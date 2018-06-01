(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 04 juin 2018

04-05/06 Informal meeting of agriculture ministersin Sofia, Bulgaria

Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Daniel Günther, Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Reinhard Silberberg, Permanent Representative of Germany to the EU.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives members of the European Affairs Committee of the Parliament of the Netherlands.

Mr Frans Timmermans participates in a discussion on Plastics and Circular economy with leading policy-makers, corporate leaders and NGOs, organised by Eni energy company, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: together with Ms Corina Creţu, has a working lunch with Mr Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, Mr Māris Kučinskis, Prime Minister of Latvia, Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania, Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, and Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB); meets representatives of the European Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament) on "Digital Single Market recent developments, digital in the next MFF"; delivers the opening keynote speech and participates in a panel discussion at the 9th Annual Forum of the EU strategy for the Baltic Sea Region.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: delivers the opening speech at the 13th European Nuclear Energy Forum (ENEF).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the conference on "Preparing Supervisory Reporting for the Digital Age", in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in the 65th session of the Trade and Development Board (TDB) of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Bolzano, Italy: meets Mr Arno Kompatscher, President of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano/Bozen-South Tyrol; delivers a speech at the conference "Towards a Sustainable EU Food Chain - the role of the regional and local level: challenges and opportunities"; and visits the agricultural experimental centre Laimburg.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ms Vĕra Jourová and Mr Julian King in Luxembourg (until 05/06): participate in the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Luxembourg: participates in a Citizens' dialogue on migration together with Mr Jean Asselborn, Minister for Foreign and European affairs of Luxembourg.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Warsaw, Poland: meets Mr Paweł Chorąży, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Investment and Economic Development.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Emmanuel Macron, Président de la République française.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoitMme Kristalina Georgieva, Directrice générale de la Banque mondiale.

M. Valdis Dombrovskis et M. Pierre Moscovici rencontrent les orateurs du Brussels Economic Forum 2018, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women; Ms Jayathma Wickramanayake, Envoy on Youth of the United Nations; and Ms Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International.

Mr Phil Hogan in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 05/06): participates in the Informal meeting of agriculture ministers.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Athens, Greece: delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the International Shipping Exhibition Posidonia; and meets Mr Theodore Veniamis, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Board of Directors.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland: meets representatives of the Office of the Marshall of Silesia.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Luxembourg:meets Mr László Trócsányi, Minister for Justice of Hungary.

Ms Corina Creţu in Tallinn, Estonia (until 05/06): meets Mr Toomas Tõniste, Minister for Finance of Estonia; participates in and delivers keynote speeches during plenaries at the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR) 9th Forum.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Alejandra Palacios, Chairwoman of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the third “Innovation Sessions” event focused on Healthcare Systems and Future Therapies co-organised by the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at DIGITALEUROPE's annual General Assembly dinner, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the opening speech at the 24th Meeting of the European Archives Group; and a keynote speech and participates in panel debate 'Digital transformation of Europe – prospects and challenges' at the Global Women Leaders Forum 2018 organised under her patronage.

Mardi 05 juin 2018

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the 7th annual Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa lecture at the Brussels Economic Forum 2018.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, Mr Frans Timmermans, Ms Federica Mogherini, Ms Cecilia Malmström, Mr Neven Mimica and Mr Christos Stylianides participate in the European Development Days (EDD) 2018 and deliver keynote speeches, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr George Weah, President of Liberia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Ms Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, receives Mr Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Jean Bizet, Mr Simon Surtour et Mr Philippe Bonnecarrère, Members of the Senate of France.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Ms Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of Plan International and Ms Serap Altinisik, Head of the EU Liaison Office of Plan International, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Ms Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis attends High-Level roundtables on pension funds clearing solutions, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Mr Pierre Moscovici participate in the Brussels Economic Forum 2018 and deliver speeches, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Low Carbon Economy Forum 2018 on Industrial challenges, actions and requirements at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen particiaptes in a working lunch with representatives of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association(ACEA), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Vesa Vihriälä, Managing Director of the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (ETLA).

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Josef Moser, Minister for Constitution, Reforms, Deregulation and Justice of Austria.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Alfred Riedl, President of the Austrian Association of Municipalities.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a speech at SME Europe event on: "Ukraine and EU: Economic Success as Key for Democracy and Stabilization: Future Strategy for SMEs, Trade and Investment", in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Mr Neven Mimica meets Ms Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ms Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Queen of Spain; Ms Angélique Kidjo, Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF; Ms Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, Vice-President of Panama; Ms Beatriz Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer of The Coca-Cola Company; Mr Peter Sands, Executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; Mr Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger; and Mr Youssou N'Dour, Minister Counsellor of Mr Macky Sall, President of Senegal.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech at the European Sustainable Energy Week 'Lead the Clean Energy Transition', in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech at the Seventh Romania Energy Day, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Rome, Italy: delivers a speech at the celebration of the 1st International Day for the Fight Against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing; meets Ms Susi Pudjiastuti, Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of Indonesia; and Mr José Graziano da Silva, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of European Cancer League.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the EURACTIV event "Better regulating pesticides: Solutions for safe, transparent decision-making”, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ms Vĕra Jourová and Mr Julian King in Luxembourg: participate in the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoitMmeWinnie Byanyima, Directrice exécutive d'Oxfam International.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit MmeAna Botín, Président de Santander Bank Group.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Stavros Yiannouka, CEO of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE); and Ms Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta.

