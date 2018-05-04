CALENDRIER du 07 mai au 13 mai 2018

(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 07 mai 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Josef Ackermann, former CEO of Deutsche Bank.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Kigali, Rwanda: participates in the United Nations (UN) Broadband Commission meeting.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia (until 10/05):delivers opening remarks at the conference "Europe. After 100 Before" at the National Library of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the joint forum “EU, China and SDGs: A Likely Alliance?", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jari Koskinen, Director-General of the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Grete Faremo, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the EUROCITIES launch event "Cities4Europe - Europe for citizens", in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Emmanuel Macron, Président de la République française; M. Werner Faymann, ancien Chancellier d'Autriche et Envoyé spécial de l'ONU pour l'emploi des jeunes; et M. Didier Migaud, Premier Président de la Cour des Comptes de la France.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Greece (until 10/05): in Kavala: meets Mr Theodoros Markopoulos, Vice-Prefect of Kavala; Ms Dimitra Tsanaka, Mayor of Kavala; Mr Dimitrios Bantekas, Rector and the academic community of the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology; participates in a Citizens' dialogue about "Europe of Solidarity and the rescEU proposal to strengthen the European Civil Protection Mechanism".

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Mark Thompson, President and CEO of the New York Times Company.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; Mr Olaf Scholz, Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Finance; and Mr Helge Braun, Head of the Federal Chancellery.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal (until 11/05): participates in a working dinner hosted by Mr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal.

Mardi 08 mai 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Namur, Belgium: addresses the Walloon regional Parliament; and meets Mr Willy Borsus, Minister-President of Wallonia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with President Donald Tusk, meets Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO, for a working dinner, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans inAntwerp, Belgium: delivers a speech at the Shoah Commemoration organised by the Forum of the Jewish Organisations.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a speech on "The Future of Europe" at a dinner event organised by CIVICO Europa organisation supporting democracy and citizenship, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Kigali, Rwanda: participates in the panel discussion on "Digital Identity, Connectivity & Regulation" at the "Transform Africa Summit"; meets Mr Mohamed Anouar Maarouf, Minister for Communication Technologies and Digital Economy of Tunisia; and Mr Hamadoun Toure, Founding Executive Director of SMART Africa Alliance.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia:meets Mr Edgars Rinkēvičs, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia; Mr Arvils Ašerādens, Minister for Economics and Deputy Prime Minister; and Mr Raimonds Vējonis, President of Latvia.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Phil Wynn Owen, Member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Halkida, Greece: participates in the Europe Day event organised by the Region of Sterea Ellada.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Thessaloniki, Greece: meets Mr Nikos Marantzidis, Professor in the Department of Balkan, Slavic and Oriental Studies at the University of Macedonia.

Mr Phil Hogan in Parma, Italy: delivers a speech at the Origo, Geographical Indications Global Forum 2018.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in a closing discussion session with Mr Diogo Queiroz de Andrade, Deputy Executive Editor of Público, at the conference "Democracia 4.0".

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Ambrosetti Club roundtable, at the European House Ambrosetti, in Brussels.

Mercredi 09 mai 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Flemish regional Parliament, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Geert Bourgeois, Minister-President of Flanders, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia (until 10/05): participates in the Europe Day 2018 Events.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets member of the European Affairs Committee on the European Monetary Union (EMU); participates in a Citizens' dialogue; and attends the concert on the occasion of Europe Day in Latvia.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: speaks at the high-level breakfast on "Europe in front of Strategic Dilemmas", organised by DIKTIO-Network for Reform in Greece and Europe; and visits the premises of the organisation "Smile of the Child".

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, the Czech Republic (until 11/05): attends a meeting of the Czech government; a joint meeting of the EU Committee and Committee on the Budget of the Chamber of Deputies and the EU Committee of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic; delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Artificial Intelligence as an opportunity for the Czech and European economy"; and a speech at a debate on the occasion of Europe Day.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: attends an event organised by the European Commission Representation on the occasion of Europe Day.

Ms Corina Crețu in Italy (until 11/05): in Rome: meets Pope Francis; delivers a closing speech at the Europe Event organised by the Representation of the European Commission; and attends a reception at the EU Delegation to Vatican.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Youth and Europe" at the occasion of Cascais - European Capital of Youth 2018; and in the official celebration event of Europe Day.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: on the occasion of Europe Day - participates in a Citizens' dialogue ; and attends an event organised by Victor Hugo and Alphonse De Lamartine schools, and the National Music School.

