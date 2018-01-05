(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 08 janvier 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker, Mr Jyrki Katainen, Mr Günther Oettinger and Ms Corina Creţu participate in "Shaping our future: Designing the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)" conference, organised by the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC), and deliver speeches, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Gernot Blümel, Federal Minister for EU, Art, Culture and Media of Austria.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Mário Centeno, Minister for Finance of Portugal.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic).

Mr Christos Stylianides in The Hague, the Netherlands: meets Mr Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Minister for Justice and Security of the Netherlands.

Ms Vĕra Jourová meets Mr Martin Stropnický, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the Budapest Circus Festival: 250th Anniversary event of the birth of the modern circus art in Europe.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Agerskov, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech on the future of the EU at a New Year's Reception of Danish Farmers.

M. Julian King à Paris, France: rencontre M. Louis Gautier, Secrétaire Général de la Défense et de la Sécurité nationale (DGDSN); et M. Laurent Nunez, Chef de la Direction Générale de la Sécurité intérieure (DGSI).

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Nicolas Brusson, CEO and Co-founder of BlaBlacar.

Mme Mariya Gabriel reçoit M. Radu Mihăileanu, Président de la Société Civile des Auteurs-Réalisateurs-Producteurs (l'ARP), M. Pierre Jolivet, Vice-président; et d'autres membres de l'ARP.

Mardi 09 janvier 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, for a working dinner.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Horst Köhler, Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Western Sahara.

Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Jyrki Katainen, together receive Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Andrus Ansip, Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Ms Věra Jourová, Mr Julian King and Ms Mariya Gabriel receive representatives of online platforms for a roundtable to discuss the actions to fight illegal content online.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Daniel Ek, CEO and Founder of Spotify.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Robert Ophèle, Chairman of the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF).

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working dinner with the Presidency of the European People's Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Horst Köhler, Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Western Sahara.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in an event on free trade and trade policy organised by Rotary International; visits BabyBjörn AB.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete, receives Mr Motoo Hayashi, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Minister in charge of Industrial Competitiveness, and of the Response to the Economic Impact caused by the Nuclear Accident.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives the CEOs of the renewable energies' sector.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Alberto Nadal, State Secretary for the Budget and Expenditure of Spain.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos delivers a speech at the second annual Counterterrorism Experts Seminar, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos participates in a Roundtable on 'Tackling illegal content online', in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Alexis Kohler, Secrétaire Général de la présidence de la République française.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Horst Köhler, Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Western Sahara.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Jan Jambon, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Security and Home Affairs, in charge of Urban Policy and State Buildings of Belgium, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan in The Hague, the Netherlands: meets Ms Carola Schouten, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands; participates in a Citizens' Dialogue with Ms Carola Schouten; and attends the official opening of the Dutch Federation of Agriculture and Horticulture (LTO Nederland) Office.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives EU Prosecutors to discuss cross-border access to electronic evidence in criminal matters.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Daniel Ek, CEO and Founder of Spotify.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives experts on the evaluation of the EU Framework for National Roma Integration Strategies.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Hervé Morin, President of the Association of French Regions.

Mr Julian King participates in a meeting with CEOs and high-level representatives of online platforms, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Daniel Ek, CEO and Founder of Spotify.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Christian Van Thillo, Chairman of the European Publishers Council (EPC).

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Evan Spiegel, CEO and Founder of SnapChat.

Mercredi 10 janvier 2018

College meeting

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in the 35th anniversary of the European Parliament's resolution supporting independence of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, co-organised by the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers opening remarks at the meeting of the Multi-Stakeholder Platform on the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the EU, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr David Malpass, Undersecretary of Treasury for International Affairs of the United States.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañetereceives Mr José Portilla, Director-General of SERNAUTO.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the Our Ocean Conference follow-up event organised by the European Parliament Intergroup for Seas, Rivers, Islands and Coastal Areas (SEARICA): "What next steps for Our Ocean?", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis hosts a discussion "Baltic States' call for the freedom heard" at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. David Malpass, Sous-secrétaire du Trésor pour les affaires internationales des Etats-Unis.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Ming Zhang, Chef de la Mission de la République populaire de Chine auprès de l'Union européenne.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Pim van Ballekom, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Bruges, Belgium: attends the National Hungarian Week for a dialogue with citizens at the College of Europe; and meets Mr Jörg Monar, Rector of the College of Europe.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Peter Gašperšič, Minister for Infrastructure of Slovenia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Torsten Fels, CEO of the Danish labour market pension fund, (PenSam); Ms Marie Foltmann, Director; and Mr Dennis Kristensen, Chairman.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Philippe Vannier, Chairperson of the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO), and Mr Luigi Rebuffi, Secretary General of ECSO.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Paul-Bernhard Kallen, CEO of Hubert Burda Media.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Harald Flemming, Managing Director of the German Association of Private Radio and Telemedia (VPRT), Mr Hans Demmel, Chairman of the Board, and Ms Julia Maier-Hauff, Senior Counsel European Affairs.

Jeudi 11 janvier 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Members of the College, attends the King of the Belgian's New Year's reception, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker and the College of Commissioners in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 12/01): for the official launch of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union: participates in the opening ceremony of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU; and in the official dinner for the beginning of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers an opening address at the Connected Smart Cities Conference, organised by the European Commission, in Brussels.

Vendredi 12 janvier 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; Mr Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria; together with Members of the College, participates in a working lunch with the Bulgarian Government; and meets Ms Tsveta Karayancheva, President of the Bulgarian National Assembly, and the chairs of the National Assembly committees.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Tychy, Poland: meets entrepreneurs, local authorities and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Samedi 13 janvier 2018

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the opening of the "Lithuanian Freedom run" organised by the Lithuanian community in Brussels.

Prévisons du mois de janvier:

15-18/01 European Parliament plenary session, in Strasbourg.

22/01 - Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

22/01 – Eurogroup, in Brussels.

23/01 - Economic and Financial Affairs Council, in Brussels.

25-26/01 - Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

29/01 - Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Brussels.

