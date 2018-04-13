(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 16 avril 2018

Foreign Affairs Council

16-17/04 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

16-19/04 European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People's Party Group (EPP) in the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Ms Viviane Reding, Member of the European Parliament and former Vice-President of the European Commission, for a working dinner.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Berlin, Germany (until 17/04): onEnergy Union tour: meets Mr Peter Altmaier Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; Mr Cem Özdemir, Chairman of the Committee on Transport of the Bundestag; delivers a keynote speech at the "96. Energiegespräche" event; and exchanges views with members of the Committee for Economic Affairs and Energy of the German Bundestag; and representatives of NGOs on energy and climate issues.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab AB.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, member of the French National Assembly.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a speech at the meeting of the Regions working in Skills, Education and Training (ReSET), in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Sweden: in Stockholm: participates in the Stockholm Forum on Gender Equality Panel: "Shaping an inclusive trade policy"; in Uppsala: delivers a lecture at Uppsala University on: "The Future of Global Free Trade".

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas, Prime Minister of Vanuatu.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Strasbourg, France:receives Mr Bernhard Mattes, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: participates in a European Fund for Strategic Investments event.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Alexandre Holroyd, Député de l'Assemblée nationale française; et participe au symposium de haute niveau sur "The Future of the Euro Area" au Cercle de l'Union Interalliée.

Mr Phil Hogan in Luxembourg: meets Mr Costas Kadis, Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of Cyprus.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Vienna, Austria: participates in and delivers the opening speech at the Transport Research Arena Conference; participates in the high-level Industrial round table: Europe on the move; holds a bilateral meeting with Mr Norbert Hofer, Federal Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology of Austria; and visits the port of Vienna.

Mr Carlos Moedas opens the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)'s Indigenous Art and Astronomy exhibition 'Shared Sky', in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Paulo Dias, Rector of Universidade Aberta.

Mr Julian King meets Mr Jan Jambon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Security and Home Affairs of Belgium; and participates in the opening of the Belgian Passenger Information Unit, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers a keynote speech on Cybersecurity at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) roundtable on "How to tackle the cyber threats to digital democracies", in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Geneva, Switzerland: meets Heads of EU Member States Missions to the United Nations; Mr Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); delivers a keynote speech during a panel on "Digital Economy for Development - A European Strategy" during UNCTAD's eCommerce Week; and meets Ms Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC).

Mardi 17 avril 2018

College meeting

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

General Affairs Council

General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

17-18/04 Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy in Sofia, Bulgaria

European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France (until 18/04): participates in the debate on the future of Europe with Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in the Plenary of the European Parliament; and receives Mr David Casa, Member of the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tirana, Albania (until 18/04): on official visit.

Mr Andrus Ansip in San Francisco, the United States (until 18/04): participates in the world security RSA Conference 2018; meets Mr David Hyman, General Counsel of Netflix; Mr Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter; and Mr Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Berlin, Germany: on Energy Union tour: delivers a keynote speech at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue; meets Mr Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany; Mr Andreas Scheuer, Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure; Mr Norbert Röttgen, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag; participates in The Global Summit on Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 18/04): attends the Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy; and visits the 7th European Social Entrepreneurship Forum.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Montréal, Canada (jusqu'au 18/04): participe au débat sur "Une approche fiscale intelligente pour les entreprises du 21ème siècle" organisé par le Conseil des Relations Internationales de Montréal; et à la conférence Jean Monnet "Après la crise, un projet progressiste pour l'Europe" organisée par l'Université McGill.

Mercredi 18 avril 2018

Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy in Sofia, Bulgaria

European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: addresses the European Parliament on the conclusions of the March European Council.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg and President of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Community (COMECE).

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tirana, Albania: on official visit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Skopje, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (until 19/04): on official visit.

Mr Andrus Ansip in San Francisco,theUnited States: participates in the world security RSA Conference 2018; in a roundtable with cybersecurity executives, organised by the International Team for Implantology (ITI), meets Mark McLaughlin, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, delivers a keynote interview at a key event; participates in a lunch roundtable with AI Startups; and in "Mind The Bridge" event with the community in Silicon Valley.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the Board of Management of Patria.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Skopje, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia: on official visit.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Karmenu Vella and Ms Corina Creţu in Malta (until 19/04): meet Ms Helena Dalli, Minister for European Affairs and Equality, Ms Justyne Caruana, Minister for Gozo, and Mr Aaron Farrugia, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds and Social Dialogue; in Gozo: participate in a Citizens' Dialogue on "The future of the Cohesion Policy in Malta and Gozo"; visit the Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria; and the Cittadella Interactive Centre.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy; meets Ms Anniken Hauglie, Minister for Labour and Social Affairs of Norway; and Mr José Vieira da Silva, Minister for Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Markos Kyprianou, former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and former European Commissioner for Health.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in the signing ceremony of the Administrative Arrangement on Cooperation with Argentina on Marine Science in the Atlantic, together with Mr Lino Barañao, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovative Production of Argentina, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Skopje, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia: delivers the opening speech and participates in the ministerial Western Balkans Digital Summit.

