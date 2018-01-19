(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 22 janvier 2018

Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels

Eurogroup, in Brussels

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Mário Centeno, Minister for Finance of Portugal and President of the Eurogroup.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Landeshauptfrau of Lower Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Christoph Leitl, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (Witschatskammer Österreich, WKÖ).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Guillaume Klossa, President of EuropaNova.

President Jean-Claude Juncker attends the European Parliament's New Year's reception, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the meeting of the Chairpersons of the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of the Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC); meets Ms Tsetska Tsacheva, Minister for Justice of Bulgaria; and Ms Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian President.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives a group of newly elected Estonian rural municipality mayors and chairmen of rural municipality councils on "The Digital Single Market".

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Hartwig Löger, Minister for Finance of Austria.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Edward Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Paris, France: meets Mr Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France; delivers a keynote speech at the Youth and Leaders Summit 2018; and meets representatives of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industryin France (CCIJF).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis meets a group of European Affairs Masters students from Sciences Po Paris, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Blairo Maggi, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply of Brazil.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Petre Daea, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Ivan Korčok, State Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Berlin, Germany (until 22/01): meets Ms Muriel Pénicaud, Minister for Labour of France, and high-level representatives of German and French trade unions and employers' organisations; visits Vattenfall Wärme Berlin AG and meets Mr Gunther Müller, CEO at Vattenfall Wärme; and delivers a keynote speech on the occasion of the Franco-German day for mobility of apprentices in Europe.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Trilogue on posted workers, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Helsinki, Finland: meets Ms Paula Risikko, Minister for the Interior of Finland.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Blairo Maggi, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply of Brazil.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Rumen Porodzanov, Minister for Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives of the European Livestock and Meat Trade Union (UECBV).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Florence, Italy: opens and takes part in the Executive symposium on road safety, organised by the European Commission.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: opens the launching event of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 in Hungary, in the presence of Mr László Lovász, President of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the EU Strategy Day of the German Rectors' Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Gunnar Bovim, Rector of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Augusto Santos Silva, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Portugal.

Mr Julian King receives Ms Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

Mr Julian King receives a group of European Affairs Masters students from Sciences Po in Paris.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Munich, Germany: delivers a speech at the DLD Europe Conference.

Mardi 23 janvier 2018

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, in Brussels

President Jean-Claude Juncker has a working lunch with Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Dries van Agt, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Nikola Dimitrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Ms Federica Mogherini, Mr Maroš Šefčovič, Mr Günther H. Oettinger, Ms Violeta Bulc and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska participate and deliver keynote speeches at the 10th Conference on European Space Policy, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr José Ramos-Horta, Minister of State of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Robert Malley, President and CEO at the International Crisis Group.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Hugh Thompson, Chief Technology Officer of Symantec Corporation.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr William Phillips, Physicist and Nobel Laureate for Physics.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Davos, Switzerland (until 25/01): participates in the World Economic Forum 2018; and meets Mr Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK energy group.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in the Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) Ministerial Meeting of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen participates in a Facebook live chat on the Plastics Strategy of the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a speech at the launch event of the report on “Boosting investment in social infrastructure in Europe” produced by the High-Level Task Force on Investing in Social Infrastructure in Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Wendy Kopp, co-founder and CEO of the global network "Teach for All".

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Aziz Akhannouch, Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries of Morocco.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Arjen Uytendaal, Chairman of the European Network of Maritime Clusters (ENMC), and Mr Francis Vallat, Honorary President, co-founder and former ENMC Chairman.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives representatives of several environmental organisations.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receivesMr Iurie Leancă, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Ewa-May Karlsson, Member of the City Council of the Swedish Vindelns Municipality and Rapporteur at the Committee of the Regions for the opinion on alcohol-related harm.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Poul Thomsen, Directeur du département Europe du Fonds Monétaire International (FMI) et M. Mahmood Pradhan, Directeur délégué du département Europe et Chef de la mission Européenne du FMI.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Hartwig Löger, Ministre des finances d'Autriche.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Edward Scicluna, Ministre des finances de Malte.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Minister for Defence of Denmark.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Stockholm, Sweden: meets Mr Morgan Johansson, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs of Sweden.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Hugh Thompson, Chief Technology Officer of Symantec Corporation.

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets representatives of the Consumer Policy Network (CPN) and the European Consumer Consultative Group (ECCG), in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu attends a working lunch with Mr Karl-Heinz Lambertz, President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives the presidents of the Cities for Cooperation Network (C4C).

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of the Danish Association of road transport of goods.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Lars Rohde, Chairman of the Board of the Governors of the Danish National Bank.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr William Phillips, Physicist and Nobel Laureate for Physics and Mr Tommaso Calarco, Director of the Institute for Complex Quantum Systems at the University of Ulm.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Mariana Mazzucato, Professor in Economics of Innovation and Public Value at University College London (UCL).

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Matthias Kleiner, President of the Leibniz Association.

Mr Julian King in Lille, France: delivers a speech at the 2018 International Cybersecurity Forum.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at Facebook GATHER Brussels SME event.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook.

Mercredi 24 janvier 2018

College meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the UNESCO

Mr Maroš Šefčovič, Mr Jyrki Katainen, Mr Günther H. Oettinger, Mr Johannes Hahn, Ms Cecilia Malmström, Mr Pierre Moscovici and Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland: participate in the World Economic Forum 2018 and hold bilateral meetings.

Mr Neven Mimica in Rome, Italy: participates in a national conference on Development and Cooperation.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives, Mr Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers, Ms Ludmilla Schlageter, Vice-President Government Affairs and Policy, and other representatives at management level.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos participates in the Holocaust Remembrance Commemoration and Exhibition, at the European Commission, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Sybrand van Haersma Buma, leader of the Dutch Christian Democratic Appeal party.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers the opening remarks at the “Escaping War in Afghanistan: Where to Next?” event, organised by the Norwegian Refugee Council, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives representatives of Industry4Europe.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers an introductory speech at the "Playful learning – the gist of 21st century education for Europe" conference, co-organised by the European Social and Economic Committee (EESC), in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at the high-level meeting with national education ministries on EU-level cooperation towards a European Education Area, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Ms Maja Makovec Brenčič, Minister for Education, Science and Sport of Slovenia.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a keynote speech at the European Creative Hubs event, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a keynote speech at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) event on the launch of the toolkit "Contributions of EU Funds for the integration of people with a migrant background", in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr William Phillips, Physicist and Nobel Laureate for Physics.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the "Cultural Diversity: How to sustain it in the Digital Age" conference, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the 10th Conference on European Space Policy, in Brussels.

Jeudi 25 janvier 2018

25-26/01 - Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers, in Sofia, Bulgaria

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Davos, Switzerland: meets Mr Bill Gates, Co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; addresses the World Economic Forum 2018 meeting in plenary; and meets Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Ömer Çelik, Minister for European Union Affairs of Turkey.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Lodewijk Asscher, leader of the Dutch Labour Party (PvdA).

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Chris Boos, CEO and Founder of Arago.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič, Mr Jyrki Katainen, Mr Günther H. Oettinger, Mr Johannes Hahn, Ms Cecilia Malmström, Mr Pierre Moscovici and Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland: participate in the World Economic Forum 2018 and hold bilateral meetings.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives in a courtesy visit representatives of Slovak businesses on the occasion of a New Year's concert organised by the Slovak community, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Frankfurt, Germany: participates in the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the annual lecture breakfast briefing "The State of Health in the EU - Where are We and How to Make Progress?", organised by the European Policy Centre (EPC) and the Coalition for Health, Ethics and Society (CHES), in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Hospital and Healthcare Federation (HOPE).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Willo Brock, Senior Vice-President, External Affairs at TB Alliance.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ms Vĕra Jourová and Mr Julian King in Sofia, Bulgaria: participate in the Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Bilbao, Spain (until 26/01): delivers a keynote speech at the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA).

Mr Phil Hogan in Budapest, Hungary: meets Mr Sándor Fazekas, Minister for Agriculture of Hungary; Mr István Jakab, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament and Mr Sándor Font, President of the Agriculture Committee of the Hungarian Parliament; and participates in the Agricultural Ministers' Summit of Visegrád Countries and Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Maastricht, the Netherlands: delivers a lecture at Maastricht University on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Single market.

Mr Tibor Navracsics hosts the First European Education Summit, delivers an opening speech, and participates in panel discussions, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets Ms Ingrid van Engelshoven, Minister for Education, Culture and Science of the Netherlands, in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Daniel Gibbs, President of the French Outermost region of Saint Martin.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers a keynote speech at a post-2020 Cohesion policy event, organised by Mr Alain Rousset, President of the Aquitaine region (France); and meets in the margins of the event Mr Volker Bouffier, Minister-President of the State of Hessen (Germany), Mr Marek Woźniak, President of the region of Wielkopolska (Poland) and Mr Stefano Bonaccini, President of the region of Emilia-Romagna (Italy), in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of the Danish Socialist People's Party.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a speech at the Annual Conference of the Global Competition Law Centre (GCLC) at the College of Europe "Fairness' in Competition Law and Policy: Significance and Implications", in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the Regional Digital Summit.

Vendredi 26 janvier 2018

Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers, in Sofia, Bulgaria

Mr Frans Timmermans in The Hague, the Netherlands: attends a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Netherlands.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers the opening speech at the EU Trainees Job Fair, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives in a courtesy visit representatives of Slovak businesses on the occasion of a New Year's concert organised by the Slovak community.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Klaus Schäfer, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Uniper SE.

Mr Jyrki Katainen, Mr Günther H. Oettinger, Mr Johannes Hahn, Ms Cecilia Malmström, Mr Pierre Moscovici and Mr Carlos Moedas in Davos, Switzerland: participate in the World Economic Forum 2018 and hold bilateral meetings.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a keynote speech at the European Healthcare Distribution Association conference "Big Data - connected solutions for better healthcare", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Jean-Christophe Pagès, President of the Scientific Committee of the French High Council for Biotechnology.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Bilbao, Spain: visits Novia Salcedo Foundation and meets Mr Luis Cañada Vicinay, President of the Foundation; participates in a Citizens' dialogue on Social Europe together with Ms Beatriz Artolazabal, Regional Minister of the Basque government for Employment and Social Policies.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers.

Samedi 27 janvier 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans inLeeuwarden, the Netherlands: delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of Leeuwarden-Fryslan as the European Capital of Culture 2018.

Dimanche 28 janvier 2018

Mr Neven Mimica in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (until 29/01): holds various bilateral meetings with African Heads of State or Government in the margins of the African Union Summit.

Prévisons du mois de février:

31/01 – 02/02 - Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