Jeudi 10 mai 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans in Aachen, Germany: attends the Charlemagne Prize Ceremony.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: meets Mr Richard Raši, Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatisation; and representatives of the Slovak-German Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: participates in a working lunch with Mr Māris Kučinskis, Prime Minister of Latvia; and delivers a keynote speech at the conference "New Challenges in Economic and Business Development – 2018: productivity and economic growth".

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Dimitris Vitsas, Minister for Migration Policy of Greece; Mr Stergios Pitsiorlas, Deputy Minister for Investment and Development of Greece; and Ms Anni Podimata, former Vice-President of the European Parliament.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, the Czech Republic: participates in a Citizens' dialogue on "Fake news and data leaks from social media. How is EU prepared for those challenges?"; meets Mr Josef Taušer, Dean of the Faculty of International Relations at the University of Economics; Mr Dušan Navrátil, Director of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency; and business and state administration representatives to discuss LGBTI (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex); and delivers a keynote speech at the Future Leaders Europe Evening Talks.

Ms Corina Crețu in Rome, Italy: meets Mr Nicola Zingaretti, President of Lazio Region (Italy); and visits the EU-funded project "Redevelopment of the public building ex G.I.L.".

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the 30th anniversary of the Universidade Aberta.

Vendredi 11 mai 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker, Ms Federica Mogherini, Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Ms Corina Crețu in Florence, Italy: deliver speeches at "The State of the Union" conference, organised by the European University Institute.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Podgorica, Montenegro: on official visit on the occasion of Europe Day; and meets Mr Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Cathal Fitzgerald,Head of Food and Agricultural Investments for the Ireland Strategic Investment Fundat the National Treasury Management Agency;Mr Conor Mulvihill, Director of Dairy Industry Ireland; and Mr Joe Crockett, Chairman of the Dairy Sustainability Working Group.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: meets representatives of the Government Office and Interior Ministry of the Czech Republic to discuss Fake News; speaks at a roundtable with stakeholders on the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF); meets Mr Vladimír Jirousek, President of the Czech Bar Association and Mr Antonín Mokrý, President of Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe and Vice-President of the Czech Bar Association.

Ms Corina Crețu in Florence, Italy: participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: attends a joint meeting at the Portuguese Parliament to discuss the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)' and participates in a meeting with Portuguese scientists organised by Mr Carlos Coelho, Member of the European Parliament on the Horizon Europe Programme.

Samedi 12 mai 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans in Paris, France: participates in Citizens' dialogue together with Ms Nathalie Loiseau, Minister for European Affairs of France and Ms Sylvie Guillaume, Member of the European Parliament.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech on international policy to members of Radikal Ungdom party (Young Social-Liberals).

CALENDRIER du 14 mai au 20 mai 2018

(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 14 mai 2018

General Affairs Council

EU-Algeria Association Council

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Algeria Association Council.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates, together with Mr Michel Barnier, European Commission Chief Negotiator for Art.50 negotiations, in the event "The future of EU foreign, security and defence policy post Brexit" organised by the European Union Institute for Security Studies, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Karl-Heinz Lambertz, President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Zhang Ming, Head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Berlin, Germany: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Katowice, Poland: participates in the session on "The future of free trade in Europe and worldwide" at the 10th European Economic Congress.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Eva Kjer Hansen, Minister for Fisheries, Equality and Nordic Cooperation of Denmark.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Winnie Sorgdrager, leader of the Dutch investigating commission on fipronil.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Presidents of the European Medical Organisations.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Mr Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium, to discuss the EU Semester, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets representatives of Social Partners at the Central Economic Council, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Mr Kris Peeters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy and Consumer Affairs in charge of Foreign Trade of Belgium, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe au groupe de travail de haut niveau sur le future du l'Union européenne du Parti Socialiste Européen (PSE), à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers a speech at the 3rd International Conference on Victims of Ethnic and Religious Violence in the Middle East, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Nicosia, Cyprus: delivers a keynote speech at the 5th European Conference on Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Berlin, Germany (until 15/05): delivers a keynote speech at the 8th European Data Protection Days conference; meets Ms Katherina Barley, Minister for Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany; Mr Martin Wansleben, CEO of the Association German Chambers of Commerce (DIHK); Mr Klaus Müller, Executive Director of the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV); and Mr Helmut Teichmann, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community.