Mr Phil Hogan in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the informal meeting of agriculture ministers; and in thefourth annual EU conference on European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) financial instruments.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Josef Moser, Federal Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Reforms, Deregulation and Justice of Austria.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at an event ahead of the 40th edition of the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at a high-level panel "Time to act for Europe against sports manipulation" at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at the Science and Technology Options Assessment event on "European Institute of Innovation and Technology's role in strengthening innovation" at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics takes part in a signature ceremony on Kosovo's participation in the Erasmus+ and Creative Europe programmes in the presence of Mr Kujtim Gashi, Minister for Culture, Youth and Sports of Kosovo, and Mr Shyqeri Bytyqi , Minister for Education, Science and Technology of Kosovo.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at an event celebrating 100 years of Georgia's First Democratic Republic.

Ms Corina Creţu in Tallinn, Estonia: participates in and delivers an opening statement at the stakeholders' conference: "Future perspectives of the Cohesion Policy"; meets members of the Financial Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament; and visits Tallinn University of Technology; and an EU –funded project.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Denmark: delivers speeches on the occasion of the Danish Constitution Day to theCopenhagen High School Association; and at an event of the Social liberal event in Aalborg.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Carlos Tavares, Secretary General of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Mariana Mazzucato, Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value and Director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at University College London (UCL) and Special Advisor on Mission Driven Science and Innovation to Mr Carlos Moedas.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Ana Botín, Executive Chair of the Santander Bank Group.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Maja Makovec Brenčič, Minister for Education, Science and Sport of Slovenia.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in trilogue on the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (CODE/BEREC) in the European Council.

Mercredi 06 juin 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the Austrian Government for a working lunch, together with the College of Commissioners.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Volker Bouffier, Minister-President of Hesse.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Copenhagen, Denmark (until 07/06): participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives university students of Scuola di Politiche.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the Global Tech Panel, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the E-MOBILITY Summer Day of the Polish Electricity Association (PKEE), in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Volker Bouffier, Minister-President of the State of Hessen (Germany).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger receives Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Jadranka Joksimović, Minister for European Integration in the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta; meets Ms Jayathma Wickramanayake, Envoy on Youth of the United Nations; Ms Agnes, Meghla and Suelv, Child Ambassadors from Albania, Bangladesh and Uganda; Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women; Ms Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Crown Princess of Denmark; Mr George Weah, President of Liberia; and Ms Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International.

Mr Neven Mimica, Mr Christos Stylianides and Mr Phil Hogan participate in the European Development Days (EDD) 2018 and deliver keynote speeches.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Philippe Knoche, Directeur général d'Orano.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: prononce un discours sur "Ethique des affaires : vers un modèle européen?" lors de la soirée annuelle de soutien, organisée par Transparency International France.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the International Forum on Food and Nutrition, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bucharest, Romania: meets Mr Valentin Popa, Minister for National Education and Scientific Research of Romania, Mr George IVAŞCU, Minister for Culture and Ms Ioana Bran, Minister for Youth and Sports; and holds a Citizens' dialogue together with Mr George Ivaşcu, Minister for Culture of Romania.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism of Austria.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a keynote speech at the 7th Romanian Energy Day (RED) 2018 Annual Conference, organised by the Romanian Energy Center (CRE), in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a keynote speech at the High-Level Conference “Port of Constanța - multimodal hub for regional development and strategic partner of Danube ports” at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives students from the Edinburgh University Alumni Society.

Mr Julian King delivers the opening speech at the Brussels Tech Summit, in Brussels.

Jeudi 07 juin 2018

Transport Council in Luxembourg

Mr Frans Timmermans in Skaelskor and Copenhagen, Denmark: attends the Danish Management Society Summit (VL); a panel discussion "The European Economy – a powerhouse going forward?"; and a lunch meeting with CEOs; and meets members of the European Affairs Committees of the Parliament of Denmark.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the European Defence Agency Deploy Symposium, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Ibrahima Guimba Saidou, Minister Counsellor for the President of the Republic of Niger, Director-General and CEO of the National Information Society Agency (ANSI).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Paris, France: meets Ms Delphine Gény-Stephann, Secretary of State to the Minister for the Economy and Finance and representatives of the battery industry; and participates in the European Metropolitan Transport Authorities (EMTA) 20th Anniversary Event .

