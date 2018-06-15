(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 18 juin 2018

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Wittlich, Germany: receives the Georg Meistermann Prize awarded by the Stiftung Stadt Wittlich; and delivers the keynote speech.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Warsaw, Poland: meets Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland.

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts and Mr Neven Mimica participates in the annual European Union - G5 Sahel ministerial meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives representatives of philosophical and non-confessional organisations on Artificial Intelligence.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the Lisbon Council and World Bank Group High-level Summit on "Development in the Digital Age", in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: participates in a panel discussion on Security and Economy at the 4th World Congress of Latvian Scientists.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Naantali, Finland: attends the Kultaranta Talks, a foreign and security policy debate hosted by Mr Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Slovakia: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Canberra, Australia (until 19/06): meets Mr Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister of Australia; Mr Steven Ciobo, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment; participates in the official launch of the trade agreement negotiations, together with Mr Steven Ciobo; meets Mr David Littleproud, Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources; Ms Julie Bishop, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mr Tony Smith, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Mr Scott Ryan, President of the Senate; Mr Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of Australia; delivers the Schuman Lecture 2018 at the Australian National University on "EU-Australia: A Global Alliance for Trade".

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the 35th session of the African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) - European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Berlin, Germany (until 19/06):participates in the Petersberg Climate Dialogue IX.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Luxembourg: chairs the Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Warsaw, Poland: meets Mr Joachim Brudziński, Minister for the Interior and Administration of Poland; Ms Beata Kempa, Minister at the Council of Ministers responsible for humanitarian aidtogether with Mr Andrzej Papierz, Undersecretary of State for Polish Community Abroad, Consular Affairs, Public Diplomacy and Development Cooperation of Poland; and NGOs engaged in humanitarian aid actions.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Costas Kadis, Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment of Cyprus.

Mr Phil Hogan in Luxembourg: participates in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council; meets Mr Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister for Agricultural Food and Forestry Policies of Italy; and Mr István Nagy, Minister of Agricultural of Hungary.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Montreal, Canada (until 19/06): attends the 214th Council Session of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Gdansk, Poland: holds a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Vienna, Austria: meets Mr Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria; speaks at the event organised by the Austrian Presidency and the European Commission; meets Ms Beate Hartinger-Klein, Federal Minister for Labour, Social Affairs, Health and Consumer Protection; Ms Juliane Bogner-Strauß, Federal Minister for Women, Families and Youth; Ms Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digitalisation and Economy and members of the European Committee of the Bundesrat.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Mathieu Vinken, Professor at Brussels University.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Tim van der Hagen, Rector of Delft University of Technology and President of the Executive Board.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Dacian Cioloș, former Prime Minister for Romania and former European Commissioner.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers keynote speech at the Stakeholder summit 'A European Strategy for Artificial Intelligence', in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech on 'Healthcare in the Digital Age' at 'The digital transformation of healthcare - challenges and opportunities' event, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at High-level governance meeting of the Digitising European Industry Forum: focus on Artificial Intelligence, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers the opening statement in a panel and a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Global Entreps Awards and #5Gcitizens 2018 event, in Brussels.

Mardi 19 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Fofi Gennimata, President of the Movement for Change party and Member of the Greek Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Klaus Regling, Managing-Director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the members of the Finance Committee of the German Bundestag.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Meseberg, Germany: meets the members of the European Roundtable of Industrialists (ERT) together with Ms Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, and Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the EU (COSAC); and attends the session on "EU interparliamentary cooperation in the context of the debate on subsidiarity and proportionality".

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Philip Earl, Chairman of Interactive Software Federation of Europe (ISFE).

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Katarina Barley, Minister for Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Miroslav Hlivák, Chairman of the Public Procurement Office of Slovakia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates in the "Joining forces towards an EU Green Hydrogen Economy" event, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Member of the German Bundestag.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in an awareness raising event “Plastic Waste in a Circular Economy”, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers speeches at a conference on the Single Market Strategy: "A European retail sector fit for the 21st century", in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Erfurt, Germany: delivers a speech at an event organised by the Free State of Thuringia.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Louis Grech, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Malta.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives representatives of Finance Committee of the German Bundestag.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Mr Johannes Hahn and Mr Tibor Navracsics attend the conference on "Talent Management and Youth Perspectives in the Western Balkans" and deliver speeches, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Sydney, Australia: participates in a roundtable with the European Australian Business Council; visits Cicada Innovations, a deep-tech start-up incubator; and meets representatives of the civil society.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Berlin, Germany:participates in the Petersberg Climate Dialogue IX.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Xie Zhenhua, Special Representative on Climate Change Affairs, National Development and Reform Commission of China.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives MsCatherine McKenna, Minister for Environment and Climate Change of Canada.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Katarina Barley, Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Louis Grech, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Malta.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers the opening speech at the Final Conference on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in micro and small enterprises, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the 35th session of the African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) - European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan speaks at the Land Use and Food Policy Intergroup debate on "Agriculture and Innovation", in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Miroslav Hlivák, Chairman of the Public Procurement Office of Slovakia.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, the Czech Republic: presents the Country Specific Recommendation to stakeholders; meets representatives of the Food Industry; delivers a speech at the Prague European Summit; meets young professionals at the Future European Leaders Forum and speaks at a Consumer Dialogue with Mr Tomáš Hüner, Minister for Industry and Trade in resignation.​

