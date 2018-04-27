(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 30 avril 2018

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Los Angeles, the United States: participates in a panel discussion "Europe: Past Tense, Future Perfect?" at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2018.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Lithuania (until 01/05): in Klaipėda: meets Mr Arvydas Vaitkus, Director-General of Port of Klaipėda; Mr Vytautas Grubliauskas, Mayor of Klaipėda; Ms Aušra Žemaitienė, Director-General of Mars Lietuva and visits the Mars factory; meets representatives of the Klaipėda University; holds Citizens' dialogue at Klaipėda University; and meets the mayors of the Western region of Lithuania.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Munich, Germany: meets Mr Joachim Herrmann, Ministry of Interior of the Land of Bavaria; meets Members of Parliament of the Bavarian Landtag.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Emil Karanikolov, Minister for the Economy of Bulgaria; delivers a keynote speech at the conference “Consumer law and policy today. Can we do better?”; participates in a Citizen's dialogue; meets Ms Tsetska Tsacheva, Minister for Justice of Bulgaria; and together with Ms Mariya Gabriel, deliver keynote speeches at the High-level Forum “Time to Table the EU Double Standards on Foodstuffs”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Denmark (until 02/05): in Nordhavn delivers a speech at a seminar for business leaders, “Top Floor Talk”.

Mardi 01 mai 2018

Labour Day

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: participates in the European Congress of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Mercredi 02 mai 2018

College meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Hassan Ali Khaire, Prime Minister of Somalia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Leuven, Belgium: delivers a keynote speech and participates in the Summit and Festival "Shaping Future City Life" .

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: attends a meeting at the Economists Association 2010 with members of the Association and representatives of the private sector.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Francisco Reynes, Chairman and CEO of GasNatural Fenosa.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Risk Forum.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Marrakesh, Morocco: participates in the Fifth Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development (Rabat Process).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: prononce un discours sur la politique économique européenne après 2019 lors d'une conférence organisée par l'Institut Open Diplomacy.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the AgriResearch Conference on "Innovating for the future of farming and rural communities", in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Ms Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović, Secretary General of Europa Nostra.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in on-stage conversation with Ms Lizette Risgaard, President of the Danish Confederation of Trade Unions.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a closing keynote speech at the EU Agricultural Research Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives participants from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Young Visitors Programme.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Luxembourg: participates in a Citizens' dialogue together with Mr Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

Jeudi 03 mai 2018

EU-Moldova Association Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a debate on the future of Europe with Mr Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium, in the Plenary of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Markus Söder, Minister-President of Bavaria, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Syed Kamall, Co-Chairman of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group in the European Parliament, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Wolfgang Schüssel, former Chancellor of Austria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Ulrich Wilhelm, Director of the Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Moldova.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the EU-Moldova Association Council.

Mr Andrus Ansip à Lille, France: prononce un discours au "Lille Transatlantic Dialogues" conférence de haut niveau sur les défis auxquels font face l'industrie télévisuelle; rencontre Mme Françoise Nyssen, Ministre de la Culture; et M. Reed Hastings, CEO de Netflix.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Frankfurt, Germany: delivers a keynote speech at the "Fostering banking union and capital markets union – a top-down or bottom-up approach?" joint conference of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the EU- Moldova Association Council.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Moldova.

Mr Neven Mimica in Santa Cruz, Bolivia (until 05/05): meets Mr Carlos Romero Bonifaz, Minister for the Interior of Bolivia; Ms Mariana Prado, Minister for Planning; and participates in the launch event of the Joint Programing with Bolivia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Hervé Maurey, President of the Commission of Sustainable Development of the French Senate.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives members of the Spanish national parliament.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Ms Isabel García Tejerina, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and the Environment of Spain.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives representatives of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Nicolas Vanier, French writer and film director.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis holds a meeting with the stakeholders on Health Technology Assessment (HTA), in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Hungary (until 04/05): in Budapest: visits the European Research Network (ERN) centres of Semmelweis University.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Edward Scicluna, Ministre des finances de la République de Malte, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Eva Lindström, Membre de la Cour des comptes européenne, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Catherine Guillouard, Président de la Régie autonome des transports parisiens (RATP).

