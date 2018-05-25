(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 28 mai 2018

Foreign Affairs Council

28-29/05 Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France (until 30/05):receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP), and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament; and receives Mr David Casa, Member of the European Parliament.

Mr Frans Timmermans participates in a discussion with regional stakeholders on the work of the 'Task Force on subsidiarity, proportionality and doing less more efficiently', at the Committee of Regions, in Brussels.



Mr Frans Timmermans chairs the 4th meeting of the 'Task Force on subsidiarity, proportionality and doing less more efficiently', in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Kadri Simson, Minister for Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of Estonia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman of Investor AB.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, President and CEO of Norsk Hydro.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Timo Soini, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a plenary session of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Ms Kadri Simson, Minister for Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of Estonia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives regional ministers from Bavaria, Austria and South Tyrol.

Mr Karmenu Vella and Mr Phil Hogan participate in the launch event of the Irish Sustainable Forest Fund, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Tuttlingen, Germany: visits the Aesculap AG together with Mr Andreas Schwab, Member of the European Parliament.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos à Paris, France: rencontre M Gérard Collomb, ministre d'État et ministre de l'intérieur.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Gilles Le Gendre, Député français à l'Assemblée nationale.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Vanessa Redgrave, human rights advocate; Mr Alfred Dubs, former Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, and Ms Mimi Denissi, actress to discuss the topic of the living conditions of refugees in Europe.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska meets Mr Tomáš Hüner, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic in resignation, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets Mr Tomáš Hüner, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic in resignation, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Vienna, Austria: delivers a speech at the high-level conference on European values "Constantly referred to, rarely discussed", organised by the Hungarian Visegrád Group Presidency.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives a visitors group from the Denmark's Agency for Governmental IT Services.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jari Gustafsson, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome Trust.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec.

Mr Julian King participates in the round table session with Ms Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel inBulgaria (until 29/05): in Varna: participates in the Citizens' dialogue; meets Mr Harry Verwayen, Executive Director of Europeana; and delivers a keynote speech at the Europeana conference 'A 2025 vision for European cultural heritage'; in Burgas: delivers a speech at the Burgas Hackathon.

Mardi 29 mai 2018

College of Commissioners

Competitiveness Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: attends the formal sitting of the European Parliament for an address by Mr Alpha Condé, President of Guinea; and participates in a dinner hosted by Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament in honour of Mr Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Vladimir Makei, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in France (until 31/05): in Strasbourg: meets Mr Santiago Fisas Ayxelà, Member of the European Parliament and a group of mayors of Spanish cultural heritage sites.

Ms Corina Creţu in Strasbourg, France: opens the Exhibition for the Anniversary of the Cohesion Policy, in the European Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Frédérique Vidal, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation of France.

Ms Mariya Gabrielreceives representatives of the Mobile Virtual Networks Operators (MVNO) Europe.

Mercredi 30 mai 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: participates in a debate on the future of Europe in the Plenary of the European Parliament with Mr Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg; and attends the formal sitting of the European Parliament for an address by Mr Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, President of Colombia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receive Mr Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and Mr Jan Wörner, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Nguyễn Văn Bình, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Economic Affairs of Vietnam.

Ms Cecilia Malmström and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Paris, France: participate in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Week 2018 Ministerial meetings, and deliver speeches.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce un discours lors d'un séminaire sur la protection des biens culturels de l'Irak et sur la lutte contre le terrorisme organisé par le Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) et EU Partnership Instrument en coopération avec le gouvernement de la République d'Irak, à Bruxelles.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Rimantas Šadžius, Member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Ms Corina Creţu in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Vazil Hudák, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media.

Mr Julian King in Israel (until 01/06): on official visit.

Jeudi 31 mai 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Hervé Morin, President of the Regional Council of Normandy (France).

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at a conference 'Re-energising Europe – Now!', organised by the New Pact for Europe project, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the "Conflict resolution in the 21st century: the case of Colombia" event, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Vladimir Makei, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in the Czech Republic (until 01/06): onEnergy Union tour:meets Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister in resignation of the Czech Republic; representatives of the European Affairs and the Economic Committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the European Affairs Committee of the Senate; Mr Tomáš Hüner, Minister for Industry and Trade in resignation; Mr Richard Brabec, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment in resignation; Ms Klára Dostálová, Minister for Regional Development in resignation.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with Mr Matti Anttonen, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Heli Siitari, Executive manager of the Finnish Hunters' Association; Mr Ludwig Willnegger, Secretary General of the Federation of Associations for Hunting and Conservation of the EU (FACE); and a delegation from the Federation (FACE).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Paris, France: participates in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Week 2018 Ministerial Meetings.

