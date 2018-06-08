(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 11 juin 2018

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

Mr Frans Timmermans in Bonn, Germany: takes part in a discussion with Mr Sigmar Gabriel, former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, and with University staff; delivers a lecture and discusses the topic 'Werte, Normen Interessen – Was hält die europäischen Völker zusammen?' with University students and staff.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in a Stakeholder Conference on the Second REACH (European Regulation on registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals) Review, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Mannheim, Germany: visits Förderband Mannheim, an EU-funded project.

Mr Phil Hogan in Rosslare, Ireland: addresses a conference organised by the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA).

Ms Violeta Bulc meets Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); and addresses the plenary meeting of the North Atlantic Council, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

M Julian King participe à un débat autour d'un déjeuner avec le Club des représentants des grandes entreprises françaises, à Bruxelles.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Germany: in Bonn: delivers a keynote speech at the Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum; and in Hannover: delivers keynote speeches and participates in a panel discussion in CEBIT Fair 2018.

Mardi 12 juin 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France (until 13/06):addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the Commission preparations for the June European Council; and receives Ms Maria Gabriela Zoană, Member of the European Parliament.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Strasbourg, France: meets representatives of Women's European Council (WEUCO).

Mercredi 13 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France:participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of The Netherlands.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Greece (until 15/06): delivers a keynote speech at the Annual Economist Government Roundtable; and attends bilateral meetings with the authorities.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech at the Talanoa Dialogue for Climate Ambition, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of environmental groups.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers the opening speech for the launching event of GAN (Global Apprenticeship Network) Belgium, with Mr Alain Dehaze, Chair and CEO, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Luxembourg: meets members of the Bureau and of the Committee for foreign and European affairs, defence, cooperation and immigration of the National Parliament of Luxembourg; and Ms Bettina Jakobsen, member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) and Dean of Chamber III "External action, security and justice".

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Leipzig, Germany: takes part in the Awarding Ceremony of the European Heritage Label for Leipzig's Musical Heritage Sites.

Mr Carlos Moedas in the Czech Republic: meets Mr Robert Plaga, Minister for Education Youth and Sports in resignation of the Czech Republic; visits the International Laser Research Centre 'ELI Beamlines'; meets members of the EU Committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate; Mr Jan Řídký, Deputy Head of the Czech Academy of Science; holds a Citizens' dialogue with young scientists and researchers at the Academy of Science; and meets representatives of the Czech Rectors' Conference.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria: meets members of the Austrian Parliament; Mr Wolfgang Sobotka President of the National Council of Austria; Ms Juliane Bogner-Strauß, Chancellery Minister for Women, Family and Youth; Mr Gernot Blümel, Chancellery Minister for European Affairs, Art, Culture and Media; Mr Heinz Faßmann, Minister for Education, Research and Science; and Ms Margarete Schramböck, Minister for Digitalisation and Economy; and visits a Horizon2020 flagship project "Quantum research project centre".

