Déplacements et visites

Lundi 09 juillet 2018

EU-Ukraine Summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU-Ukraine Summitwith Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine, and accompanied by Ms Federica Mogherini, Mr Maroš Šefčovič, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Ms Cecilia Malmström, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Vienna, Austria: attends the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the EU (COSAC) Chairpersons meeting, and participates in the session on "Future and Perspectives of the EU"; participates in a roundtable meeting with Mr Michael O'Flaherty, Director of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA); and meets FRA staff.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Iraq.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Nasser Kamel, Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Ahmet Üzümcü, Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Katherina Reiche, President of the European Centre of Employers and Enterprises providing Public Services and Services of general interest (CEEP).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Pavlo Klimkin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of Magna Energy Storage (Czech Republic).

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a lunch with Mr Karel De Gucht, President of the Institute for European Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels (VUB) and former European Commissioner on Trade.

Mr Johannes Hahn in London, the United Kingdom (until 10/07): meets EU and Western Balkans' Foreign and Interior Ministers ahead of the Western Balkans Summit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Pavlo Klimkin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: delivers a speech at XII Graduation Ceremony at Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the stakeholders' conference on Health Technology Assessment(HTA), in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Ankara, Turkey: represents the European Commission at the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: delivers a speech,at the Commission Representation, on the funding under Horizon 2020 of an Agritech Centre in Kilkenny; and a speech at the Annual General Assembly of the Irish Association of Former Parliamentarians; and meets Mr Garrett Blaney, Chair of the Board of Regulators of the Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), and President of the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER).

Ms Violeta Bulc andMr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: participate in the Western Balkans Summit.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends a working dinner organised by the European Football Leagues, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in France (until 11/07): in Toulouse: meets the members of the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors (SAM) and the members of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies (EGE); delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony and attends the opening concert of the EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF).

Mardi 10 juillet 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Frans Timmermans meet Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Marlene Bonnici, Permanent Representative of Malta to the EU.

Mr Frans Timmermans chairs the final meeting of the Taskforce on Subsidiarity, Proportionality and 'Doing Less, More Efficiently', in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Johannes Hahn in London, the United Kingdom: participates in the Western Balkans Summit.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Neil Rimer, co-founder of Index Ventures.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Ihor Nasalyk, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine and Mr Oleksandr Dombrovskiy, Head of the Fuel and Energy Committee of the Parliament of Ukraine (Verkhovna Rada), in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Stefan Kapferer, Chairman of the General Executive Management Board of Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft e.V.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Karin Kneissl, Minister for Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič, Mr Jyrki Katainen and Mr Miguel Arias Cañete deliver keynote speeches at the stakeholder event EU Strategy for Long-Term Emissions Reduction "The EU's vision for a modern, clean economy", in Brussels

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Mark Hemsley, President Europe, at CBOE Holdings.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Helmut Schleweis, President of Deutscher Sparkassen und Giroverband (DSGV).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a group from Aalto University, Finland and Tsinghua University, China.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Helmut Schleweis, President of Deutscher Sparkassen und Giroverband (DSGV).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Ron Mobed, CEO of Elsevier.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Luc Frieden, former Minister for Justice and Finance of Luxembourg.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with Mr Taneli Lahti, Director of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger and Mr Phil Hogan participate in a conference on the reform on the Common Agricultural Policy with German Federal and Regional Agriculture Ministers, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Mr Neven Mimica in Cascais, Portugal: delivers a speech at the 2018 EurAfrican Forum "Crafting coalitions for change".

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr José Ignacio Sánchez Galán, CEO of Iberdrola.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Johannes Teyssen, CEO of E-ON.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers closing remarks at the "Europe's Deep Decarbonisation: Solar+Hydrogen" event organised by Hydrogen Europe and Solar Power Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives the heads of European marine research institutes.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos addresses the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the United States on transatlantic cooperation in the area of migration and security, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Hearing of the Social Affairs Committee at the Federal Parliament of Belgium on the Social Fairness Package, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Charles Grant, Directeur du Centre for European Reform.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Split, Croatia: holds a speech at a conference on the Union Civil Protection Mechanism; meets Mr Davor Božinović, Minister for the Interior of Croatia, and Mr Damir Krstičević, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Croatia; and visits the Divulje base.

Mr Phil Hoganreceives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister for Romania.

Mr Phil Hogan in Namur, Belgium: meets Mr Willy Borsus, Minister-President of the Walloon Government; and Mr René Collin, Minister for Agriculture, Nature, Forests, Rural Affairs and Tourism, of the Walloon Government.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Madrid, Spain: meets Mr José Luis Ábalos, Minister for Development of Spain.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the Plenary meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU (AmCham EU) on New Deal for Consumers, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Reinhold Hilbers, Minister for Finance of the State of Lower Saxony (Germany).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Javier Lambán, President of the Government of Aragon (Spain).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Alexis Charitsis, Alternate Minister for Economy and Development of Greece.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Toulouse, France: delivers a keynote speech and attends a panel discussion on Horizon Europe at the EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF), meets Mr Peter Gluckman, Chief Science Adviser to the Prime Minister of New Zealand; and visits to Airbus Defence and Space facilities.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Charles Grant, Director of the Centre for European Reform, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in the Munich Security Conference roundtable on European Defence, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at "One year of roam like at home – the present and future of the roaming regulation in the EU" event organised by Ms Miapetra Kumpula-Natri and Mr Paul Rübig, Members of the European Parliament.

