Déplacements et visites

Lundi 25 juin 2018

Foreign Affairs Council, in Luxembourg

Environment Council, in Luxembourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Thorbjørn Jagland, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives young entrepreneurs of Roda JC Young Professionals.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Luxembourg: chairs and Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Neven Mimica and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska participate inthe Foreign Affairs Council.

Mr Andrus Ansip attends the Q&A session at the closing ceremony of Blockathon competition , in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Washington, the United States (until 27/06): delivers a keynote speech at the "21st Century Energy Systems in Central and Eastern Europe" conference, organised by the Atlantic Council; meets Mr Jack A. Fusco, Director, President and CEO of Cheniere Energy; Mr Parviz Shahbazov, Minister for Energy of Azerbaijan; Mr Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy of the United States; delivers a keynote speech at a high-level event on energy security; meets Mr Cyril Muller, Vice-President of the World Bank; and participates in "Innovating with clean energy" public event hosted by Tesla.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Ms Daiga Auziņa-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and CEO of Nasdaq Riga; and attends the JA Europe Enterprise Challenge 2018.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Beijing, China: meets Mr Liu He, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China; co-chairs the EU-China High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives members of French Parliament.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Luxembourg: participates in the Foreign Affairs Council, the Stabilisation and Association Council with Montenegro, the EU-Montenegro Intergovernmental Conference, and the EU-Serbia Intergovernmental Conference.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Luxembourg: participates in the Environment Council.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Joachim Herrmann, State Minister for the Interior and Integration of the Bavarian Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Tanja Gönner, Chair of the Management Board of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Mr Phil Hogan in Madrid, Spain: attends a hearing with the joint committees on agriculture and environment in the Spanish Parliament; meets Mr Luis Planas, Minister for Agriculture of Spain.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the "Child-friendly Justice and Integrated Child Protection Systems – Lessons Learned from EU Projects" conference, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics and Mr Carlos Moedas co-host the official working dinner preceding the 7th Ministerial Meeting in the framework of the Western Balkans Steering Platform on Education and Training, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Sanja Damjanović, Minister for Science of Montenegro.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Western Balkans Steering Platform on Education and Training and a speech at the closing working dinner, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Representation of Bavaria to the EU and meets Mr Joachim Herrmann, State Minister for the Interior and Integration of the Bavarian Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in a panel discussion Securing our Borders, the Fight against Terrorism and Cybersecurity, at the 27th Summit of Chairmen of EPP Parliamentary Groups in the National Parliaments of the European Union and the European Parliament, in Brussels

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 30/06): meets members of the Governing Board of the National Digital Skills and Jobs Coalitions, digital champions and EU Code Week ambassadors; and Mr Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers; participates in the Digital Assembly 2018 : delivers opening and closing speeches, attends the launch of the Digital Agenda for the Western Balkans, participates in panel discussion on Digital innovation in the Southern Mediterranean region, visits exhibition booths, and participates in the signing ceremony of the Connected and automated mobility in Europe (CAM) corridor by Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia.

Mardi 26 juin 2018

General Affairs Council, in Luxembourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Tibor Navracsics deliver speeches at the high-level conference on "Cultural Heritage in Europe", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Luxembourg: participates in the General Affairs Council.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Chrystia Freeland, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Washington, the United States: meets Mr Timothy Gallaudet, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Acting Under Secretary at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); delivers a keynote speech at the George Washington University on "Energy, environment and technology - challenges and opportunities for the transatlantic community"; meets members of the Senate; delivers a keynote speech at the Climate Diplomacy Day event; and meets Mr Alexander Novak, Minister for Energy of Russia.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) conference on The European Commission Action plan: Implications for Investors, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the Solvency II conference on "Two years on and two reviews", in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn addresses the 7th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a seminar on trade agreements organised by the Swedish Board of Trade (Kommerskollegium), in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica holds a keynote speech at the 2nd EU-Latin America and Caribbean Economic Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the Partnership Forum with Civil Society Organisations, Local Authorities and other Development and Human Rights actors, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the Forum on Outermost Regions, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the Retail Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 27/06): attends the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) Conference "Towards a European Wage Alliance" and delivers a speech at the opening panel.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Miquel Iceta i Llorens, Premier secrétaire du Parti des socialistes de Catalogne.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre des acteurs socio-professionnels des Régions Ultrapériphériques, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici inaugure l'exposition "Douanes: postes frontaliers oubliés" à l'occasion de 50ème anniversaire de l'Union Douanière, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Berlin, Germany: holds the opening speech at the 14th European Congress on Disaster Management; meets Mr Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany; Mr Norbert Röttgen, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the German Bundestag; and Mr Frank-Jürgen Weise, President of the "Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe".

