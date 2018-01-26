(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 29 janvier 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former President of the Eurogroup.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Markus Wallner, Landeshauptmann of Vorarlberg.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Emiliano García-Page, President of the Castilla-La Mancha region and Mr Guillermo Fernández Vara, President of the Extremadura region.

Mr Frans Timmermans attends the opening of the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS) 10th Anniversary Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Marcin Cichy, President of the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Monique Goyens, Director-General of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Mr Miguel Arias Cañete deliver keynote speeches at the Launch of the EU Energy Poverty Observatory (EPOV), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Kevin Cardiff, Member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Esa Halme, Region Mayor of the Council of Tampere Region, and Ms Liisa Laakso, Rector of Tampere University.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Wilhelm Molterer, Managing Director of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation from the European Retail Round Table.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Evangelos Apostolou, Minister for Rural Development and Food of Greece.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Retail Round Table (ERRT) on Food chain initiative, Food Waste, and Animal Welfare Labelling Initiative in Germany.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Gérald Darmanin, Minister for Public Action and Accounts of France.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France (jusqu'à 30/01): rencontre M. Ramon Fernandez, Directeur général délégué d'Orange; Mme. Véronique Cayla, Présidente d'ARTE; M. Edouard Philippe, Premier ministre de la République française; et présente ses vœux 2018 aux forces vives de la République française.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at the high-level Conference on Victim's Rights, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Robert Gordon and Mr John Popolizio, Co-founders of Sovy.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania (until 30/01): delivers the closing speech at the "European funds, absorption and stimulus. How we connect Romania in a centenary year?" conference; attends the award ceremony "Gold medal academic merit Virgil Madgearu" at Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE); and award ceremony for the "European Reporter and Blogger" contest.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Wolgang Schäuble, President of the Bundestag; participates in a Citizens' dialogue with pupils on "Your voice in Europe"; and receives an award from the Schwarzkopf Foundation.

Mr Carlos Moedas reçoit Mr Frédéric Saint Geours, Président du Conseil de Surveillance de la SNCF.

Mr Julian King participates in the official launch of the CrisisTech start-up programme, organised by the European Emergency Number Association (EENA), in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in a meeting with Member States' experts on victims' rights, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Joseph Garcia, Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar.

Ms Mariya Gabriel attends the trilogue on Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

Mardi 30 janvier 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Radek Vondráček, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Radek Vondráček, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Ahmed Marcouch, Mayor of Arnhem (The Netherlands).

Mr Andrus Ansip receives receives Mr Radek Vondráček, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic.

Mr Andrus Ansip, Ms Vĕra Jourová and MsMariya Gabriel attend a roundtable with business associations to discuss privacy shield, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and ePrivacy.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Zagreb, Croatia: on Energy Union Tour: meets energy stakeholders; delivers a keynote speech at "The New Croatian Energy Strategy" conference; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on "European Energy Union: what does it mean for you and for Croatia?"; meets Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia; Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; Ms Martina Dalić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Small Business; and Mr Tomislav Ćorić, Minister for Environment and Energy; and exchanges views with Members of the Parliament of Croatia.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers introductory remarks at the public hearing on simpler withholding tax procedures for Europe, organised by the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Jānis Reirs, Minister for Welfare of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of AIM - European Brands Association.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a group of young Italian entrepreneurs.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers the keynote address at the Back from Davos Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Minsk, Belarus: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström and Mr Phil Hogan participate in the Mercosur Ministerial meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Jean-Louis Chaussade, CEO of SUEZ.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Marcelino Oreja, CEO of Enagas, Mr Pascal De Buck, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Fluxys, and Mr Carlo Malacarne, Chairman at Snam.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives various Member States' ministers on Air Quality.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Jean-Louis Chaussade, CEO of SUEZ.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Yuriy Lutsenko, Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends a meeting with the Forum of Stakeholders of the European Solidarity Corp, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Jānis Reirs, Minister for Welfare of Latvia.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives representatives of the Norwegian Parliament.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Bruno Le Maire, Ministre de l'Economie et des Finances de la France; et M. Philippe Darmayan, Président d'ArcelorMittal France.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives representatives of Rethink Plastic Alliance.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Stefan Oschmann, President of the Board of European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Radek Vondráček, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at the opening of Roma Holocaust Exhibition, at the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics gives an opening speech at the Sport Info Day for Erasmus and stakeholders, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a keynote speech at the New Narrative for Europe closing event, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania: meets Ms Viorica Dancilă, Prime Minister-designate of Romania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Per Espen Stoknes, Member of the Norwegian Green Party.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a working breakfast on digital policy with Portuguese representatives of international telecom companies, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Daria Tataj, Chair of the High-Level Group of Research, Innovation and Science Policy Experts (RISE) and members of the Group.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the European Internet Forum event, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in The Hague, the Netherlands: meets Ms Kajsa Ollongren, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Interior of the Netherlands, and Mr Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Minister for Justice and Security; and visits the Netherlands Passenger Name Records platform.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the European Parliament hearing "Making Data Flow Free: Saying no to Data Protectionism within the EU", in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at a public event showcasing the European Animation Action Plan, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mercredi 31 janvier 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania for a meeting with the College of Commissioners followed by a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a panel discussion with Mr Felipe González, former Prime Minister of Spain at the event "40 years of Spain in Europe: A common future" organised by El País.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, participates at the launching of the European Year of Cultural Heritage in the Grand Place of Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, for a working dinner.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Wim van de Donk, King's Commissioner, Province of North Brabant (The Netherlands).

