Déplacements et visites

Lundi 09 avril 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr François de Rugy, President of the French National Assembly.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Warsaw, Poland: meets Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland; Mr Jacek Czaputowicz, Minister for Foreign Affairs ; Ms Julia Przyłębska, President of the Constitutional Court; and Ms Małgorzata Gersdorf, First President of the Supreme Court.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Peter Eriksson, Minister for Housing and Digital Development Minister for digitalisation of Sweden.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Paris, France (until 09/04): meets Mr François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France; Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy and Finance; Mr Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France; Mr Jean Bizet, President of the Commission for European Affairs of the Senate and Mr Vincent Eblé, President of the Commission for Finances of the Senate; inaugurates the exhibition "Le symbolisme dans les pays baltes" at Musée d'Orsay.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the Board of the Finnish Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources of Singapore.

Mr Neven Mimica in Zimbabwe:on official visit.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources of Singapore.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Members of the Democrats 66 (D66) political party from the House of Representatives of The Netherlands.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Borja Prado Eulate, Chairman of Endesa SA.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe à la conférence "For a Fair, Modern & Efficient Corporate Taxation in Europe" organisé par la fondation européenne d'études progressistes, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. François de Rugy, Président de l'Assemblée Nationale, et sa délégation.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit des élèves de l'Ecole Nationale d'Administration en stage.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a keynote speech at an event of the Dublin City University (DCU) “Brexit Institute”, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives members of the board of the Finnish Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK).

Ms Violeta Bulc in London, the United Kingdom: takes part in the 72nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organisation.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Hradec Králové, the Czech Republic: delivers a speech at the International ISSS 2018 conference and Visegrad conference "Visegrad Four for Developing Information Society"on General Data Protection Regulation.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives a delegation of Members of the Danish Parliament's Transport Committee.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech 'Women in the digital era: what perspectives for the labour market?" at the European People's Party (EPP) Women Colloque "Women in the Digital Era: Perspectives for the Labour Market", in Brussels.

Mardi 10 avril 2018

10-11/04 Informal meeting of environment ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Gransee, Germany: participates in a German Government meeting (Kabinettklausur).

Mr Frans Timmermans participates in the opening session of the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) Day 2018, at the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers the opening speech at the Digital Day 2018 event, organised by the European Commission and the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in London, the United Kingdom: opens the London Book Fair together with Mr Indrek Saar, Ministers of Culture of Estonia, Mr Dace Melbārde Ministers of Culture of Latvia and Ms Liana Ruokytė-Jonsson, Ministers of Culture of Lithuania; and delivers the Charles Clark Memorial Lecture.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives social partners from BusinessEurope, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), the European Centre of Employers and Enterprises (CEEP) and the European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (UEAPME) on the third mobility package.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives CEOs and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) - members of the Investment Leaders Group to discuss European sustainable finance.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the Board of the Finnish Pension Alliance (TELA).

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Euro 50 Group meeting, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jukka Mönkkönen, Rector of the University of Eastern Finland (UEF).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Paris, France: attends a hearing of the Committee of Foreign Affairs and the Committee of Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of France.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Sofia, Bulgaria: attends the Informal meeting of ministers for the environment.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: delivers a speech at the International Conference on "Food waste at home and ways to address it".

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Teheran, Iran: on official visit.

Mr Phil Hogan in Edinburgh, Scotland: delivers a speech at the 11th Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Rural Development Conference on Enhancing Rural Innovation; and meets Ms Karen Betts, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, Minister for Public Finance of Romania.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers a speech at Internal Market Information System 10th Anniversary Event, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives representatives of the Danish Industry Confederation.

Mr Carlos Moedas takes part in the signature ceremony of the Partnership on Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA) agreement with Morocco.

Mr Julian King in Paris, France: meets Mr ÉdouardPhilippe, Prime Minister of France; Mr Bernard Cazeneuve, Former Prime Minister of France; Mr Bernard Emié, Director-General of External Security (DGSE); Mr Patrick Strzoda, Head of the French President's Cabinet; and Mr Laurent Hottiaux, Adviser for Internal Affairs and Security at the President's Cabinet; and participates in a hearing in front of the Law Committee and the European Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in the margin of the Digital Day 2, meets Mr Peter Eriksson, Minister for Housing and Digital Development of Sweden; Mr Mounir Mahjoubi, Secretary of State in charge of Digital Affairs of France; Mr Manuel Heitor, Minister for Science, Technology and Higher Education of Portugal; as well as with Ms Margot James, Minister for State for Digital and the Creative Industries of United Kingdom.