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Gergely Gulyás, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office of Hungary.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a speech at the Conference on "Sustainable Economy in Europe - Public policies aiming to reinforce sustainable development in Europe", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a speech at the High-Level Forum on State Aid, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Christos Spirtzis, Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks of Greece.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Marcel Bogers, Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Copenhagen.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Peter Knorringa, Professor at Erasmus University Rotterdam and Mr Saradindu Bhaduri, Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Mr Julian King receives Ms Katarina Barley, Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany.

Ms Mariya Gabriel hosts the Digital4Her conference and delivers the keynote speech in the opening ceremony; conducts networking lunch on Women Digital Entrepreneurship; and closes the final ceremony with Start-up Awards, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at opening of the Joint Undertaking “Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership” (ECSEL JU) Symposium 2018 – Shaping Digital Innovation, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Victor Negrescu, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs of Romania.

Mercredi 20 juin 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, receives Mr Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Foreign Affairs of India.

Mr Frans Timmermans participates in a roundtable discussion organised by China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans attends the book presentation "Ganar el futuro: Cómo Europa y la socialdemocracia pueden salir juntas de sus crisis" of Mr Joaquín Almunia, former EU Commissioner, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Marek Zagórski, Minister for Digitisation of Poland.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives a delegation of representatives from Bratislava region.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy of Spain.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Luxembourg: delivers a keynote speech at the high-level seminar on the "The Reform of the EMU, which Social Dimension?".

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Jānis Reirs, Minister for Welfare of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Paris, France (until 21/06): attends the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC).

Mr Johannes Hahn receives members of the Parliament of Montenegro: Mr Dritan Abazović of Civic Movement United Reform Action (URA) and Mr Aleksa Bečić of Democratic Montenegro party.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action (MoCA), in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at a conference on planetary boundaries, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Erik Solheim, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Mr Karmenu Vella attends an exhibition on the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, receives Ms Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, receives Mr Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and attends the High-Level Forum "Family and Community Based Care for Children across Europe: Lessons Learned and Commitments for Action at National and EU level", in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Nadia Calviño, Ministre de l'Économie et des Entreprises d'Espagne.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Erwin Schöpges, President of the European Milk Board (EMB).

Ms Violeta Bulc receives CEOs from airlines' members of the trade association Airlines for Europe ('A4E').

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Etilda Gjonaj, Minister for Justice of Albania.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Baveno, Italy: attends and delivers a speech at the 20th Anniversary of the Baveno manifesto conference.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Klára Dostálová, Minister for Regional Development in resignation of the Czech Republic.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Édouard Philippe, the Prime Minister of France.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: attends Spring dinner debate organised by the Portuguese Association of Business Angels.

Mr Julian King participates in the U.S. Independence Day Celebration, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at the 'Promoting Peace, Fighting Youth Radicalisation Fostering a Welcoming Europe' conference, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

M. Julian King reçoit M. Renaud Muselier, Président de la Région Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at the Transatlantic Strategic Dialogue dinner at the Aspen Institute, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in meeting of the Multi-stakeholder Forum on Disinformation, in Brussels.

Jeudi 21 juin 2018

Eurogroup

EU-Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council

EU-Armenia Partnership Council

21-22/06 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Social policy and health) in Luxembourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Dublin, Ireland (until 22/06): meets Mr Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland; holds a joint press conference with Mr Leo Varadkar; addresses the joint Houses of the Oireachtas; receives an honorary doctorate by the National University of Ireland (NUI) and delivers the keynote speech; and participates in an official dinner hosted by Mr Leo Varadkar.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Erik Solheim, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Mr Frans Timmermans speaks in a panel discussion organised by Transparency International on the Future of EU Lobbying, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the first EU-Armenia Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Edward Nalbandian, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Philippe Vannier, Chairman of Board of Directors of the European Cybersecurity Organisation (ECSO) and Mr Luigi Rebuffi, ECSO Secretary General and founder.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr José María Lassalle, Secretary of State of Information Society and Digital Agenda of Spain.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Munich, Germany: attends the Intersolar Europe 2018 Fair; delivers the opening speech and participates in a panel discussion at the high-level industrial forum; and meets Mr Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Paris, France: attends a joint hearing of the Committees on European Affairs and Economic Affairs of the French National Assembly; meets Ms Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces; Mr Mounir Mahjoubi, Minister of State for the Digital Sector, attached to the Prime Minister; Mr Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs; Mr Laurent Wauquiez, President of The Republicans party; and Mr Alexis Kohler, Secretary General of the Élysée Palace; and delivers a keynote address on "Globalization and the Middle Classes: from backlash to boost" at the Economic Ideas Forum (EIF).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Germany (until 22/06):in Berlin: delivers speech at the100th anniversary celebration of German Central Association of the Electrical Engineering and Electronics Industry (ZVEI); and a speech at the National Association of German Cooperative Banks (BVR); in Fellbach: delivers speech at an event of the farmers' association of Baden-Württemberg.

