans in New-York, United States (until 27/9): meets Ms Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; delivers a speech at the Columbia University World Leaders' Forum on the topic "Can the EU be true to its values?"; and delivers a speech at the UN Secretary General's high-level Meeting on Financing the 2030 Agenda.

Ms Federica Mogherini at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, USA: participates in the Inaugural Meeting and delivers a speech in the High-Level Event Launching the Young People's Agenda ("Generation Unlimited") organised by UNICEF; and participates in the Ministerial Meeting on Libya; and chairs the Informal EU Foreign Ministers Meeting; and chairs the Ministerial Meeting of the E3/EU+2 and Iran on the implementation of the JCPOA.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: meets representatives of E.ON.; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy and Enterprise of Spain.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the representatives of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Mr Johannes Hahn at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, USA: participates in the Informal EU Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in New York, the United States (until 25/09): participates in the Ministerial Meeting of the Alliance for Torture-Free Trade.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Mats Harborn, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York, the United States: participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and side events.

Mr Phil Hogan in Schloss Hof, Austria (until 25/09):attends the informal meeting of agriculture ministers.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Seattle, the United States: visits Boeing; and visits Amazon Prime Air.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Września, Poland: visits a Volkswagen plant.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Mats Harborn, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives representatives of the European Theatre Convention.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the Gala dinner with the EU Capitals' Mayors, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony (Germany).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the official opening of the innovative online platform supporting women-survivors of domestic violence (EMPROVE); and meets beekeepers' organizations on the opportunities which digital technologies provide for the development of the beekeeping sector in Europe.

Mardi 25 septembre 2018

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker together with Mr Frans Timmermans andHigh Representative / Vice-President Federica Mogherin, attends the opening of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia, in New York, United States.

Mr Frans Timmermans in New-York, United States: meets DavidMilliband, President and CEO of International Rescue Committee (IRC); and hosts with UN Environment Programme the event "Fighting Plastic Pollution: A Global Race to the Top".

Ms Federica Mogherini at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, in the United States: participates in the Informal Meeting with Common & Future EU Member States of the United Nations Security Council; chairs the Global Tech Panel meeting; and participates in the Transatlantic Foreign Ministers Dinner and the G7 Foreign Ministers Working Dinner.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in New York, the United States (until 26/09): participates in the Sustainable Development Impact Summit at the World Economic Forum; and delivers a speech during the panel 'Mobilizing Capital Markets towards Ecological Resilience'.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Anni Sinnemäki, Deputy Mayor for Urban Environment of Helsinki.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech on public investment and EU agenda for cities at the event of Mayors of the Capital Cities of the EU, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the London Stock Exchange "1000 companies to Inspire Europe 2018" event, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Ms Emma Navarro, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a signature ceremony of a European Fund for Strategic Investments project, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Manuela Carmena, Mayor of Madrid.

Mr Johannes Hahn at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, the United States: participates in the Western Balkans Foreign Ministers meeting; meets with Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia; meets with Mr Mohamed Taha Siala, Foreign Minister of Libya; and meets with Mr Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in New York, in the United States: meets Mr Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative and Mr Hiroshige Sekō, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Malta (until 26/09): delivers a welcome address at the stakeholders discussions in support of the "Regional Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea"; and holds dialogues on championing fisheries best practices for the implementation of the "Regional Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea".

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Hamburg, Germany: gives an opening speech at the Global Wind Summit.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New York, the United States (until 28/09): participates in the Annual Champions 12.3 high-profile event on food waste; gives a keynote speech at the World Heart Federation launch of White Paper for Circulatory Health, at the Harvard Club.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the International Lunch Debate at the Nationale Bank, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à New York, les Etats-Unis: rencontre M. Steven Mnuchin, secrétaire du Trésor des États-Unis; participe à un dialogue avec la European American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) sur les relations économiques transatlantiques; et à un dialogue à l'université de Columbia sur les aspects économiques et politiques en Europe.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York, the United States: participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and side events.