Jeudi 14 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Munich, Germany: addresses the Plenary of the Bavarian Landtag.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Andrus Ansip in London, the United Kingdom: participates in the Founders Forum.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jouko Niinimäki, Rector of the University of Oulu, Finland; and the Vice-Rectors of the University.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Dacian Cioloș, leader of "Romania Together Movement", and former European Commissioner.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Markus Beyrer, Director-General of BusinessEurope.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech at the Business Luncheon "Hong Kong – Europe Strategic Partnership for Scaling New Heights", organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström meets Ms Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Cherbourg, France: delivers a keynote speech at the International Conference on Ocean Energy (ICOE); participates in a panel session on “The future of the industry”; visits the Nutrifish transformation plant; delivers a speech at the inauguration of the Naval Energies tidal-turbine plant; meets Mr Hervé Morin, President of the Regional Council of Normandy, President of the Association of French Regions.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Plovdiv, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the “Research and innovation for food and nutrition security – transforming our food systems" high-level conference, organised by the Bulgarian Presidency; and holds a Citizens' dialogueat the Medical University of Plovdiv.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Berlin, Germany: meets Ms Franziska Giffey, Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth; Ms Andrea Nahles, Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD); Mr Hubertus Heil, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs; members of the EU and Social Affairs Committees of the Bundestag and representatives of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDUC/CSU) Parliamentary Group.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Edouard Philippe, Premier ministre de la République française.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses representatives of the European Farmers (Copa) and European Agri-Cooperatives (Cogeca) Praesidia, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in The Hague, the Netherlands: meets Ms Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE); takes part in a high-level meeting of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), the European Association of Automobile Suppliers (CLEPA) and Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Malta (until 15/06): meets Mr Owen Bonnici, Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government; Mr Joseph Azzopardi, Chief Justice of Malta; Ms Helena Dalli, Minister for European Affairs and Equality; speaks at a consumers' dialogue "Main points of the New Deal for Consumers Proposal: What is the European Commission doing for Consumers?"; and meets representatives of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) of Malta and of the Association of Judges, Magistrates and Chamber of Advocates.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Rønne, Denmark (until 15/06): participates in a series of on-stage debates, conversations and a Citizens' dialogue at the "Folkemødet" meeting.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Prague, the Czech Republic: meets Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Bulgaria (until 15/06): in Sofia: visits Sofia Tech Park; delivers a speech at the “Financial instruments fostering research and innovation” conference during the closing session of the Innovative Enterprise Week, organised by the Bulgarian Presidency; and holds a joint press conference with Mr Krasimir Valchev, Minister for Education and Science of Bulgaria.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: appears before the House of Lords EU Home Affairs Sub Committee.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the conference SEMIC 2018: Linked Digital Public Administrations.

Vendredi 15 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers the opening speech at the Second Annual Conference on Regulatory Scrutiny in the EU, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Rome, Italy: on official visit.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Göttweig, Austria: participates in the Europa-Forum Wachau.

Mr Neven Mimica co-hosts, together with Ms Joanne Rowling, founder and president of NGO Lumos, the conference "Ending Institutionalisation of Children", co-organised by the European Commission and the NGO Lumos, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets representatives of industry organisations on Health Technology Assessment.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers the opening speech at the European Validation Festival, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers a speech at the conference "Ending Institutionalisation of Children", co-organised by the European Commission and the NGO Lumos, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Johan Lundgren, CEO of Easyjet.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the opening speech at public procurement conference "Improving access to procurement markets".

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Krakow, Poland: meets with Mr Wojciech Nowak, Rector of Jagiellonian University.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Malta: meets Mr Edward Scicluna, Minister for Finance; representatives of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA); officers investigating the murder of Ms Daphne Caruana Galizia; Mr Jonathan Cardona, CEO of Identity Malta; and Mr Adrian Delia, Opposition Leader (PN/EPP).

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in a roundtable discussion with the working group of Pact4Youth, organised by the National Youth Council.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Rønne, Denmark (until 15/06): participates in a series of on-stage debates, conversations and a Citizens' dialogue at the "Folkemødet" meeting.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Plovdiv, Bulgaria: visits the “Food Village”; and delivers a speech at the “Research and innovation for food and nutrition security – transforming our food systems" high-level conference, organised by the Bulgarian Presidency.

Samedi 16 juin 2018

Dimanche 17 juin 2018

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Berlin, Germany (until 19/06): participates in Petersberg Climate Dialogue IX).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the official dinner of the plenary meeting of the European Affairs Committee of the Bulgarian National Assembly.

Prévisons du mois de juin:

18/06 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

21/06 Eurogroup

21/06 EU-Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council

21/06 EU-Armenia Partnership Council

21-22/06 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Social policy and health)

22/06 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

25/06 Foreign Affairs Council

25/06 Environment Council

26/06 General Affairs Council

28-29/06 European Council

29/06 Euro Summit