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the Forum on Outermost Regions, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Luc Bas,Director of the European Regional Office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Mr Phil Hogan receives a group from theUnited Nations Environment GEMS/Water Capacity Development Centre at University College Cork (UCC).

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Michael D'Arcy, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform of Ireland.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives from the Danish Dairy Board and the Danish Livestock and Meat Board.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at "Paving the way for the European Defence Union – what can industrial cooperation contribute?" seminar, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the "What's the Scorecard on Gender Equality" event, organised by Friends of Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at the7th Ministerial Meeting in the framework of the Western Balkans Steering Platform on Education and Training, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) .

Ms Corina Creţu participates in and delivers a speech at the Opening of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) meeting of national coordinators and priority area coordinators, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Gonzalo Caballero, Secretary General of the Socialist Party of Galicia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receivesrepresentatives of the Danish Fisheries Producers Organisation.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a joint working breakfast "The role of Design in the European reindustrialisation - the case of Valencian design" co-chaired by Mr Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Community and organised by Ms Inmaculada Rodríguez-Piñero, Member of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Lars-Hendrik Röller, Chief Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the German Chancellery.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Community.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Heikki Uusi-Honko, Chairman at EUREKA Finland - intergovernmental organisation for pan-European research and development funding and coordination, and Mr Matti Hiltunen, Research and Innovation Counsellor at IGLO – Informal Group of RTD Liaison Offices.

M Julian King à Paris, France: rencontre Mme Nicole Belloubet, Garde des Sceaux, Ministre de la Justice; M. Patrick Strzoda, Directeur de Cabinet du Président de la République; M. Laurent Hottiaux, Conseiller pour les affaires intérieures et la sécurité; Mme Claire Landais, Secrétaire général de la défense et de la sécurité nationale; et M. Pierre de Bousquet de Florian, Directeur duCentre national du contre-terrorisme; et intervient lors du colloque "L'Europe de la défense et de la sécurité en 2050".

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Yves Leterme, Secretary-General of International IDEA; and Mr Ivo Ivanovski, Director of International Regulatory and European Affairs at Telekom Austria Group.

Mercredi 27 juin 2018

College meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Gianni Pittella, Member of the Senate of Italy.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech and participates in a discussion at the CEO dinner organised by the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW), in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Vincenzo Boccia, President of the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria).

Ms Federica Mogherini in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the Ukraine Reform Conference.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Washington, the United States: participates in a breakfast meeting on the natural gas sector, hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS); meets Ms Meg Gentle, President and CEO of Tellurian; Mr Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the United States; delivers a keynote speech at the Alliance to Save Energy conference; and a keynote speech on "The Future of Europe's Energy Market" at the 27th World Gas Conference.

Mr Jyrki Katainen and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska attend the meeting of the "Industry 2030" high-level industrial roundtable and deliver speeches, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the Ukraine Reform Conference.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the EU Cities for Fair and Ethical Trade Award Ceremony, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Gerd Müller, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany; and members of the economic cooperation and development committee of the German Bundestag.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Janusz Wojciechowski, Member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Sofia, Bulgaria attends the high-level tripartite conference on "The European Pillar of Social Rights: Working together for results".

Mr Pierre Moscovici receives Mr Yuefeng Ni, Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Mr Phil Hogan receivesMr Ni Yuefeng, Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at a FoodDrinkEurope event, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a keynote speech at a "From coal to steel: responsible mining and sustainable steel" conference, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) Gala evening, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives representatives of the European Trade Union Committee for Education (ETUCE) and the European Federation of Education Employers (EFEE).

Ms Corina Creţu in Paris, France (until 28/06): delivers a speech at the Senate.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Innovative Medicines Initiative's (IMI) 10 year anniversary event.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Monica Babuc, Minister for Education, Culture and Research of Moldova.

Mr Julian King in New York, the United States (until 29/06): participates in the UN High Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the opening speech at Balkan Hackathon 2018.