Mercredi 11 avril 2018

College meeting

Informal meeting of environment ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the FacilityLive.



Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation of the CDA Business Club.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Casper von Koskull, President and CEO of Nordea Bank.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Lech, Austria (until 12/04): participates in Europa Forum.

Mr Neven Mimica holds a keynote speech at the high-level event "All on board – Closing the digital gap for women and girls in developing countries", organised by the European Commission, the European Parliament and UN Women, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete inSofia, Bulgaria: attends the Informal meeting of environment ministers.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources of Singapore.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in a meeting of the Steering Group on Promotion and Prevention, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Sorina Pintea, Minister for Health of Romania.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France (until 13/04): participe à une conférence-débat autour du thème « Union européenne : comment rebondir face aux nouveaux défis ? », organisée par l'association des anciens élèves de l'Institut d'Etudes Politique de Paris.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Marina Shacola, Co-founder and President of Sophia Foundation for Children and Mr Savvas Christodoulou, Consultant and Coordinator of activities at the Sophia Foundation for Children.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Kati Marton, Board Member of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Peter Olesen and Mr Dirk Jan van den Berg, outgoing and incoming Chairmen of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology's (EIT) Governing Board.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives students from Antall József Knowledge Centre and the Hungarian Fulbright Association.

Ms Corina Creţu in Luxembourg: meets members of the Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech on regulation and new technology for a group of business leaders' representatives (VL53 group).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the Portugal Smart Cities Summit.

Ms Mariya Gabriel attends EPP hearing on digitalisation for development, in Brussels.

Jeudi 12 avril 2018

General Affairs Council on cohesion

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi, Leader of Tunisia's Ennahdha political party.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan.

Ms Federica Mogherini meets Mr Didier Reynders, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Belgium.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Lech, Austria (until 13/04): participates in Europa Forum, and delivers a speech in the session on 'Working together to stimulate growth and jobs'.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Andrea Enria, Chairperson of the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participates in a joint session of the Parliamentary Committee on EU Affairs and the Parliamentary Committee on Economy; meets Mr Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia; meets Ms Mateja Vraničar Erman, Minister for Finance of Slovenia; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue at the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences Novo Mesto.



Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Lech, Austria: opens the Europa Forum ; and moderates the discussion panel "The EU ́s priorities for the next decade".

Mr Johannes Hahn participates at the World Economic Forum, Young Global Leaders event, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets representatives of the Danish Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations (Akademikerne), and the Confederation of Professionals in Denmark (FTF); delivers a speech at the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Forum; meets Ms Susanne Hyldelund, State Secretary for Trade of Denmark; participates in a roundtable hosted by the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) and the Danish Agriculture and Food Council (L&F).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Lund, Sweden (until 13/04): delivers a lecture on "The Future of Global Free Trade", at the Lund University Association of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Neven Mimica in Zagreb, Croatia (until 13/04): on official visit.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech on "International geopolitical uncertainties: brakes or accelerators for the EU energy transition?" at the 4th EU Energy Summit: "Which European Energy Policy for which ambitions?", in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Marco Alverà, President of GasNaturally and CEO of Snam.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Klaus Schäfer, CEO of Uniper and President of Eurogas.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a keynote speech at the 4th EU Energy Summit: "Which European Energy Policy for which ambitions?", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the European Social Insurance Platform (ESIP).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Cui Li, Vice Minister for National Health and Family Planning Commission of China.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the 5th meeting of the World Congress for Freedom of scientific research, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Greece: on official visit.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in the Netherlands: meets Ms Tamara van Ark, State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment of the Netherlands; Mr Wouter Koolmees, Minister for Social Affairs and Employment; and Mr Menno Snel, State Secretary for Finance of the Netherlands.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska participates in “Prague, the Capital of European Satellite Navigation” event, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets Ms Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta.