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Nelleke Vedelaar, Chair of the Dutch Workers' Party (PvdA).

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the "Brussels Binder Launch Event: Improving Diversity in Policy Debates", in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts the extraordinary session of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Dublin, Ireland (until 01/02): delivers closing keynote address at the European Financial Forum; and meets Mr Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform of Ireland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr John Allan, Vice-President of the Confederation of British Industry and Chairman of Tesco PLC.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the extraordinary session of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Schwäbisch Hall, Germany: participates in the 2018 Weltmarktführergipfel.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in a meeting of the Scientific Advice Mechanism High-Level Group (SAM) of the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the Information Day on Promotion of Agricultural Products, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends a conference on promoting Christian heritage of Europe, organised by the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Community, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a keynote speech at the New Narrative for Europe closing event, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives members of the High-Level Group of Scientific Advisors of the EC Scientific Advice Mechanism to discuss on pesticides and plant protection products.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the ALDE seminar on "Child returnees: managing the return of European children from jihadist conflict zones", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Nadia Tjahja, Steering Committee Member of the Youth Coalition on Internet Governance.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Henrique Mota, President of the Federation of European Publishers.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Véronique Desbrosses, General Manager of the European grouping of author societies (GESAC).

Jeudi 01 février 2018

01-02/02 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers, in Sofia

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Hans Niessl, Landeshauptmann of Burgenland.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Raymond Knops, State Secretary of the Netherlands for the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Mr Frans Timmermans attends the Annual Event 2018 of the Liberation Route Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives State Secretary of the Netherlands for the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Riga, Latvia (until 02/02): on Energy Union Tour: meets Mr Māris Kučinskis, Prime Minister of Latvia; Mr Arvils Ašeradens, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economics; and Ms Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Minister for Finance.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Dublin, Ireland: delivers an address to the Oireachtas' "Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach"; participates in a roundtable meeting with social partners and stakeholders on the European Semester; and meets Ms Regina Doherty, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection of Ireland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Mexico City, Mexico: meets Mr Ernesto Cordero, President of the Mexican Senate and Chairs of the Senate's International Relations, Economy and Europe Committees; Mr Luis Videgaray Caso, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Mexico; Mr Ildefonso Guajardo, Secretary for Economy; and attends a working lunch with EU and Mexican business representatives.

Mr Neven Mimica in Dakar, Senegal (until 03/02): participates in the financing conference of the Global Partnership for Education; meets Ms Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF); and Mr Macky Sall, President of Senegal.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Norway (until 02/02):meets Mr Bent Høie, Minister for Health and Care Services; Mr Jon Georg Dale, Minister for Agriculture and Food; and Mr Per Sandberg, Minister for Fisheries.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce un discours lors de la 16ième Conférence annuel sur les services financières organisé par BNP Paribas, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit des élèves du lycée Angellier à Dunkerque Nord.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Jay Carnay, Vice-président des Affaires Corporatives Mondiales chez Amazon Directeur général adjoint d'Amazon.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre des représentants d'Informal EU Network of Independent Fiscal Institutions (EUNIFI).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: prononce un discours sur "Comment l'Europe peut-elle protéger les citoyens" à une conférence organisé par l'Institut des hautes études de Défense nationale.

Mr Phil Hogan in Ireland (until 02/02): attends an event organised by Dublin Port; and speaks to the Association of European Journalists.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic (until 02/02): delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation in the daily practice of public administration", organised by the Government office; attends roundtable of the Chamber of Commerce on Artificial Intelligence; meets representatives of the Committee for European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament; and representatives of Prague Business Club.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Andrea Agnelli, Chairman at the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA).

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Jay Carney, Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Corporate Affairs at Amazon.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receivesMr George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives members of the High-Level Group of Scientific Advisors of the EC Scientific Advice Mechanism to discuss on pesticides and plant protection products.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Jay Carney, Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Corporate Affairs at Amazon.

Mr Julian King in Scotland, the United Kingdom (until 02/02): meets Ms Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, and Mr Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Justice; and delivers a lecture at Stirling University.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Phillip Malloch, Chairman of European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO), and Ms Lise Fuhr, Director General of ETNO.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at a meeting reviewing the strategy for electronics value chains in Europe, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the 2018 Open PM2 Conference., in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel attends the opening concert of the Bulgarian presidency, in Brussels.

Vendredi 02 février 2018

Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers, in Sofia

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Dragan Čović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Riga, Latvia: on Energy Union Tour: meets members of the European Affairs Committee of Saeima (Parliament of Latvia); participates in a Citizens' dialogue; and visits the construction site of Kurzeme Ring Project.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Washington D.C., the United States: on official visit.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: delivers a keynote speech at KREAB; attends a working lunch with the Association of European Journalists; and meets Mr Borja Gumuzio, Director at Enertika Bilbao.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the conference on "EU aquaculture – farmed in the EU regions", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Norway: meets Mr Jon Georg Dale, Minister of Agriculture and Food; Norwegian participants of the European Reference Networks (ERN); attends a presentation on Norwegian priorities in the area of eHealth; and a presentation on Norway's contribution to Emergency Medical Teams.

M. Pierre Moscovici en Bretagne, France: visite les entreprises Technicolor et Excelcar; et participe à un dialogue citoyens et à un débat sur le sujet "Quel avenir pour la social-démocratie en Europe".

Mr Phil Hogan in Kilkenny, Ireland: delivers a keynote address at the opening of the PAC Conference: "Smart Farming – Contractors and Farmers Working Together"; and meets representatives of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: meets Ms Marta Nováková, President of the Czech Confederation of Commerce and Tourism.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark (until 03/02): meets Mr Brian Mikkelsen, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark; delivers a speech at the international "Democratic debate in a complex world"; meets Mr Thomas Friborg and Mr Ludvig Wier, researchers at the Department of Economics of the University of Copenhagen; and Mr Gabriel Zucman, Assistant Professor of Economics at Berkeley, University of California.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers.

Mr Julian King in Scotland, the United Kingdom: meets with Mr Iain Livingstone, Acting Chief Constable for the Scottish Police College; participates in a roundtable hosted by Mr James Wolffe, Lord Advocate; and in a cybersecurity roundtable at the Heriot Watt University; and visits the Scottish Crime Campus agencies.

Samedi 03 février 2018

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a speech at the European Movement Denmark "Taskforce" seminar.

Prévisons du mois de février:

05/02 EU-Georgia Association Council

09/02 EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council

15/02 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council on education

15-16/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers, in Sofia

19/02 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/02 Eurogroup

20/02 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

23/02 European Council - Informal meeting of heads of state or government

26/02 Foreign Affairs Council

26/02 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on energy

26/02 EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council

27/02 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

27/02 General Affairs Council

27/02 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on trade, in Sofia

28/02 Informal meeting of education, youth, culture and sport ministers on culture, in Sofia