Mr Neven Mimica in Lomé, Togo (until 01/06): participates in the EU-Africa-Caribbean-Pacific (ACP) Joint Ministerial Council.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Burgas, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the European Maritime Day 2018.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Helge Braun, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska inPlovdiv, Bulgaria, attends the conference on Defense, Antiterrorism and Security HEMUS 2018.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Seoul, South Korea: meets Mr Lee Nak-yeon, Prime Minister of South Korea; delivers a speech at the Personal Information Security Fair 2018 (PISFAIR2018); meets Mr Lee Hyo-seong, Chairman of the Korea Communications Commission; Mr Kim Seok-hwan, President of Korea Internet and Security Agency; and Mr Park Sang-ki, Minister for Justice of South Korea.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Paris, France: participates in and delivers a speech at the Informal Sports Council.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Hungary: participates in the European Competition Day in Sofia; meets Mr Mihaly Varga, Minister of Economy, in Budapest.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Strasbourg, France: delivers an opening speech at the "Investing in Young Researchers, shaping Europe's future" event, co-organised by the European Parliament and the European Research Council (ERC).

Mr Julian King in Israel (until 01/06): on official visit.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Athens, Greece: delivers a keynote speech on Cyber security and ICT assurance at the Balkans and Black Sea Cooperation Forum.

Vendredi 01 juin 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Trento, Italy: attends the Trento Festival of Economics.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the EU-China High Level Strategic Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia:delivers an opening speech at the seventh conference on the development of the consumer environment.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in theCzech Republic: onEnergy Union tour:visits the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA); meets Mr Carlo des Dorides, Executive Director of the GSA and staff members; participates in a Citizens' dialogue on "The Future of Space and Mobility – an event of the Czech Space Year".

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Whistler, Canada (until 02/06): attends G7 Ministerial meeting with Finance and Development Ministers and Central Bank Governors on the theme of "Investing in growth that works for everyone".

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Stockholm, Sweden: meets Mr Ulf Kristersson, Leader of the Moderate Party; Mr Mikael Damberg, Minister for Enterprise and Innovation of Sweden; participates in a Citizens' dialogue as part of seminar on Circular Economy; and meets representatives of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise.

Mr Neven Mimica in Lomé, Togo: participates in the EU-Africa-Caribbean-Pacific (ACP) Joint Ministerial Council.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of NGOs active in the field of actions against the global rise of drug resistance.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Strasbourg, France: attends the European Youth Event (EYE2018) and delivers a keynote speech at the discussion "Youth unemployment: the race to zero", organised by the European Parliament.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Edouard Philippe, Premier ministre de la République française.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: holds a keynote speech at the session 'Europe today' of the Balkans and Black Sea Cooperation Forum.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets representatives of OperaVision Project.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the Brain Bar Festival.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a group of students from NOVA school of Business and Economics.

Mr Julian King in Israel (until 01/06): on official visit.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in a roundtable on digitalisation of education 'Education 4.0' organised with the support of Sofia Municipality and the Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science; and delivers a speech at an event celebrating National Children's Day, organised by the Bulgarian National Agency for the Protection of Children.

Samedi 02 juin 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans in Sitges, Spain: delivers a speech at the closing session of the 34th meeting of the Circulo de Economia.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Whistler, Canada: attends G7 Ministerial meeting with Finance and Development Ministers and Central Bank Governors on the theme of "Investing in growth that works for everyone".

Dimanche 03 juin 2018

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Bolzano, Italy: meets Mr Arno Kompatscher, President of the Province of Bolzano/Bozen-South Tyrol and Member of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR).

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 26 et 27 mai 2018:

Natasha BERTAUD on duty on 26 May: +32 460 76 74 56

Johannes BAHRKE on duty on 27 May: +32 460 75 86 15

Permanence RAPID - GSM: +32 (0) 498 982 748

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23