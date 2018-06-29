(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 02 juillet 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France (until 04/07): receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Luxembourg: holds a Citizens' dialogue with Mr Jean Asselborn, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Immigration and Asylum of Luxembourg.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bucharest, Romania: attends a joint meeting with Mr Viorel Ștefan, Vice Prime Minister of Romania; Mr Anton Anton, Minister for Energy and Mr Dănuţ Andruşcă, Minister for the Economy; delivers a speech at the "Energy Forum - Romania´s energy priorities – the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019 " at the Romanian Parliament; meets Mr Liviu Dragnea, President of the Chamber of Deputies; visits an EU-funded project at Politehnica University of Bucharest and exchanges views with professors and students; and meets Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Guto Bebb, Minister for Defence Procurement of the United Kingdom.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Luxembourg: meets Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Serbia: meets Mr Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia and Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a keynote speech at the "Results of 2018 Pensions Adequacy Report" conference, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Athènes, Grece (jusqu'à 03/07): rencontre M. Euclid Tsakalotos, Ministre des Finances de la République Hellénique.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Saarbrücken, Germany: meets Mr Klaus Bouillon, Minister for the Interior of Saarland to discuss rescEU.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Arnaud Leroy, President of the French Agency for the Environment and Energy Management (ADEME).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of Bulgaria International Mathematics Competition 2018.

Mardi 03 juillet 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the conclusion of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council and on the beginning of the Austrian Presidency of the Council; participates in a joint press conference with Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, and Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria; and addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the conclusions of the June European Council.



Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Strasbourg, France: meets a high-level delegation from the European Australian Business Council (EABC), led by Mr Mathias Cormann, Minister for Finance of Australia; and Mr Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Strasbourg, France: meets a high-level delegation from the European Australian Business Council (EABC), led by Mr Mathias Cormann, Minister for Finance of Australia; and Mr Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Karlsruhe, Germany: delivers the opening address "Europe: a Continent of Silicon Valleys" at the Digital, Life, Design (DLD) event.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Athènes, Grece: rencontre M. Prokopīs Pavlopoulos, Président de la République Hellénique; M. Alexis Tsipras, Premier Ministre de la République Hellénique; M. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Président de Nea Dimokratia parti politique; Mme Fofi Gennimata, Présidente de Panhellenic Socialist Movement et de Movement for Change; et prononce un discours au Parlement Hellénique.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Strasbourg, France: meets a high-level delegation of the European Australian Business Council (EABC).

Ms Corina Creţu in Strasbourg, France: meets the RegioStars Award finalists.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the award ceremony of the Doctoral Scholarships Awards in Medicine and Nursing Jose de Mello Saude; and a keynote speech at the meeting "Ciência 2018", under the support of the Minister for Science, Technology and Higher Education.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: receives Ms Yuliya Morenets, founder of TaC - Together against Cybercrime International.

Mercredi 04 juillet 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič hosts a meeting of chairs of EU standardisation bodies on battery, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Munich, Germany: delivers the keynote speech at the Munich Economic Summit "Reshaping Europe", organised by the Ifo Institute.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: participates in the Economy Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 2018 Western Balkans Summit in London.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Paris, France: meets Mr Nicolas Hulot, Minister of State, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP).

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr John Wilson, Chairman of Fonterra,co-operative of New Zealand farmers.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Karsten Dybvad, CEO at the Confederation of Danish Industries; and attends an event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Danish National Bank.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Phil Wynn Owen, Member the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Mario Monti , President of Bocconi University in Milan and Chair of the 'High-level search committee'.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers the welcome speech at the first meeting of the 'High-level search committee to find the next President of the European Research Council', in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Michael Punke, Vice-President of Global Public Policy at Amazon Web Services.

Jeudi 05 juillet 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Vienna, Austria (until 06/07): together with the College of Commissioners, pays an official visit to Vienna to mark the beginning of the Austrian Presidency of the Council; and participates in a working dinner hosted by Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, on the beginning of the Austrian Presidency of the Council.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech via webstream at the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) Annual Conference.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a speech on the Conference of the Parties (COP24) at the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Hideki Makihara, State Minister for Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr David Kaye, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives representatives from the European Tech Alliance.

Vendredi 06 juillet 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Vienna, Austria: meets Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria; holds a joint press conference with Mr Sebastian Kurz; meets Mr Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria; and together with the College of Commissioners, participates in a working lunch hosted by the Federal Parliament of Austria, on the beginning of the Austrian Presidency of the Council.



Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in the first EU-Japan Policy Dialogue on Education, Culture and Sport in the presence of Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and Mr Shinjiro Komatsu, Deputy Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Samedi 07 juillet 2018

Ms Margrethe Vestager in London, the United Kingdom: delivers a keynote speech at Ditchley Foundation's annual lecture.

Dimanche 08 juillet 2018

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Pulawy, Poland: participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Prévisons du mois de juillet:

09/07 EU-Ukraine Summit

11-12/07 NATO Summit

12/07 Eurogroup

12-13/07 Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers, in Innsbruck, Austria

13/07 EU-the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Stabilisation and Association Council

13/07 EU-Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council

13/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

16/07 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Internal market and industry), in Vienna, Austria

16/07 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

16/07 Foreign Affairs Council

16-17/07 EU - CELAC Ministerial meeting

17/07 Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers (Research), in Vienna, Austria

17/07 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

19-20/07 Informal meeting of employment and social policy ministers, in Vienna, Austria

24/07 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

