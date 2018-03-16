(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 19 mars 2018

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Foreign Affairs Council

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Werner Faymann, United Nations' Special Envoy on Youth Employment.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Nikos Christodoulides, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Stef Blok, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of the Northern Innovation Board (NIB).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives representatives of IG Metall Trade Union.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse Group AG.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Finland (until 20/03): in Vantaa: attends an investEU international journalists' visit concerning the EPIQUS Social Impact Bond Project; meets Mr Samu Konttinen, President and CEO of F-Secure and Mr Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer of F-Secure; Mr Risto Siilasmaa, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation and of F-Secure Corporation; Mr Petteri Orpo, Minister for Finance of Finland; and Mr Jyri Häkämies, Director-General of the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the 10th Union for the Mediterranean trade ministerial meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the opening of the EU Nutrition Seminar, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Spain: in Orense: delivers a keynote speech at the presentation of the Ecobarrio project; and in Lugo: delivers a keynote speech at the inauguration of Norvento Energy Innovation Centre.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Ms Julia Klöckner, Minister for Agriculture and Food of Germany, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Stéphane Travert, Minister for Agriculture and Food of France, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Sándor Fazekas, Minister for Agriculture of Hungary, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives the members of The European Network of Ombudspersons for Children.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Gergely Karácsony, Prime Minister Candidate of the Alliance of MSZP and Parbeszed of Hungary, and Mr Bertalan Toth, President of the Socialist Group at the Hungarian Parliament.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Jiří Milek, Minister for Agriculture of the Czech Republic.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Jari Leppä, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, and Mr Sven-Erik Bucht, Minister for Rural Affairs of Sweden.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in the 8th trilogue on the reform of the Posting of Workers Directive, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Buenos Aires, Argentine (jusqu'à 20/03): participe à la réunion G20 des Ministres des Finances et Gouverneurs de Banque Centrale.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Elias Mossialos, Professor of Health Policy at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Abdullah Ayaz, Deputy Director-General for Migration Management at the Turkish Ministry of Interior.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Nikos Christodoulides, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism of Austria, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Ms Julia Klöckner, Minister for Agriculture and Food of Germany, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Clint Camilleri, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights of Malta, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan meets Mr Luís Capoulas Santos, Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development of Portugal, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Washington DC, the United States (until 21/03): meets representatives of the civil society.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives rectors from Polish Universities.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark; and Mr Jens Klarskov, CEO of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Carlos Moedas gives a keynote interview at the POLITICO AI Summit: Innovation and Governance, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King and Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: deliver speeches at the Meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group on the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

Ms Violeta Bulc in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 20/03): delivers a speech at the Executive Symposium on Multimodal Freight Transport.

Mardi 20 mars 2018

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Peer Steinbrück, former Minister for Finance of Germany, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the event "Albania: committed to reform", at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts the regular session of the International Donor Group for Palestine (Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC)), in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Yukiya Amano, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers a speech at the closing session of POLITICO AI Summit: Innovation and Governance, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Bernhard Mattes, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the conference EU for Climate Action and Sustainable Energy in the Southern Neighbourhood, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič speaks at the NATO North Atlantic Council meeting on global energy developments, Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Leo Williams, Director of the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote address at a seminar on the Future of European Defence, organised by the Advisory Board for Defence Information; attends a hearing by the Finnish Parliament's Education and Culture Committee; meets Mr Jouko Pölönen, Executive Vice-President for Banking and member of the executive board at OP Financial Group, and Mr Petri Kalervo Niemisvirta, CEO of Mandatumlife.

Mr Johannes Hahn co-chairs the Donors' Conference for the Gaza Central Desalination Plant, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the International Donor Group for Palestine (Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC)), in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in a strategic dialogue on the Instrument of Pre-Accession and on the European Neighbourhood Instrument at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Nikos Christodoulides, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Zoran Pažin, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Justice of Montenegro, and Ms Vesna Medenica, President of the Supreme Court.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Nataliya Mykolska, Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Adrian Marius Dobre, Trade Secretary of Romania.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the opening of the 6th Global Meeting of the Policy Forum on Development, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech at the conference on Strategic Agenda for Medical, Industrial and Research Applications of nuclear and radiation technology (SAMIRA), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Yukiya Amano, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Mr Karmenu Vella receivesMr John Scanlon, Secretary General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers closing speech at an event on "Europe, the Ocean and Feeding the World event", organised by the European Parliament's Intergroup Seas, Rivers, Islands and Coastal Areas, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the conference "Advancing the Medical, Industrial and Research Applications of Nuclear and Radiation Technology", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech atthe launching symposium for the European Sepsis Alliance, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a keynote speech at the Food Waste Awards event organised by Food Waste Innovation Network, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Nikos Christodoulides, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives H.E. Mgr. Alain Paul Lebeaupin, Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Buenos Aires, Argentine: participe à la réunion G20 des Ministres des Finances et Gouverneurs de Banque Centrale.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Ms Sophia Kalantzakos, Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy at New York University Abu Dhabi.

