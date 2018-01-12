(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 15 janvier 2018

15-18/01 European Parliament plenary session, in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Hans-Olaf Henkel, Member of the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Nasr al-Hariri, Head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Adel al-Jubeir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Ronan Kelly, President of Fibre to the Home Council Europe (FTTH).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jean Bizet, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the French Senate, and a delegation from the Committee.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Henrik Vuornos, Chairman of the Youth of the National Coalition Party of Finland, and a delegation from the Youth of the National Coalition Party.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives a delegation from the European Affairs Committee of the French Senate.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France (jusqu'à 17/01):rencontre M. Mounir Mahjoubi, Secrétaire d'Etat auprès du Premier ministre français chargé du Numérique.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of the "Education Above All" foundation.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Phil Hogan receives a delegation from the European Affairs Committeeof the French Senate.

Ms Violeta Bulc au Luxembourg: rencontre M. François Bausch, Ministre du Développement durable et des Infrastructures du Luxembourg; visite le terminal intermodal Bettembourg-Dudelange et la gare de Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg; rencontre M. Xavier Bettel, Premier Ministre du Luxembourg; participe à un Dialogue citoyen; et rencontre les membres des commissions des Affaires étrangères et européennes, de l'Economie, du Développement durable de la Chambre des Députés.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Zhang Ming, Head of the Mission of the People's Republic of China to the European Union.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Ms Mariya Gabriel holds a High-Level Expert Group meeting on Fake News, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel holds the Western Balkans roundtable of operators, in Brussels.

Mardi 16 janvier 2018

College meeting

European Parliament plenary session, in Strasbourg.

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on the conclusions of the European Council of December and the conclusion of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France:rencontre le Bureau national du Parti Socialiste.

Mercredi 17 janvier 2018

European Parliament plenary session, in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on the beginning of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech at the 531st Plenary Session of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) on "The climate finance pact".

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: est auditionné par la Commission des affaires étrangères de l'Assemblée nationale; et rencontre Mme Nicole Belloubet, Garde des Sceaux, ministre de la Justice.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Wiesbaden, Germany: meets Mr Peter Beuth, Minister for the Interior and Sports of the Land of Hessen.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a speech at the "Future of Europe 2018: Fair competition as a growth engine for the future of Europe" conference, in Brussels

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in a working lunch with the members of the High-Level Group on Key Enabling Technologies.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Ljubljana, Slovenia (until 18/01): meets Mr Boris Koprivnikar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Public Administration of Slovenia; and Mr Marko Grobelnik, Digital Champion of Slovenia.

Jeudi 18 janvier 2018

European Parliament plenary session, in Strasbourg

President Jean-Claude Juncker hosts the European Commission's New Year's reception

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Isabelle Kocher, CEO of Engie.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Mr Jukka Mäkelä, Mayor of Espoo, and the city board of Espoo, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany (until 20/01): visits "The Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin" research and healthcare centre and participates in a presentation of European Reference Networks; participates in the opening event of the 10th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture "Shaping the Future of Livestock – sustainably, responsibly, efficiently”, organised by the German Ministry for Food and Agriculture in the framework of the International Green Week 2018.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit Mme Isabelle Kocher, PDG du groupe Engie.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Vienna, Austria: meets Mr Gerald Schöpfer, President of the Austrian Red Cross; and representatives of the Austrian National Council and Federal Council.

Mr Phil Hogan in Berlin, Germany (until 20/01): participates in the official opening of the International Green Week 2018.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Venice, Italy (until 19/01): delivers a welcoming speech at the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year Gala Event.

Mr Tibor Navracsics reçoit M. Francois Germinet, Président de l'Université de Cergy-Pontoise et Président de la Conférence des Universités d'Île-de-France.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bratislava, Slovakia: participates in a working lunch with Mr Peter Pellegrini, Deputy Prime Minister for Investments of Slovakia and Mr Radko Kuruc, State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Ms Corina Creţu in Belgrade, Serbia (until 19/01): meets Mr Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia.

M. Julian King à Paris, France: est auditionné par la Commission des affaires européennes et la Commission de lois du Sénat français.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Ljubljana, Slovenia: speaks in front of the parliamentary committees for EU affairs, for the Interior, public administration and local self-government in the National Assembly; participates in a Citizen's dialogue; attends a working lunch with stakeholders; a presentation of Digital Economy and Society practices; and a meeting with women in tech at BTC Company.

Vendredi 19 janvier 2018

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives representatives of Orgalime, the European Engineering Industries Association.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech on "The Future of European Defence" as part of the Future of Europe Event Series, organised by the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Minna Arve, Mayor of Turku.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the EU-Korea Trade Committee meeting, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Kim Hyun-chong, Minister for Trade of Korea.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the High-Level Arctic Stakeholders Forum - presentation of the "Summary report of the Arctic Stakeholder Forum consultation", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Berlin, Germany:delivers a speech at the 10th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture High-Level Panel "Animal Health and Welfare: Two cornerstones for the future of globally diversified livestock production"; and, together with Mr Phil Hogan, participates in a joint Citizens' Dialogue on sustainable food production and consumption in the framework of the International Green Week 2018.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Alexis Kohler, Secrétaire Général de la présidence de la République française.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Berlin, Germany: meets Mr Thomas de Maizière, Federal Minister for the Interior of Germany; and Mr Karl-Heinz Schröter, Minister for the Interior and Local Issues of the Land of Brandenburg.

Mr Phil Hogan in Berlin, Germany: participates in the 10th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture High-Level Panel "Shaping the Future of Livestock – sustainably, responsibly, efficiently”, organised by the German Ministry for Food and Agriculture in the framework of the International Green Week 2018.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Hamburg, Germany: meets Mr Olaf Scholz, First Mayor of Hamburg; visits the Port of Hamburg together with Mr Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority; and the Fleet Support Centre of Hapag Lloyd.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Venice, Italy: delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year; and opens the 1st EU-China Tourism Business Summit; and meets Ms Nikolina Angelkova, Minister for Tourism of Bulgaria.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Carl Dolan, Director of the Transparency International EU Office.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the kick-off meeting of the Erasmus+ supported project "European Union Physical Activity and Sport Monitoring System".

Ms Corina Creţu in Belgrade, Serbia: meets Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia; and Ms Jadranka Joksimović, Minister for European Integration.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Dublin, Ireland: receives the Gold Medal from the Historical Society of Trinity College Dublin; and participates in a Citizens' Dialogue at the Trinity College.

Mr Carlos Moedas reçoit M. Pierre Gurdjian, Président du Conseil d'Administration de l'Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), et M. Yvon Englert, recteur de l'ULB.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech on "Digital and Organisational Transformation: The New Status Quo" at "The Economist World in 2018 Gala Dinner".

Samedi 20 janvier 2018

Mr Karmenu Vella in Nijmegen, The Netherlands: delivers a speech at the 2018 European Green Capital handover and opening ceremony.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis and Mr Phil Hogan in Berlin, Germany: participate in the 10th Berlin Agriculture Ministers' conference “Agriculture and Water – Key to Feeding the World”, hosted by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Valletta, Malta: participates in and delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the European Capital of Culture; meets representatives of the National Youth Council of Malta; and representatives of the European Democrat Students' organisation.

Prévisons du mois de janvier:

22/01 - Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

22/01 – Eurogroup, in Brussels.

23/01 - Economic and Financial Affairs Council, in Brussels.

25-26/01 - Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

29/01 - Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Brussels.

31/01 – 02/02 - Informal meeting of competitiveness ministers, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