Ms Corina Crețu in Florence, Italy: visits, together with Mr Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, the EU-funded project Florence tramway - Line 3.1.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in the 2nd Trilogue on European Competition Network (ECN+), in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Noel Curran, Director-General of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Mr Julian King in Berlin, Germany (until 15/05): delivers a speech at the Symposium of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution; meets Mr Horst Seehofer, Federal Minister for the Interior, Building and Community of Germany; and participates in the Extraordinary Session of the Committee for Internal Affairs of the German Bundestag.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Cannes, France: attends the European Film Forum at the Cannes Film Festival: chairs a roundtable on the European film heritage; chairs debate with film makers and film professionals on the topic 'Women in the audiovisual sector'; delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Teaming-up for wider audiences"; meets Ms Françoise Nyssen, Minister for Culture of France; Mr Pierre Lescure, President of the Cannes Film Festival; representatives of theInternational Union of Cinemas;andMr Christophe Tardieu, Director-General of the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC).

Mardi 15 mai 2018

EU-Tunisia Association Council

EU-Cuba joint ministerial meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General of Reporters without Borders.

Mr Frans Timmermans and Mr Karmenu Vella participate in the public launch of the Plastics Pledge and deliver speeches, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Werner Faymann, United Nations' Special Envoy on Youth Unemployment.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Mechelen, Belgium: delivers a speech on the occasion of Dag van de Rechtsstaat (Day of the Rule of Law).

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Tunisia Association Council, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini co-chairs the first EU-Cuba joint ministerial meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Katowice, Poland: participates in the 10th European Economic Congress.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Vienna, Austria: participates in and delivers a keynote speech at the R20 Austrian World Summit.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Laurent Zylberberg, President of the Association European Long-Term Investors (ELTI).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the high-level conference on "Sustainability in Europe", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a speech at the Energy Forum 2018 of the International Federation of Industrial Energy Consumers (IFIEC Europe), in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the EU-Tunisia Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives students from the Ukrainian Leadership Academy.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Enver Hoxhaj, Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the first EU-Cuba joint ministerial meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Katowice, Poland: participates in the 10th European Economic Congress; meets Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Technology; Mr Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Minister for Energy; Michał Kurtyka, Deputy Minister for Energy and Under-Secretary of State; and Mr Piotr Naimski, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Rolf Müller, Director of the Helmholtz-Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives stakeholders on Health Technology Assessment.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Francesco Pigliaru, President of the Sardinia region.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos delivers the keynote speech at the European Migration Network's 10 year anniversary event "Understanding Migration in the EU: past, present, future", in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives representatives of the European Transport Workers' Federation.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a welcome speech at the 60th Year Celebration of the International Day of Families, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici en France: à Paris: rencontre des Présidents des régions de la France; à Tours: participe à une Dialogue avec les citoyens au lycée Jean Monnet sur la mobilité des jeunes; visite le Centre d'Etudes et de Recherches Techniques pour l'Industrie Mécanique (CERTIM); l'Association pour le Droit à l'Initiative Economique (ADIE); et rencontre 300 acteurs économiques au Centre de création contemporaine Olivier Debré.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets members of the International Relations Committee, the Federal Advisory Committee for EU Affairs and the Interior Committee of the Federal Parliament of Belgium; and Mr Alexander De Croo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation of Belgium.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Constantinos Yiorkadjis, Mayor of Nicosia.

Ms Violeta Bulc in London, the United Kingdom: meets transport investors; and delivers a keynote speech at the FT Future of the Car Summit.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Marco Fuchs, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of OHB System A.G.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives representatives of BlaBlacar.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at "Growing the Greek tourism sector with digital - the case of Google" event, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Berlin, Germany: attends the Extraordinary Session on Legal Affairs and Consumer Protection of the German Bundestag; meets Bundestag Members; Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; and Ms Dorothee Bär, State Minister or Digitalisation.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Rome, Italy: participates in and delivers a speech at the international conference „Shrines and pilgrim-routes in Central-Eastern Europe” at the Accademia d'Ungheria.

Ms Corina Crețu receives Mr Tony Murphy, Member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

Ms Corina Crețu receives Mr Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca (Romania).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a speech at a roundtable at the Copenhagen Fashion Industry Summit; meets Ms Karen Haekkerup, CEO of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council; and Ms Pernille Skipper, Leader of the Red/green Alliance.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Transatlantic Policy Network (TPN) roundtable,

in Brussels.