Mr Phil Hogan in Tønder, Denmark: meets Mr Robert Habeck, Minister for Energy, Agriculture, Environment, Nature and digitalisation of the Land of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany; Mr Martin Merrild, President of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue on "Challenges for the EU and its farmers".

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Washington, the United States: meets Mr Jeff Sessions, Attorney General of the United States; Mr Wilbur Ross, United States Secretary of Commerce; industry representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Representatives and Senators; and attends a roundtable hosted by The Business Software Alliance (BSA).

Mr Tibor Navracsics, Mr Carlos Moedas and Ms Mariya Gabriel participate and deliver keynote speeches at the High-level Innovation and Cultural Heritage Conference of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Armen Amiryan, Minister for Culture of Armenia, and participates in a signing ceremony for Armenia's participation in Creative Europe Programme.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Bertalan Tóth, Leader of MSZP political party and Mr Gergely Karácsony, Prime Minister Candidate of the Alliance of MSZP and Parbeszed.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Stefan-Radu Oprea, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Romania.

Ms Corina Creţu receives the representatives of the Association of Regions of France.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Pedro Marques, Minister for Planning and Infrastructure of Portugal and Mr Nelson de Souza, Secretary of State for Development and Cohesion of Portugal.

Mr Carlos Moedas co-chairs the strategic roundtable "AI Fairness and Accountability" at the POLITICO AI Summit: Innovation and Governance, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Pedro Marques, Minister for Planning and Infrastructure of Portugal.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the Europaeum seminar on Individualised Education Plan (IEP), at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Joakim Reiter, Group External Affairs Director of Vodaphone.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Sofia, Bulgaria: speaks at the High-Level Conference on European Multimodal Freight Transport- for Better Transport Connectivity.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the Gig Economy or Giga Economy? Equipping young people with digital skills for the jobs of the future event, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives representatives from municipalities in Blagoevgrad region (Bulgaria).

Mercredi 21 mars 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the Tripartite Social Summit, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Germany (until 22/03): participates in a public debate on digitisation at Leuphana University of Lüneburg.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at Rasmussen Global event on Investment Screening, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Fortum.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister for Investment and Economic Development of Poland.

00:00 Mr Johannes Hahn in Tunis, Tunisia: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the Women's European Council 2018, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Rome, Italy (until 22/03): participates in the launch of the 2018 Global Report on Food Crises by the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the World Down Syndrome Day event, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Stephen Ostroff, Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in the Tripartite Social Summit, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit une délégation de l'association Villes de France.

Mr Christos Stylianides holds a speech at a public event on civil protection, hosted by the Permanent Representation of Baden-Württemberg, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Washington, the United States: delivers a speech at the conference “Challenges to Democracy in the Digital Age” organised by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS); and a speech at event organised by the Center for Transatlantic Relations.

Mr Tibor Navracsics delivers a closing speech at 'Why Europe Matters' event organised by Junior Achievement Europe and the European Round Table of Industrialists, at the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu hosts an event on the 30th anniversary of the EU Cohesion Policy, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister for Investments and Economic Development of Poland.

Mr Julian King in Rome, Italy: delivers a keynote speech at the Innovation Group Cybersecurity Summit 2018.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends a Conference on Demographic Change and Sustainable Economy, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at the joint European Mobility Week/Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMP) awards ceremony, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the Women's European Council 2018 of the European Women Alliance, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in a high-level meeting of the Alliance to better protect minors online, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives representatives of the Association of EU businesses operating in the Russian Federation.

Jeudi 22 mars 2018

22-23/03 European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, Mr Jyrki Katainen, Mr Miguel Arias Cañete andMr Karmenu Vella participate anddeliver keynote speeches at the High-Level Conference on Financing Sustainable Growth, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, former Minister for Education of France.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania, Mr Māris Kučinskis, Prime Minister of Latvia; Mr Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia; Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania and Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland.