Mr Johannes Hahn and Ms Mariya Gabriel in Minsk, Belarus: participate in the 10th Eastern Partnership Informal Partnership Dialogue.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Wellington, New Zealand (until 22/06): meets Mr Winston Peters, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mr David Parker, Minister for Trade and Export Growth; participates in the official launch of the trade agreement negotiations, together with Mr David Parker; meets Mr Damien O'Connor, Minister for Primary Industries; Mr James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change; and Mr Shane Jones, Minister for Regional Development; delivers the 2018 Europa Lecture on "The European Union and New Zealand: Partners in Global Trade"; and meets academics, civil society, and business representatives.

Mr Neven Mimica in Dushanbe, Tajikistan (until 22/06): delivers a keynote speech at the high-level conference on international decade for action "Water for sustainable development", 2018-2028.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action (MoCA), in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Nijmegen, The Netherlands: delivers a speech at the European Green Capital 2020/European Green Leaf 2019 Award Ceremony.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the 3rd meeting of EU Platform on Animal Welfare, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Luxembourg: holds a Citizens' dialogue; and meets members of the Health Security Committee of Luxembourg.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Nicosia, Cyprus: meets Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus; Mr Ionas Nicolaou, Minister for Justice and Public Order of Cyprus; and Mr Constantinos Petrides, Minister for the Interior; and holds a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Luxembourg: attends the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska and Mr Tibor Navracsics in Baveno, Italy: attend the 20th Anniversary of the Baveno manifesto conference; Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the opening speech and launches the Data and Information Access Services (DIAS) Platform.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska and Mr Tibor Navracsics in Ispra, Italy: visit the Joint Research Centre Visitors' Centre; the Vehicle Emissions Laboratory and the European Interoperability Centre for Electric Vehicles.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Rohit Chopra, Commissioner of the US Federal Trade Commission.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the POLITICO Women Rule Summit 2018 and announces the winners of the EU prize for Women Innovators 2018, in Brussels

Mr Julian King receives Mr Mohammed Bin Ahmed al Misnad, advisor for National Security to the Emir of the State of Qatar.

Vendredi 22 juin 2018

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Social policy and health) in Luxembourg

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Dublin, Ireland: meets Mr Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland.

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts the "Climate, Peace and Security – the Time for Action" event, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the event " Electricity sector reform in Ukraine - Combining the energy transition and European market integration ", organised by the European Policy Centre, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Reutlingen, Germany: delivers a speech at the 10th anniversary celebration of Reutlingen University.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Minsk, Belarus: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Auckland, New Zealand: participates in a Joint Civil Society Outreach event togeteher with Mr David Parker, Minister for Trade and Export Growth; meets New Zealand and EU business representatives; and visits Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct, an innovation hub with New Zealand companies with EU links.

Mr Neven Mimica in Dushanbe, Tajikistan: meets Mr Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan; Mr Kokhir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan together with Mr Davlatali Said, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action (MoCA), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Luxembourg: attends the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council; meets Mr Łukasz Szumowski, Minister for Health of Poland; Mr Bruno Bruins, Minister for Medical Care of the Netherlands; Ms Riina Sikkut, Minister for Health and Labour of Estonia; and Mr James O'Shaughnessy, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health of the United Kingdom.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Acheloos Valley, Greece: holds a keynote speech on rescEU at the event "Europe at a crossroad: Challenges and prospects for the future"; meets local authorities; and visits EU-funded projects.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Rohit Chopra, Commissioner of the US Federal Trade Commission.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Berlin, Germany: participates in and delivers a speech at the European Cultural Heritage Summit and European Heritage Awards Ceremony 2018.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets members of the European Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament; Mr Jonas Bering Liisberg, State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr Per Christensen, leader of the trade union 3F; and Mr Christian Kettel Thomsen, permanent State Secretary in the Prime Minister's office.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Maria Helena Semedo, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the opening of the international conference 'Challenges to the Legal Profession arising from the EU's Digitization Program'.

Prévisons du mois de juin:

25/06 Foreign Affairs Council

25/06 Environment Council

26/06 General Affairs Council

28-29/06 European Council

29/06 Euro Summit