Mercredi 16 mai 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with the College of Commissioners, receives Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) in the meeting of the College.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at a High-Level discussion on Plastics, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Sharon White, Chief Executive of Ofcom.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the 9th Annual Internet of Things European Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the high-level event "Can the Blue Economy Save Our Ocean?", co-organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Sky, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the opening of the first meeting of the European Labour Authority (ELA) Advisory Group, at the European Commission, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Lars Klingbeil, Secrétaire général du Parti social-démocrate d'Allemagne.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit membres du Conseil exécutive de la Chambre de Commerce des Etats Unis auprès de l'Union Européenne.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers the opening speech at the conference on “Freedom of Expression: Who draws the line?” organised by EURACTIV, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium: meets Mr Jacques Borlée, former Belgian athlete, together with Mr Vincent Blondel, Rector of the Université Catholique de Louvain; participates in a panel of academics; and delivers a speech at a conference on Sport Policy, organised by the Université Catholique de Louvain.

Ms Corina Crețu receives Mr Alberto Núñez Feijóo, President of the region of Galicia (Spain).

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom (until 17/05): delivers the dinner speech at the Centre for European Reform (CER) and attends the Aspen Institute, Chatham House International Dialogue.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria:delivers speech and awards laureate certificates at the ALLEA General Assembly Business Meeting 2018; delivers the opening speech at the conference "The Balkans in the European integration – past, present and future" at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

Jeudi 17 mai 2018

EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Ms Federica Mogherini in Sofia, Bulgaria: participate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers an opening address at the Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans hosted by the World Economic Forum and the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia (until 18/05): participates in panel debates and in a City Talk at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working breakfast with the investors of the Blue Economy Business and Science Forum "Blue Invest 2018", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Keijo Hämäläinen, Rector of the University of Jyväskylä, Finland

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Kimmo Mäki, CEO of Finavia; and Mr Olivier Jankovec, Director-General of the European Region of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).

Mr Johannes Hahn in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in a breakfast meeting with blue economy investors ahead of the "Blue Invest 2018" forum, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers an opening speech at the Blue Economy Business and Science Forum "Blue Invest 2018", in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella participates in the Natura 2000 Awards Ceremony, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Dubrovnik, Croatia: participates in the 60th Annual General Assembly of the Liaison Centre for the Meat Processing Industry in the European Union (CLITRAVI).

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Paris, France: attends and delivers the concluding remarks at the high-level conference, organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), in cooperation with the European Commission, on industrial relations and fostering equality at work and cross-country convergence.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Bucharest, Romania: on official visit.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the General Assembly of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives high-level representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU (AmCham).

Ms Corina Crețu in Chișinău, Moldova (until 18/05): meets Mr Liviu Volconovici, Minister for Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment of Moldova; participates in a working lunch with Mr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Mr Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Integration; and meets Mr Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Moldova.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Pascal Lamy, former Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and former European Commissioner for Trade.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the conference "Science and Innovation - open to the world. Strengthening cooperation through the 9th Framework Programme", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: participates in the Aspen Institute, Chatham House International Dialogue.

Vendredi 18 mai 2018

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: participates in panel debates at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with representatives of VITAKO, the support association of the Lappeenranta University of Technology, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Denmark: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Thessaloniki, Greece: delivers a speech at the Supreme Joint War College.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Stockholm, Sweden: on official visit.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Evelyne Paradis, Executive Director of ILGA-Europe.

Ms Corina Crețu in Chișinău, Moldova: participates in a meeting on the Danube Strategy and Priority Axis People and Skills; delivers a public lecture together with Mr Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Moldova; meets Mr Marian Lupu, leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) and co-chair of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (Euronest PA); Ms Zinaida Greceanii, leader of Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) and former Prime Minister of Moldova; and Ms Maia Sandu, President of the Action and Solidarity Party.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at Vienna Economic Forum – Sofia talks 2018.

Samedi 19 mai 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans participates with European Commission staff in the Belgian Pride Parade, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Kranj, Slovenia: delivers an opening speech at the International Ministerial Conference on Bees and Pollinators.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Larnaca, Cyprus: participates in the Climate change International Conference in the Mediterranean and the Middle East: Challenges and Solutions, organised by the Cyprus Institute.

Prévisons du mois de mai:

22/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

22/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

22-23/05 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

24/05 Eurogroup

25/05 European Economic Area Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council

28-29/05 Competitiveness Council