Mercredi 11 juillet 2018

College meeting

11-12/07 NATO Summit

EU-Japan Summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the EU-Japan Summit with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, and accompanied by Ms Federica Mogherini and Ms Cecilia Malmström, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Atzo Nicolaï, President of DSM Nederland and Mr Ward Mosmuller, Director of EU Affairs at DSM Nederland.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives members of the European Commission's Multi-stakeholder Platform on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Frans Timmermans and Mr Jyrki Katainen meet representatives of 5 Sustainable Development Goal multi-stakeholders Platform on the Reflection paper "Towards a Sustainable Europe by 2030", in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the NATO Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Luca Jahier, President of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Helen Mets, President of DSM Resins and Functional Materials.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Margarete Schramböck, Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Nasser Kamel, Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska deliver keynote speeches at the stakeholder event EU Strategy for Long-Term Emissions Reduction "The EU's vision for a modern, clean economy", in Brussels

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Miles Celic, Directeur Général du TheCityUK.

M. Pierre Moscovici et M. Dimitris Avramopoulos rencontrent M. Patrick Weil, Président de l'association Bibliothèques Sans Frontières, à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives of the French National Federation of Agricultural Workers' Unions (FNSEA).

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the Annual Assembly of Confagricoltura, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Barbara Scarafia, Vice-President and Associate General Counsel at Amazon Europe.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Juliane Bogner-Strauß, Federal Minister for Women, Families and Youth of Austria.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: delivers a keynote speech and attends the FabCity Summit organised Ms Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Therese Niss, Member of the Austrian Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Jean-Marc Ogier, President of the University of La Rochelle (France).

Jeudi 12 juillet 2018

12-13/07 Informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs ministers, in Innsbruck, Austria

Eurogroup

NATO Summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the NATO Summit together with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and accompanied by Ms Federica Mogherini, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Vincenzo Boccia, President of the General Confederation of Italian Industry Confindustria.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Martin Šolc, President of the International Bar Association (IBA).

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs, Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participate in the EU-US Energy Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Mario Ohoven, President of the European Confederation of Association of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (CEA-PME) and Ms Valérie Guimard, Vice-President of CEA-PME.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Peter Mandelson, member of the House of Lords of the UK and former European Commissioner for Trade.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy of the United States.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Peter Hunt, President of Lighting Europe; and Ms Ourania Georgoutsakou, Secretary-General of Lighting Europe.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Karlheinz Kopf, Second President of the National Council of Austria and Secretary-General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with Mr Petteri Orpo, Minister for Finance of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Lisa Ferrarini, Vice-President for Europe of the General Confederation of Italian Industry Confindustria; and Giovanni Brugnoli, Vice-President for Human capital of Confindustria.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the event "Europe in the global economy" of the Global Counsel, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the BusinessEurope Presidential Reception, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Karlheinz Kopf, Second President of the National Council of Austria and Secretary-General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Tunis, Tunisia: visits local authorities and representatives of the civil society, together with representatives of the European Financial Institutions.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Peter Hunt, President of Lighting Europe; and Ms Ourania Georgoutsakou, Secretary-General of Lighting Europe.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy of the United States.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Maurizio Reale, President of the section for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of the European Economic and Social Committee.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives representatives of the Eurogroup for Animals.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Innsbruck, Austria (until 13/07): attend the Informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs ministers.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives representatives of the Belgian Disability Forum.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Nadia Calviño, Ministre de l'Economie et des Entreprises de l'Espagne.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Eric Lainé, President of the International Confederation of European Beet Growers (CIBE).

Ms Violeta Bulc reçoit Mr Gérard Larcher, Président du Sénat français et une délégation de sénateurs.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a lecture at the Summer Camp for young people at Budapest University of Technology and Economics; and meets Ms Ágnes Szuda, Youth Delegate of Hungary to the United Nations.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Louis Grech, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Malta.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Pieter Bult, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative to Romania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Zagreb, Croatia: meets Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; Mr Darko Horvat, Minister for Economy, Enterprise and Crafts; Ms Gabrijela Žalac, Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds; and members of the European Affairs Committee and Committee on the Economy of the Croatian Parliament.

Vendredi 13 juillet 2018

Informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs ministers, in Innsbruck, Austria

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

EU - former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Stabilisation and Association Council

EU – Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs and Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the EU - former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Stabilisation and Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs and Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the EU – Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Rome, Italy: meets Mr José Graziano da Silva, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO); and signs an EU-FAO partnership programme against food crises.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives representatives of the European Landowners' Organization.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ms Vĕra Jourová and Mr Julian King in Innsbruck, Austria (until 13/07): attend the Informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs ministers, in Innsbruck, Austria.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Tbilisi, Georgia (until 14/07): meets Mr Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia; Mr David Zalkaliani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia; Mr Giorgi Mgebrishvili, Head of the Emergency Management Service of Georgia; members of the Parliament of Georgia; and participates in a signature ceremony of an Administrative Agreement for Civil Protection with the Emergency Management Service of Georgia.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Rome, Italy: meets Mr Danilo Toninelli, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport of Italy.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Innsbruck, Austria: meets Mr Tudorel Toader, Minister for Justice of Romania; meets Mr David Gauke, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Marc Schiltz, President of Science Europe.

Samedi 14 juillet 2018

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Tbilisi, Georgia: meets Mr Giorgi Gakharia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Internal Affairs of Georgia; and participates in a simulation exercise at a school related to a Disaster Risk Reduction EU-funded project.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Kápolnásnyék, Hungary: delivers a speech at the inauguration of the Zoltán Magyary Memorial.

Prévisons du mois de juillet:

16/07 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Internal market and industry), in Vienna, Austria

16/07 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

16/07 Foreign Affairs Council

16-17/07 EU - CELAC Ministerial meeting

17/07 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Research), in Vienna, Austria

17/07 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

19-20/07 Informal meeting of employment and social policy ministers, in Vienna, Austria

24/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

