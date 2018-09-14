(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 17 septembre 2018

17-18/09 Informal meeting of energy ministers, Linz, Austria

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Bucharest, Romania (until 18/09): participates in a dinner ahead of the Three Seas Initiative Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Beijing, China (until 19/09): meets Mr Zhang Xuyang, Vice-President of Baidu and visits the Financial Services unit of Baidu; meets Mr Liu Kun, Minister for Finance of China; Mr Liu Shiyu, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission; and Mr Paul Chan-Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong-Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Clare Algar, Director of Global Operations at Amnesty International.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Gerd Götz, Director-General of European Aluminium.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Zhou Xiaochuan, former Governor of the People's Bank of China.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the Friends of Cohesion conference dedicated to the future of cohesion policy; meets Mr Gergely Gulyás, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office in Hungary;Mr Jerzy Kwiecinski, Minister for Investment and Economic Development of Poland; and Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Skopje, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (until 18/09): participates in the second edition of the EU – Western Balkans Media Days.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the 1st Arctic Stakeholder Conference "Knowing, Developing and Connecting the Arctic" and Annual Arctic Indigenous Peoples Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives the pesticide petitioners "L'Union Régionale Solidaires de Bretagne" and "Collectif de soutien aux victimes des pesticides de l'Ouest".

Ms Violeta Bulc in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers the opening speech of the 25th World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Chengdu, China (until 19/09): visits the Siemens Smart Manufacturing Factory.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, the Czech Republic:delivers a speech at the Conference on Dual Food Quality.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania (until 18/09): delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the Digital Romania International Forum III "Women Leadership in Industry 4.0"; and a speech at the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum on "The Three Seas Initiative in a Challenging International Context”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Aalborg, Denmark: meets the management and students of Aalborg University; members of the Danish Fishery Association; and members of the Business Association of Northern Jutland.

Mr Carlos Moedas in China (until 20/09): meets Mr Mats Harborn, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC); Mr Wang Zhigang, Minister for Science and Technology (MOST); and attends the reception of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Belgrade, Serbia: meets Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia; visits the State Data Centre and Science Technology Park; meets Mr Vladica Tintor, Director of Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communication and Postal Services; and Mr Rasim Ljajić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications.

Mardi 18 septembre 2018

Informal meeting of energy ministers, Linz, Austria

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the Three Seas Initiative Summit.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a speech at the 20th anniversary of the Centre for European Reform, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Minister of Nepal.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Minister of Colombia.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Thomas Arnoldner, CEO of A1 Telekom Austria Group and Mr Ivo Ivanovski, Director for Mergers and Acquisitions, International Affairs and Regulation at A1 Telekom Austria Group.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Phil Wynn Owen, Member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Tianjin, China: meets Mr Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF); and high-level Chinese officials of Tianjin local government; and takes part in the televised panel "China's Financial Opening".

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark; Mr Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Minister for Defence; Mr Kristian Jensen, Minister for Finance; Mr Tommy Ahlers, Minister for Higher Education and Science; Mr Rasmus Jarlov, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs; and the members of the Danish Parliament's European Affairs, Employment and Finance Committees; delivers a keynote address at the Danish Industry Business Summit 2018, and meets HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Danish business leaders.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger meets Mr Louis Grech, special adviser to the Prime Minister of Malta, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Skopje, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia: participates in the second edition of the EU – Western Balkans Media Days.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Halifax, Canada (until 20/09): represents the EU at the G7 Ministerial meeting on Environment, Oceans and Energy; and meets Mr Masaharu Nakagawa, Minister for the Environment of Japan.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives members of TuBerculosis Vaccine Initiative.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the first meeting of the High-Level Group on digitalisation and labour markets, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Nicosia, Cyprus: meets Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus; Mr Constantinos Petrides, Minister for the Interior of Cyprus; Mr Nikos Christodoulides, Minister for Foreign Affairs; and Mr Ionas Nicolaou, Minister for Justice and Public Order to discuss migration and security.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Vienne, Autriche: prononce un discours lors de la Conférence interparlementaire sur la stabilité, la coordination économique et la gouvernance au sein de l'Union européenne; rencontre M. Christian Kern, Président fédéral du Parti Social-Démocrate d'Autriche; et M. Alexander Van der Bellen, Président Fédéral d'Autriche.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Berlin, Germany: delivers a keynote speech at the InnoTrans fair – International Trade Fair for Transport Technology.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Chengdu, China: meets Mr Yin Li, Governor of the Sichuan province; visits the production site of the company BOE; and meets representatives of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

Ms Věra Jourová receives representatives of Airbnb and Facebook.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: delivers a speech at the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum on “The Three Seas Initiative as catalyst towards the cohesion and convergence of the EU as a whole. The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the Postgrowth conference, at the European Parliament, Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in the "25 years of the Single Market" event giving a joint interview with Mr Mario Monti, former Prime Minister of Italy on "What's next for the Single Market?", in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Tianjin, China: meets Mr Knut Haanaes, Dean of Global Leadership Institute at World Economic Forum; and attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the first meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on the Impact of the Digital Transformation on EU Labour Markets, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers speech at the meeting of EU Code Week Ambassadors, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech on the ethical and economic impact of Artificial intelligence in Europe at M360EU event , in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Thomas Arnoldner, CEO of A1 Telekom Austria Group.

Mercredi 19 septembre 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Salzburg, Austria (until 20/09): participates in the EPP Summit ahead of the Informal Meeting of Heads of State or Government; and in a working dinner hosted by Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, ahead of the Informal Meeting of Heads of State or Government.

Mr Andrus Ansip and Ms Mariya Gabriel receive CEOs of telecom operators for a high-level roundtable discussion on ePrivacy and Electronic Communications.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the Economic Council of the CDU party group, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the "Skills to thrive in the Digital Age – Call for Climate Action" conference, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Tianjin, China:meetsMr Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova; participates in a panel discussion "Strategic Outlook on Europe" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions; and participates in a working dinner with Mr Li Keqiang, Prime Minister of China.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO and visits the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger exchanges views on the next long-term budget of the EU with the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

Mr Neven Mimicareceives Mr Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Minister for Energy of Poland.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Manuel Menendez, CEO of EDP Renovavéis.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Halifax, Canada (until 20/09): represents the EU at the G7 Ministerial meeting on Environment, Oceans and Energy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Paris, France: delivers a speech at the ENOC Conference on Children's Mental Health; and meets Mr Jacques Toubon, Ombudsman of France.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in a debate, together with Ms Esther Lynch, Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), at the Brussels Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Danny Van Assche, Delegated President of Unizo – the Union of Independent Entrepreneurs.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Chengdu, China: meets Mr Luo Qiang, Mayor of Chengdu and other representatives of Chengdu government; and delivers the opening speech at the 13th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair.

Ms Věra Jourová receives Mr Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Kroměříž, Czech Republic: participates in and speaks at the conference "The Birth of the Modern Central European Citizen", co-organised by the National Heritage Institute, Olomouc Museum of Art in the context of the European Year of Cultural Heritage

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Nikolina Angelkova, Minister for Tourism of Bulgaria.

Ms Corina Creţureceives Mr Marian Petrache, President of Ilfov County Council (Romania).

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of the Association of Norwegian Editors.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of the FDP parliamentary group of the German Parliament.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Tianjin, China: attends several events at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions; meets Mr Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF); Mr Hu Houkun, Rotating CEO at Huawei; Ms Megan Woods, Minister for Research, Science and Innovation of New Zealand; Mr Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia; and attends a working dinner with the members of the European Commission's High Level Group of Innovators.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Edvinas Kerza, Vice-Minister for National Defence of Lithuania.

Jeudi 20 septembre 2018

Informal Meeting of Heads of State or Government, Salzburg, Austria

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Salzburg, Austria: participates in the Informal Meeting of Heads of State or Government.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Arhnem, the Netherlands: delivers a speech at the Commemoration of Operation Market Garden.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Tilak Marapana, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Oman.

Mr Andrus Ansip and Ms Věra Jourová receive representatives of industry and business associations to discuss e-Privacy, GDPR and EU-US Privacy Shield.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives representatives of postal operators (PostEurop).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Paris, France: attends the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity Ministerial Meeting.

Mr Neven Mimica receives a high-level delegation of the Red Eclesial Panamazónica (REPAM): His Eminence Cardinal Claudio Hummes, President of REPAM and Archbishop Emeritus of Sao Paolo (Brazil); His Eminence Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno, Vice-President of REPAM and Archbishop of Huancayo(Peru); Mr Mauricio López, Secretary General of REPAM; two representatives of indigenous communities from the Brazilian Amazon region; and H.E. Mgr Jean-Claude Hollerich, President of COMECE and Archbishop of Luxembourg.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Hermann Gröhe, Deputy Chairman of the CDU/CSU group in the German Bundestag.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Ireland, Dublin: delivers an opening speech at the Dublin Citizens' Energy Forum; meets Mr Denis Naughten, Minister for Climate Action and Environment of Ireland.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Halifax, Canada: represents the EU at the G7 Ministerial meeting on Environment, Oceans and Energy; meets Mr Andrew Wheeler, Acting Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States; and Mr Timothy Gallaudet, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere for the Department of Commerce in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Turin, Italy: participates in the Slow Food International Summit; holds a Citizens' dialogue "Europe in my plate. Waste less, eat better"; meets members of the Italian Farmers Confederation; and representatives of the Youth section of the Italian Food Industry.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Belgrade, Serbia: attends Ministerial Conference, Connect Securely, on High-Tech Crime and Information Security.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Greece: delivers a keynote speech on the rescEU proposal at the 20th Insurance and Reinsurance Meeting, organised by the Union of Insurance Companies of Greece.