Jeudi 28 juin 2018

28-29/06 European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Jyrki Katainen participate in the European People's Party (EPP) Summit ahead of the European Council, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Calin Popescu-Tăriceanu, President of the Senate of Romania.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Staffan de Mistura, Special Envoy of the United Nations' Secretary-General on Syria.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga, Prime Minister of Mali.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers a speech at the conference "The World(s) of Work in Transition" jointly organised by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) and the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič meets Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets representatives of the French Banking Federation (FBF): Mr Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chairman of the FBF; Mr Frédéric Oudea, CEO of Société Générale; Ms Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, CEO of the French Banking Federation; and Mr Benoît de la Chapelle Bizot, Deputy CEO of the French Banking Federation, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the joint event of the European National Promotional Banks, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends the event "Avoiding single-use plastics in European islands" in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Fabio Gallia, CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti; Mr Eric Lombard, CEO of Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations; and Mr Günther Bräunig, CEO of KfW Bank.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: meets Ms Monika Grütters, Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech on "The contribution of EU trade policy to shaping globalisation: deliverables and limits" at the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) and European Trade Union Institute (ETUI) conference on: "The World(s) of Work in transition", in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in The Hague, The Netherlands: attends the Volvo Ocean Race 2018 Conference and delivers a speech on single use plastic; and meets Ms Denise Caffari, sailor and team leader of 'Turn the Tide on Plastic'.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the signing ceremony together with the co-legislators on the revision of the rules on posting of workers, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Eric Lombard, Directeur général de la Caisse des Dépôts de la France.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Ricken Patel, Président fondateur et Directeur exécutif de Avaaz.

Mr Phil Hogan in Azores, Portugal: participates in a Citizens' dialogue on the Future of the Common Agricultural Policy in the Azores and Outermost Regions, together with Mr Luís Capoulas Santos, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development of Portugal, Mr Vasco Cordeiro, President of the Autonomous Region of the Azores, Ms Sofia Ribeiro, Member of the European Parliament, and Mr Jorge Rita, President of the Azorean Federation of Farmers.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a keynote speech at the conference ' The Future European Drone Market and the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) - How to Open Up the Market?', in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives CEOs of National promotional banks.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Ms Monika Babuc, Minister for Education, Culture and Research of Moldova.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Arnaldo Abruzzini, CEO of Eurochambers, and Mr Ben Butters, Policy Director at Eurochambers.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Katarzyna Lubnauer, leader of the Polish Nowoczesna (Modern) Party.

Ms Margrethe Vestager meets members of the network of political and press advisors from national ALDE parties, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Paris, France: attends a working lunch with Mr Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in the Hague, The Netherlands: meets Ms Catherine de Bolle, Executive Director at Europol and members of the staff; and visits Europol operational centres on counter-terrorism, migrant smuggling and cybercrime.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers awards to Bulgarian teachers as Digital Ambassadors; and delivers a keynote speech and participates in panel discussion on Integrated infrastructure at the General Assembly of European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Yonko Stoyanov, Chairman of the board of the Foundation for Art Synthesis.

Vendredi 29 juin 2018

European Council

Euro Summit

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council (art. 50), in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Euro Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, The Netherlands: participates in a Citizens' dialogue with Ms Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State of the United States.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the public hearing on Making the Capital Markets Union work for retail investors, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis meets Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the Annual Meeting of the High-level Group on Central and South-Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity (CESEC).

Mr Christos Stylianides in Marseille, France: delivers the keynote speech at the launching of the "EUSavesLives" campaign; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina: meets Mr Ismir Jusko, Minister of Communications and Transport; Mr Denis Zvizdić, Chairman of the Council of Ministers; takes part in a roundtable on transport; and meets with members of the Parliament.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Opole, Poland: holds a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference on EU Company law "upgraded" Package: "Making the Best of Digital Solutions and Cross-border Mobility", in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in New York, the United States: participates in the United Nations High Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the official closing of national cyber-hygiene campaign "They will not hack me"; and a speech at the official dinner of the 82nd EU-US Inter-Parliamentary / Transatlantic Legislators' Dialogue meeting.

Samedi 30 juin 2018

Mr Neven Mimica in Nouakchott, Mauritania (until 01/07): participates in the African Union Summit and in the side event "Women in Power!".

Mr Julian King in New York, the United States: participates in the United Nations High Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at Mega Dojo Sofia 2.0 event – children's celebration of the closing of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Dimanche 1 juillet 2018

Mr Neven Mimica in Nouakchott, Mauritania: participates in the African Union Summit.