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Mr Jyrki Katainen, Ms Marianne Thyssen participate in the European People's Party (EPP) Summit ahead of the European Council, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the working dinner of the European Council, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Hamburg, Germany: holds meetings with the city government; visits the City Science Lab; and delivers a speech at the "Media match policy track 2018" at the Online Marketing Rockstars Festival.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a speech at the inauguration of the International Secretariat of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Mr Johannes Hahn delivers a keynote speech at the Plenary Session of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in London, the United Kingdom: delivers a keynote speech at the Sustainability Summit on "Reframing the mission: from responsibility to leadership" hosted by The Economist.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Nguyễn Xuân Cường, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Lithuania (until 23/03): participates in the 4th Traditional Scientific - Practical Conference on Lifestyle Medicine at the Faculty of Public Health of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, in Kaunas.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Laura Thompson, Deputy Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos delivers a keynote statement on integration of migrants and social cohesion at the plenary session of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Ms Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Thomas Strobl, Minister for the Interior, Digitalisation and Migration and Deputy Minister-President of the Land of Baden-Württemberg.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr George Kostakos, Executive Director of the Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability, and Mr Dominikos Chrysidis, Head of Programmes and Advocacy at the Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Nguyễn Xuân Cường, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam.

Mr Phil Hogan participates in a luncheon debate, organised by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Belgium and Luxembourg, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at EU Sport Forum 2018, organised by the European Commission and the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Cristian Octavian Matei, Mayor of the municipality of Turda, Romania.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in ALDE party pre-summit, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Rui Rio, President of the Social Democratic Party of Portugal.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Luxembourg: delivers a closing keynote speech at the 1st European Investment Bank Venture Debt Summit.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the European Policy Centre – European Foundation for Democracy 2nd Annual Conference "Two years after the Brussels attacks: The challenges of jihadist radicalisation in Europe and beyond", in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Prague, the Czech Republic: meets the EU and Security Committees of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament; Mr Robert Pelikán, Minister for Justice of the Czech Republic; Mr Lubomír Metnar, Minister for the Interior; and Mr Michal Koudelka, Director of the Security Information Service (BIS).

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech at the Transport and Logistics Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers the closing speech at the High-level conference Future of Work: A lifecycle approach.

Vendredi 23 mars 2018

European Council (Art. 50)

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the working breakfast of the European Council (Art. 50), in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the Euro Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Bernard Cazeneuve, former Prime Minister of France.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: participates in the panel "The New Shape of the European Union" at the conference Baltic EU Conversations 2018: Is Europe Back?; and delivers a keynote speech on "Recent EC initiatives within Capital Markets Union package" at the conference Future of Financial Technology in Baltics and EU.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a speech at a Helsinki-Uusimaa Region event on entrepreneurial success via growth and jobs programmes, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation from Finnish Energy Industries.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Sharan Burrow, Secretary General of ITUC (International Trade Union Confederation) and Mr Luca Visentini, Secretary General of ETUC (European Trade Union Confederation.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives of the industry association 'European Aluminium'.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives the members of the Roundtable of Europe's Energy Industrialists.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania; participates in the EU Summit on Chronic Allergy and Airways Disease Prevention in the Seimas (Parliament); meets the members of the Committee of European Affairs of the Seimas; and Mr Dainius Žalimas, President of the Constitutional Court of Lithuania.

Mr Phil Hogan in Jasionka, Poland: meets Mr Krzysztof Jurgiel, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue on "The New Budget Perspective of the CAP – priorities, assumptions, proposals for changes".

Ms Violeta Bulc in Budapest, Hungary: participates in the signing ceremony of the trilateral Memorandum of Understanding between Slovenia, Austria and Hungary.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives a delegation of Polish judges, advocates and lawyers.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Kőszeg, Hungary: delivers an opening speech at the conference on Heritage and Identity, organised by the Hungarian Association of Cultural Heritage Managers.

Ms Mariya Gabriel inZagreb, Croatia: delivers a speech and participates in panel debate at the event celebrating 10 years of the MEDIA programme in Croatia "10 years: MEDIA and Croatia Strong Women of European Audiovisual Industry in Zagreb for the First Time!"; meets Ms Nina Obuljen Koržinek, Minister for Culture of Croatia; holds a Citizens' dialogue; delivers a speech and participates in a debate at the 9th meeting of the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services (ERGA).

Samedi 24 mars 2018

Mr Christos Stylianides in the Democratic Republic of Congo (until 26/03): on official visit.

Dimanche 25 mars 2018

Mr Karmenu Vella inBlankenberge, Belgium: participates in the Beach Clean-up action.

Prévisons du mois de mars:

26/03 EU-Turkey leaders' meeting in Varna, Bulgaria