Mr Phil Hogan speaks at the Workshop: "Best practices in integrating primary producers in the bioeconomy value chains and boosting the development of the bioeconomy in rural areas", in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Beijing, China: meets members of the European Chamber of Commerce in China.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vienna, Austria (until 22/09): participates in and speaks at a conference on higher education "The New Student: Flexible Learning Paths and Future Learning Environments", organised by the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the European Union; and meets Mr Heinz Fassmann, Federal Minister for Education, Science and Research of Austria.

Ms Corina Creţu in Vukovar, Croatia (until 21/09): meets Ms Gabrijela Žalac, Minister for Regional Development and EU Funds; participates in a Citizens' dialogue together with Ms Gabrijela Žalac; and visits an EU-funded project, the Vučedol Culture Museum and the archaeological site of Vučedol.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Marie-Christine Marghem, Minister for Energy of Belgium.

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Tianjin, China: attends several events at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

Mr Julian King delivers speech at the Friends of Europe annual Security Policy Summit in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Bulgaria: visits Foreign Language School "Dr.Petar Beron"; meets representatives of the Council of the European Scientific and Cultural Community; and participates in a discussion at the National Assembly of Bulgaria on the amendment of the national media law.

Vendredi 21 septembre 2018

Ms Federica Mogherini in Montreal, Canada (until 22/09): co-chairs the first Women Foreign Ministers meeting.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Vinicio Cerezo, Secretary General of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: attends the 2nd International Conference on Europe in Discourse; and the Committee of the Regions' Commission for Citizenship, Governance, Institutional and External Affairs (CIVEX) conference on security challenges – regional and local approaches.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Nikolaos Karamouzis, Président de l'Association Hellénique des Banques et Président d'Eurobank.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in "Oceans meeting 2018: Blue circular economy, green shipping and port tech clusters".

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Beijing, China: meets Mr Miao Wei, Minister for Industry and Information Technology of China.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Cyprus: meets Mr Myron Nicolatos, President of the Supreme Court; Mr Constantinos Petrides, Minister for the Interior; Mr Ionas Nicolaou, Minister for Justice and Public Order; representatives of the Cyprus Financial Intelligence Unit and the Directorate of Supervision of the Central Bank; delivers a speech at the roundtable on Gender Equality; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Corina Creţu in Beli Manastir, Croatia: meets Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; and participates in the Session of the Government Council for Slavonia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech "Youth participation and democracy" at the Danish Youth Council (DUF) morning event and closing remarks to summarise the 25th World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

Mr Carlos Moedas is in Singapore (until 21/09): attends a tour of the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) and a tour of the Robotics Research Centre; meets Mr Subra Suresh, President of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU); and delivers a lecture at the NTU's Institute of Science and Technology for Humanity on artificial intelligence.

Mr Julian King in Siena, Italy: participates in 'Bridging the Gaps'a working group on defence and security at the Pontignano Conference 2018.

Samedi 22 septembre 2018

Ms Federica Mogherini in Montreal, Canada: co-chairs the first Women Foreign Ministers meeting.

Mr Andrus Ansip in New York, the United States (until 23/09): participates in the annual meeting of the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Thessaloniki, Greece: represents the European Commission at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vienna, Austria: takes part in the official opening of the European Week of Sport.

Dimanche 23 septembre 2018

23-25/09 Informal meeting of agriculture ministers, Vienna, Austria

Mr Andrus Ansip in New York, the United States: participates in the annual meeting of the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York, the United States: for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA): meets Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in the framework of EU-UN cooperation; and participates in a trilateral meeting of the AU-EU-UN Taskforce.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York City, the United States: meets Mr Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator; and Mr George Soros, Founder and Chair of the Open Society Foundations.

Prévisons du mois de septembre:

27-28/09 Competitiveness Council

27-28/09 Competitiveness Council