Mr Phil Hogan in Schloss Hof, Austria:attends the informal meeting of agriculture ministers.

Ms Violeta Bulc in San Francisco, the United States: visits Facebook; has a working lunch with the Slovenian Start-up Community in Silicon Valley; and attends an event organised by the University of California Transportation Center (UCTC).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the keynote speech at the SME Envoy meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Věra Jourová in Vienna, Austria: meets Mr Josef Moser, Federal Minister of Constitutional Affairs, Reforms, Deregulation and Justice; meets Mr Michael O'Flaherty, Director of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights; delivers a speech at the Fundamental Rights Forum; meets Ms Juliane Bogner-Strauß, Federal Minister within the Federal Chancellery for Women, Families and Youth; and delivers a speech at the Consumers Dialogue and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue in the margins of the Fundamental Rights Forum.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a keynote speech at the 'Cultural Heritage for the Future: the Role of Media Innovation' conference organised by the European Broadcasting Union, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at an event on the "Protectors of our heritage" project at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu participates in and delivers a speech at the 7th Direct Dialogue between EU Capitals' Mayors and the European Commission, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu participates in and delivers a speech at the meeting with the representatives of the regional offices, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Washington, the United States: delivers a speech at the Georgetown conference.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a speech at the Women in Science conference, at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives the Chancellor, Dean and Vice-Dean from the University of Siegen to present the project "Thinking Medicine New".

Mr Carlos Moedas receives representatives of 'Portugal XXI' think-tank.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Antoine Petit, President of The National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr François Bonneau, President of Studium à Orléans, Ms Anne Besnier, Vice-President and other representatives of Studium à Orléans.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria, participates in a Citizens' dialogue; meets Ms Elena Kirtcheva, Secretary General of the Vienna Economic Forum, and Mr Heinz Messinger, Managing Director of AME International GmbH (advanced health technologies Austria) and Member of the Board of the Vienna Economic Forum, to discuss a European school for Digitalisation initiative; meets Mr Norbert Hofer, Federal Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology of Austria; and delivers a keynote speech at the Chief Information Officers' (CIO) meeting.

Mercredi 26 septembre 2018

College meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans in New-York, United States: delivers a speech at the EU Reception.

Ms Federica Mogherini at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, in the United States: chairs High-Level Meeting on the Syria Crisis; participates in the High-Level Meeting on Mali and the Sahel; participates in the reception organised by the European Union; and hosts a Western Balkans Head of States and Governments Dinner;

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mrs Ulrike Rabmer-Koller, President of European Association of Craft, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, UEAPME.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in New York, the United States: participate in the Bloomberg Global Business Forum; participate in the One Planet Summit with Ms Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers opening remarks at the EU Circular Business Conference 2018 on Sustainable Products in a Circular Economy, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Romania.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Teemu Laajasalo, Bishop of Helsinki and Mr Juha Rintamäki, Director of the Helsinki Parish Consortium.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a group of CEOs of Finnish pension funds.

Mr Johannes Hahn at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, USA: participates in a Western Balkans Head of States and Governments meeting.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Montreal, Canada (until 27/09): meets Mr James Gordon Carr, Minister for International Trade Diversification of Canada; participates in a Plenary Meeting of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) Joint Committee; and visits companies benefitting from the CETA.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives an opening speech at the event held by Ecofys to present the report “Gas for Climate”, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Isaac Pola, the Consejero Principado de Asturias.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the event “Energy efficiency & healthy buildings” in European Parliament, Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Malta: meets Mr Marco Lambertini, Director General of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF); delivers an opening statement at the high-level event on "Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea"; attends the award ceremony: Best practices for small-scale fisheries; the launch of the "Friends of Small-Scale Fisheries (SSF)" Platform; and the Signing Ceremony of the Ministerial Declaration.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New York, United States (until 28/09): speaks on behalf of the EU at the United Nations General Assembly High Level meeting on tuberculosis.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Etienne Davignon, President of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Europe.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Zabreb, Croatia (until 27/9): visits the Kindergaten "Nemo", an EU-funded project; and meets representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Pension System and of the Ministry of Demography, Family, Youth and Social Policy.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à New-York, Etats-Unis: participe au Bloomberg Global Business Forum 2018.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York, the United States: participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and side events.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Aziz Akhannouch, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests of Morocco.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Los Angeles (until 28/09), the United States: visits Mojave Air and Space Port.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Dănuț Andrușcă, Minister for Economy of Romania.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Ms Andrea Jelinek, Chair of European Data Protection Board.