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB Europe) Digital Leaders Council.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, Mr Neven Mimica andMs Mariya Gabriel participate in anddeliver keynote speeches at the high-level conference on Jobs and Growth in West Africa, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the European Steel Day, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger and Mr Johannes Hahn in Berlin, Germany: participate in WDR Europaforum 2018.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Mr Neven Mimica holds speeches at the "Europaminister-Konferenz" of the German Bundesländer at the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Aristides Gomes, Secretary General of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Karmenu Vella in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at a high-level conference on Black Sea Fisheries and Aquaculture, post Bucharest Declaration.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Christos Stylianides in Munich, Germany: participate in the European People's Party Group Study Day.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce un discours au Colloque sur l'Union Economique et Monétaire organisé par l'Université catholique de Louvain, l'Université St. Louis et l'Université Genève, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Youssou N'dour, Ministre Conseiller du M. Macky Sall, Président de la République du Sénégal.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce un discours sur l'Europe entre mondialisation, empires et populisme lors de la conférence Europe Kojève 2018, organisée par Confrontations Europe, à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan in La Rioja, Spain: meets Mr José Ignacio Ceniceros, President of the Regional Government of La Rioja (Spain) and Member of the Committee of the Regions (CoR); meets the Parliamentary Groups and representatives of the agricultural sector of La Rioja; visits two small farms in the Iregua Valley and a family winery in Murillo de Río Leza accompanied by Mr José Ignacio Ceniceros and Ms Isabel García Tejerina, Minister for Agriculture and Agriculture, Food and Environment of Spain; and meets a group of young farmers and cattle breeders.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Vienna, Austria: delivers a keynote speech at the Media Symposium.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bratislava, Slovakia (until 08/06): meets Mr Alexander Bíró, Deputy Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor of Slovakia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Târgu Mureș, Romania: participates in a Forum on Education; and in a panel discussion on Cultural Heritage.

Ms Corina Creţu in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 08/06): meets Mr Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; delivers a speech at the 19th COTER Conference "Implications of the EU long-term budget post-2020 for local and regional authorities"; and meets Mr Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Mr Carlos Moedas particaptes in a public interview at POLITICO's Research and Public policy' event, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Bert Habets, CEO of RTL Group and Mr Francis Morel, President of the French Syndicat de la Presse Quotidienne Nationale (SPQN).

Vendredi 08 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Charlevoix, Canada (until 09/06): holds a joint press conference with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, ahead of the G7 Summit; and participates in the G7 Summit.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Noordwijk aan Zee, the Netherlands: attends a panel discussion on Business and Society- European Leadership in a Changing World, organised by INSEAD Alumni Forum 2018.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki and Inkoo, Finland (until 10/06): delivers a keynote speech at the 85th Euroconstruct Conference; a keynote speech at the seminar on the EU's long-term financing in Helsinki; and attends the Baltic Connector ceremony in Inkoo.

Mr Günther Oettinger in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech on the panel "The new EU budget – challenges and opportunities for Cohesion Policy post-2020” at the High-Level Conference "EU Cohesion Policy: post 2020 perspectives for convergence and sustainable regions”.

Mr Neven Mimica in Zagreb, Croatia: holds a speech at an event on the EU External Investment Plan at the Croatian Chamber of Economy.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Dev Sanyal, CEO of British Petroleum (BP).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets the members of the European Affairs Committee of the Seimas.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Geneva, Switzerland: attends the 107th session of the International Labour Conference (ILO).

Mr Christos Stylianides in Rome, Italy: holds a keynote speech at the launch of the Awareness Campaign on Civil Protection "EU Saves Lifes".

Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Prague, the Czech Republic: participates in the "Single Market Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" conference.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Berlin, Germany: delivers a keynote speech to Stanford University Executive Programme.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Bratislava, Slovakia: meets Mr Ábel Ravasz, Plenipotentiary of the Government for Roma communities and Ms Mária Patakyová, Public defender of rights and Stakeholders on Roma inclusion; Mr Gábor Gál, Minister for Justice of Slovakia; Mr Peter Bardy, Editor-In-Chief of Aktuality.sk online media; hosts a Citizens' dialogue; and meets Ms Martina Lubyová, Minister for Education, Science, Research and Sport of Slovakia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in a meeting of the network of national Health Enhancing Physical Activity (HEPA) focal points; and delivers a speech at an event with alumni trainees of the European Union institutions.

Ms Corina Creţu in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in and delivers a speech at the High-Level Conference dedicated to EU Cohesion Policy: post - 2020 Perspectives for Convergence and Sustainable Regions.

Mr Carlos Moedas and Mr Phil Hogan in Santarém, Portugal: deliver keynote speeches and attend the International Conference on: "The Challenges for Farmers and for Agriculture in the Future", organised by the Portuguese Farmers' Confederation (CAP); and participate in a Citizens' dialogue.

Mr Julian King in Oxford, the United Kingdom: participates in a seminar on the future of the internet, at Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Samedi 09 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Charlevoix, Canada: participates in the G7 Summit.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Turku, Finland: participates in the party conference of the Finnish National Coalition Party; delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony and at an event on the Future of Europe; and visits Meyer Turku Oy shipyard.