Jeudi 19 avril 2018

Informal meeting of energy ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria

European Parliament Plenary Session in Strasbourg

Justice and Home Affairs Council

Ms Federica Mogherini in Skopje, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia: on official visit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tivat, Montenegro: on official visit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Belgrade, Serbia: on official visit.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington D.C., the United States (until 21/04): meets Mr Lindsey Graham, Senator and Mr Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

Mr Johannes Hahn and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Washington D.C., the United States: participate in the Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Sofia, Bulgaria:meets Mr Alvaro Nadal, Minister of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda of Spain.

Mr Karmenu Vella and Ms Corina Creţu in Malta: meet Ms Helena Dalli, Minister for European Affairs and Equality; Mr Edward Scicluna, Minister for Finance; and Mr Aaron Farrugia, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds and Social Dialogue; and visit the Sustainable Urban Development Project in Valletta.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Horst Seehofer, Minister for the Interior of Germany; and members of the Committee on Internal Affairs of the German Bundestag.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Washington D.C., aux Etats-Unis (jusqu'au 21/04): participe à la Réunion G20 des Ministres des Finances et des Gouverneurs de banque centrale; prononce un discours au Peterson Institute for International Economics sur "The European conundrum: Can Economics and Politics Align in 2018?"; participe à une conférence sur "The future of corporate taxation in a digital world" organisée par American Enterprise Institute; rencontre M. Jerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; M. Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States; M. Nhlanhla Musa Nene, Ministre des Finances d'Afrique du Sud; et M. Octavian Armasu, Ministre des Finances de la Moldavie.

Mr Christos Stylianides holds a keynote speech for a health event bringing together humanitarian health actors and the European Emergency Medical Teams, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the Educate to Create: From Digital Consumers to Digital Creators conference, organised by the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU; and a closing speech at the European Youth Conference, organised by the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Ms Corina Creţu in Malta: visits Fort St Angelo; and the EU-funded project Marsa Junction in Birgu.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 20/04): delivers opening speech and closing remarks at conference Shaping Europe's Digital Future - High Performance Computing (HPC) for Extreme Scale Scientific and Industrial Applications.

Vendredi 20 avril 2018

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington D.C, the United States: meets Mr Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs of Iceland and Mr Jerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Mr Johannes Hahn and Mr Neven Mimica in Washington D.C., the United States: participate in the Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Mr Neven Mimica in Washington D.C., the United States: co-hosts an event on "Crowding-in Private Investments for Jobs and Sustainable Development" with Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives representatives of Europêche.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of NGOs on General Food Law.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers a keynote speech at the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE).

Ms Marianne Thyssen meets Members of the Committee of Social Affairs of the Benelux Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Ghent, Belgium: delivers a keynote speech during the Study Day on Social Europe at University of Ghent.

Mr Phil Hogan in Ireland: meets Mr Martin Keane, President of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) andmembers of the ICOS Climate Change Working Group; participates in a Citizens' dialogue in Kilkenny; and visits a Greenfield farm.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Istanbul, Turkey: meets with Mr Ahmet Arslan, Minister for Transport, Maritime and Communications of Turkey.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Poland: participates in the "Women active in public life" conference; and meets representatives of the cancer-support group "Amazonki".

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the 5th meeting of the High Level Group of Innovators for developing a European Innovation Council, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corporation.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Jori Arvonen, Under-Secretary of State for EU Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office Finland.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the opening speech at Educate to Create: From Digital Consumers to Digital Creators conference, organised by the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU; and an opening speech at the High Level Forum on e-agriculture “2gether 4 Strong Digital Agriculture”.

Samedi 21 avril 2018

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington D.C, the United States:meets Mr Oleksandr Danyliuk, Minister for Finance of Ukraine.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Washington D.C., the United States: participates in the Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Dimanche 22 avril 2018

Ms Federica Mogherini in Toronto, Canada: participates in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Prévisons du mois d'avril:

23/04/2018 Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on health in Sofia, Bulgaria

27/04/2018 Eurogroup

27-28/04/2018 Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 14 et 15 avril 2018:

Mina ANDREEVA: +32 (0) 498 99 13 82

Permanence RAPID - GSM: +32 (0) 498 982 748

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23