Ms Věra Jourová delivers a speech at the Amazon Academy on The 21st Century Consumer, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and gives an opening speech at the 'European Researchers' Night: where fun meets science!' , organised by the European Parliament and the European Commission, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu in Andora: meets local mayors and other stakeholders to discuss the possibilities that EU cohesion policy offers.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in New York, United States: participates in the 2018 Bloomberg Global Business Forum; meets Mr Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies; Mr Nandan Nilekani, non - executive Chairman of Infosys; and Mr Vasant Dhar, Professor at Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Katowice, Poland:delivers a speech at the European Technology Forum.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Victor Negrescu, minister-delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Alexander Denev, Executive Director, Head of Quantitative Research and Advanced Analytics at IHS Markit and Lecturer at University of Oxford.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Paul-Bernhard Kallen, CEO of Hubert Burda Media Holding.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives representatives of the European Wireless Infrastructure Association.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the public hearing ‘Role of Independent public service media for democracy in Europe' in the European Parliament; and a keynote speech "Women in (fin)tech" at the Digital Finance Europe event, in Brussels.

Jeudi 27 septembre 2018

United Nations General Assembly, New York, the United States

27-28/09 Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Alexander Schweitzer, President of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in the regional Parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP).

Mr Frans Timmermans in New-York, in the United States: attends the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ms Federica Mogherini at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, USA: co-chairs and delivers a speech at the Spotlight Initiative Launching Event of the Latin America Programme; delivers a speech at the Good Human Rights Stories Event organised by the EU; delivers a speech at the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treary (CTBT); participates in the High Level Meeting on Somalia; participates in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Ministerial Meeting; delivers a speech at the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee Ministerial Meeting on Palestine; participates in the Ministerial Meeting on the Central African Republic; holds several bilateral meetings.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in New York, the United States: participates in the Socialist International (SI) Presidium meeting.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Sopot, Poland: attends the European Forum for New Ideas; delivers keynote speeches on Global Mega Trends and Their Impact on Business, Cultures and Society, as well as on the Circular Economy; attends a panel discussion on the Future of Europe; attends a working lunch with Polish business representatives; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Montreal, Canada: participates at a Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (CORIM) conference; delivers a speech at the Jean Monnet Centre, University of Montreal; and visits companies benefitting from CETA.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the celebration event of the XBID platform for intra-day trading, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of environmental NGOs (WWF, Ecolise, Greenpeace EU unit, FERN, Act Alliance Europe, CAN), in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Cetara, Italy (until 28/09): addresses "The Future of Plastics" conference; and delivers a speech on "The EU Plastics Strategy in a Circular Economy".

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New York, the United States: participates in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and side events.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Zabreb, Croatia: meets Mr Marko Pavić, Minister for Labour and Pension System of Croatia and Ms Nada Murganić, Minister for Demography, Family, Youth and Social Policy of Croatia; participates in the High-level Conference on Employment, at the Opening "Challenges and impact of digitalization on Croatian labour force and implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights through the European Social Fund"; and meets Mr President Andrej Plenković, and Prime Minister Mr Marko Pavić.

Mr Christos Stylianides at the United Nations General Assembly week in New York City, USA: speaks at the "Call to Action on Gender-Based Violence in emergency situations" event; speaks at the "high-level event on the Issue of Rohingya Minority of Myanmar" event; and meets Ms Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Mr Phil Hogan in Sardinia, Italy: delivers a speech at the European Forest Institute 2018 Annual Conference.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Los Angeles, the United States: meets Phil Washington, CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitans Transportation Authority; meets Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles; and visits Space X.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the closing remarks at the IV Energy for Europe Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Ms Ulrike Rabmer-Koller, President of the European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (UAPME).

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and gives an opening speech at the 'EuroSkills Conference' organised by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Belgrade, Serbia: participates in the High Level Round Table on Healthy Lifestyle Beyond Borders organised by the European Commission in the framework of the European Week of Sport and attends the Official Reception; participates in a small football tournament in the framework of the European Week of Sport.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bari, Italy (until 28/09): meetsMr Michele Emiliano, president of the Puglia Region.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Washington, the United States: Participates in the Trilateral with DoJ and FTC

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a speech at the 4th Portuguese Tourism Summit.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jernej Pikalo, Minister for Education, Science and Sport of Slovenia, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Ingrid van Engelshoven, Minister for Education, Culture and Science of the Netherlands, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel co-chairs, together with Ms Margarete Schramböck, Austrian Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs, a working breakfast on Women in Digital with Ministers from the Competitiveness Council; delivers opening speech at the ‘Fact Checking in the EU' Conference for fact checking organisations in view of the 2019 European Elections, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in a meeting of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament on Cyber Security, Election Package and Disinformation Online, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the first meeting of the Expert Group for the Observatory on the Online Platform Economy, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Mr Johannes Hahn at the United Nations General Assembly, New York City, USA: participates in the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee Ministerial Meeting on Palestine; participates in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Ministerial Meeting; meets with Mr George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation; meets with Mr Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister for Regional Cooperation of Israel; meets with Mr Ayman Safadi, Foreign Minister of Jordan; meets with Mr Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; meets with Mr Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Moldova; meets with Ms Mary Kamel Kawar, Minister for International Cooperation of Jordan.

Vendredi 28 septembre 2018

Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Lilyana Pavlova, Minister in charge of the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Council

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Sopot, Poland: participates in and delivers the introductory speech at the panel "EU security and energy policy: achievements, risks, challenges" at the European Forum for New Ideas.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: participates in the panel discussion on "Mid-term economic outlook for the European Union" at the Riga Conference 2018.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Antti Rinne, Leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Cetara, Campania Region, Italy:delivers a keynote speech on "Blue economy potential in the Mediterranean", at the Italian Parliamentary Assembly of the Fisheries Sector.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New Haven, the United States: visits the Yale University.

Ms Violeta Bulc in San José, Costa Rica: attends the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of the Central American Aerial Navigation Services Cooperation (COCESNA); and attends the Signing of Memorandum of Understanding for the European Union-Latin America and Caribbean Aviation Partnership Project (EU-LAC APP).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sopot, Poland: attends the European Forum for New Ideas.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the launch of the European School Sport Day organised by the Hungarian School Sport Federation; and at the European Democratic Students' Council meeting.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bari, Italy : delivers a speech at the URBACT Conference "Italy 2030: the cities that shape the future of Europe"; meets Ms Barbara Lezzi, Minister for the South of Italy.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Washington, the United States: participates in the Axios event "Competing in a 5G World"; and meets Ms Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Tommy Ahlers, Minister for Higher Education and Science of Denmark.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Chamonix, Switzerland: participates in a debate on the impact of the Digital Economy on the Health sector at the CHAM 2018 Convention on Health Analysis and Management.

Prévisions du mois d'octobre:

1/10 Eurogroup

2/10 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

5/10 Informal meeting of trade ministers

9/10 Environment Council

11 /10 Justice and Home Affairs Council

11-12/10 Informal meeting of gender equality ministers

12/10 Justice and Home Affairs Council

12/10 Informal meeting of gender equality ministers

15/10 Foreign Affairs Council

15-16/10 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

15-16/10 General Affairs Council

16/10 Agriculture and Fisheries Council,

18/10 Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)