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a speech at the second edition of the Lost in Migration Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Tena Šimonović Einwalter, Chair of European Network of Equality Bodies (Equinet).

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Wook Hur, Vice-Chairman of the Korean Communication Commission.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Ljubljana, Slovenia: participates in the 'Creative Forum Ljubljana ' conference; and delivers a closing speech at the European Festivals Association (EFA) Arts Festivals Summit.

Ms Corina Creţu meets Mr Camille Gira, Secretary of State for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure of Luxembourg.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Washington D.C., the United States (until 13/04): attends the 66th Annual ABA Section of Antitrust Law spring meeting; and participates in the “Enforcers Roundtable” panel.

Mr Carlos Moedas in The Netherlands: in The Hague: delivers a keynote speech at the conference commemorating the Fifteenth Anniversary of the “Prince Claus Chair in Development and Equity” in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Máxima, honorary patron of the Prince Claus Chair foundation, and Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix; in Delft: visits Delft University; and meets Ms Ingrid van Engelshoven, Minister for Education and Science of the Netherlands.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Ben Cade, Founder and CEO of Trustonic.

Mr Julian King in Croatia: meets Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia; Mr Davor Božinović, Minister for the Interior of Croatia; and members of the European Affairs and the Domestic Policy and National Security Committees at the Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria; participates to "SHE #Leader Conference 2018" and delivers a keynote on "Ruling the policies with a feminine touch".

Vendredi 13 avril 2018

Federica Mogherini receives Mr Winston Peters, Minister for Foreign Affairs of New Zealand.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič and Mr Johannes Hahn in Lech, Austria: participate in Europa Forum.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Olaf Scholz, Minister for Finance of Germany; and Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Zagreb, Croatia: meets Ms Kolinda Grabar Kitarović, President of Croatia; delivers a keynote speech and participates in a conference on the EFSI, participates in a Citizens' dialogue on Jobs and Growth in Tomorrow's Europe. He also participates in a working lunch with Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; with Mr Zdravko Marić, Minister for Finance of Croatia; Ms Gabrijela Žalac, Minister forRegional Development and EU funds, and Mr Damir Krstičević, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence. Mr Katainen also attends a meeting at the Parliament chaired by Mr Daniel Mondekar, Chair of the European Affairs Committee.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a speech on trade at the ALDE Party Expert Forum.

Mr Neven Mimica in Zagreb, Croatia: on official visit.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Forchheim, Germany: visits the Siemens Healthineers headquarters and production sites of CT scanners.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Mr Daniël Termont, President of Eurocities and Mayor of Ghent (Belgium).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Enrique Martinez, Directeur général du Groupe FNAC Darty; et participe à la conférence de simulation multilingue du Parlement des futurs citoyens.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Geneva, Switzerland: participates and co-chairs the Pledging conference on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Phil Hogan and Ms Violeta Bulc in Bled, Slovenia: participate in a Citizens' dialogue on "EU action for Smart Villages".

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Washington D.C., the United States: attends the 66th Annual ABA Section of Antitrust Law spring meeting; and participates in the “Enforcers Roundtable” panel.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Inauguration Ceremony of Prof Rodrigo Martins as the new President of the European Academy of Sciences (EurASc) at the Fondation Universitaire, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jürgen Rüttgers, Chair of the High-Level Strategy Group on Industrial Technologies of the European Commission and former Federal Minister for Science and Research of Germany.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates to "Business Sofia 2018 - digital horizon" where she delivers a speech on "Digital Single Market - Benefits, Opportunities and Challenges for Business".

Samedi 14 avril 2018

Dimanche 15 avril 2018

Prévisons du mois d'avril:

16/04/2018 Foreign Affairs Council

16-17/04/2018 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

17/04/2018 General Affairs Council

17/04/2018 General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

17-18/04/2018 Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy in Sofia, Bulgaria

19/04/2018 Informal meeting of energy ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria

19/04/2018 Justice and Home Affairs Council

23/04/2018 Informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on health in Sofia, Bulgaria

27/04/2018 Eurogroup

27-28/04/2018 Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria