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Pavel Filip, Premier ministre de la Moldavie.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Horst Seehofer, Federal Minister of Interior of Germany and Mr Uwe Corsepius, Director for EU affairs in the Federal Chancellor's Office.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Isabel García Tejerina, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and the Environment of Spain.

Ms Violeta Bulc reçoit Mme Catherine Guillouard, Président de la Régie autonome des transports parisiens (RATP).

Ms Violeta Bulc reçoit les prestataires de service de navigation aérienne membres de l'alliance "A6".

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers the opening speech at the DiscoverEU stakeholders' meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Ms Zsófia Villegas-Vitézy, Cultural counsellor at Balassi Institute - Cultural Service of the Embassy of Hungary in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Mechelen, Belgium: visits the city of Mechelen and the youth house ROJM.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Bulgaria (until 04/05): in Sofia: delivers a keynote speech at the conference Smart Specialisation and Technology Transfer as Innovation Drivers for Regional Growth.

Vendredi 04 mai 2018

04-05/05 Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on defence in Sofia, Bulgaria

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Trier, Germany: delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 200th anniversary of birth of Karl Marx.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Ereveld Loenen, the Netherlands: delivers a keynote speech at Dodenherdenking (National Remembrance Day).

Ms Federica Mogherini and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 05/05): participate in the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on defence.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives members of Tartu University management.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the "Situation of media and freedom of expression in Turkey" conference on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Santa Cruz, Bolivia: meets Mr Evo Morales, President of Bolivia; visits EU-funded development projects together with Mr Evo Morales, President of Bolivia and members of the government.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Szeged, Hungary: visits the Department of Dermatology and Allergology of the Szeged University; meets experts of the Skin European Research Network (ERN); and holds a Citizens' dialogue at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers the keynote speech at the European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation platform event "The EGTCs' contribution to the debate on the future of Europe".

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-président de la Banque européenne d'investissement (EIB).

Mr Phil Hogan in Birmingham, the United Kingdom: meets representatives of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales (NFU).

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a speech at the event on the 25th Anniversary of the Belgian Competition Act at the Belgian Competition Authority, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Ms Inger Støjberg, Minister for Immigration and Integration of Denmark; members of the European Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament; Mr Henrik Bjelke Hansen, Director of the Preventative Security Department of the Danish Intelligence and Security Service; and Mr Søren Pape Poulsen, Minister for Justice; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue on security issues and the role of the EU in fighting terrorism.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Haskovo, Bulgaria: participates as patron and hands out awards at 'Creativity without borders' digital art contest.

Samedi 05 mai 2018

Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on defence in Sofia, Bulgaria

Ms Federica Mogherini and Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sofia, Bulgaria: participate in the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on defence.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers the opening speech at the European Commission's Open Doors Day, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Santa Cruz, Bolivia: meets Mr Rubén Costas, Governor of Santa Cruz; and visits an EU-funded project.

Dimanche 06 mai 2018

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Barcelona, Spain: delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 34th World Veterinary Association Congress.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Cascais, Portugal: delivers an opening keynote speech at the Horasis Global Meeting: Inspiring our Future.

Prévisons du mois de mai:

14/05 EU-Algeria Association Council

14/05 General Affairs Council

15/05 EU-Cuba joint ministerial meeting

17/05 EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria

22/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

22/05 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

22-23/05 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

24/05 Eurogroup

25/05 European Economic Area Council

28/05 Foreign Affairs Council

28-29/05 Competitiveness Council

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 28 et 29 avril 2018:

Nathalie VANDYSTADT: +32 460 76 70 83

Permanence RAPID - GSM: +32 (0) 498 982 748

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23