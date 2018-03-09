(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 12 mars 2018

Competitiveness Council

Eurogroup

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France (until 14/03): receives Mr Alojz Peterle, Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Slovenia; and receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group at the European Parliament.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Dillingen, Germany: delivers the opening keynote speech at the "Future of European Steel Industry" cross-border conference; and participates in a discussion with steel management and steel workers.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Kyiv, Ukraine: on official visit.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Luxembourg: on Energy Union Tour: participates in a discussion with members of the Parliament of Luxembourg; and in a Citizens' dialogue.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: attends a public event to discuss the European Semester country reports and economic outlook; meets Ms Anne Berner, Minister for Transport and Communications of Finland, and Mr Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chair of the Finnish Government's Artificial Intelligence Steering Group; attends a working lunch with General Jarmo Lindberg, Commander of the Finnish Defence Forces, and Mr Kim Jäämeri, Deputy Chief of Staff; addresses the board meeting of the Confederation of Finnish Industries; and visits the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the Eastern Partnership New Architecture high-level meeting, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Rome, Italy: participates in the "Italian support to enlargement and neighbourhood policies" conference.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in the Amfori Trade Forum on 'Striking A Balance: How Much Sustainability in EU Trade Policy?', in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York, the United States (until 13/03): participates in the opening of the 62nd Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women; and holds a speech at the EU-UN "Spotlight Initiative" event.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of theNational Association of Italian Municipalities and the think-tank "Health City Institute".

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of Associations of the European wine, aromatised wine, spirits, beer and cider sector.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Emil Karanikolov, Minister for the Economy of Bulgaria.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Strasbourg, France (until 13/03): delivers a speech at the Trainees Welcome Conference at the European Parliament.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a speech on the current issues in European competition policy at the International Forum on EU Competition Law of Studienvereiningung Kartellrecht, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Technology of Poland.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Ms Delphine Geny-Stephann, Minister of State to the Minister for Economy and Finance of France.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in the signing ceremony of the Innovation Deal "From e-Mobility to recycling: the virtuous loop of the electric vehicle" together with Ms Mona Keijzer, State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of The Netherlands and Mr Jean-Philippe Hermine, Vice-President, Strategic Environmental Planning at Renault.

Mr Carlos Moedas hosts an informal ministerial dinner with the EU research ministers, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Warsaw, Poland: meets Mr Piotr Pogonowski, Head of the Internal Security Agency (ABW); and Mr Joachim Brudziński, Minister for the Interior and Administration of Poland.

Mardi 13 mars 2018

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the preparation of the March European Council and on the guidelines on the framework of future EU-UK relations; receives Ms Helga Trüpel, Member of the European Parliament; and Mr Jerzy Buzek, Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Poland.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Oleksandr Danyliuk, Minister for Finance of Ukraine.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Strasbourg, France: meets Ms Kaisa Hietala, Executive Vice-President of Neste.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York, the United States: addresses the ministerial roundtable "Building alliances to achieve gender equality and empower rural women and girls"; participates in a meeting with EU ministers; and meets NGO partners.

M. Pierre Moscovici organise un déjeuner de travail sur l'Assiette Commune Consolidée pour l'Impôt sur les Sociétés (ACCIS) avec des dirigeants des grands entreprises européens, y compris représentants de Vodafone, BP, Heineken et Air Liquide, à Bruxelles.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Oleksandr Danyliuk, Ministre des finances de l'Ukraine.

Ms Violeta Bulc à Strasbourg, France: reçoit M. François Bausch, Ministre du Développement durable et des Infrastructures du Grand-Duché du Luxembourg.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Strasbourg, France: meets Mr Jorge Toledo Albiñana, State Secretary for European Affairs of Spain.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Strasbourg, France: launches the Knowledge Centre for Food Fraud and Quality run by the Joint Research Centre (JRC); and opens the JRC exhibition "Putting Science at the Heart of European Policy Making".

Mr Carlos Moedas in Strasbourg, France: attends the JRC exhibition opening "Putting Science at the Heart of European Policy Making".

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: delivers a speech at Chatham House "Security and Defence: New Realities, New Rules" conference; and a speech at King's College European Society "Europe Week Event".

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France (jusqu'à 14/03): visits the European Audiovisual Observatory; meets Mr Christian Bräuer, President of AG Kino; and representatives from German Media authorities.

Mercredi 14 mars 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France: participates in the European Parliament Plenary debate on the future of Europe with Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Frankfurt, Germany: meets Mr Chris Boos, CEO of Arago.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the 2018 SolarPower Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Tomislav Ćorić, Minister for the Environment and Energy of Croatia.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Colombia (until 16/03): on official visit.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Strasbourg, France:participates in a working lunch with Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, hosted by Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: receives representatives from the Creative and Media Business Alliance (CMBA); and visits the premises and meets the senior management of ARTE TV.

Mme Mariya Gabriel: participe au débat de l'École nationale d'administration à l'Ambassade de France, à Bruxelles.

Jeudi 15 mars 2018

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council on social policy

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Pascal Lamy, President Emeritus of the Jacques Delors Institute and former European Commissioner for Trade.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament and Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, participates in a working lunch with the Minister-Presidents of the regional governments of Germany.

Mr Frans Timmermans chairs the Taskforce on Subsidiarity and Proportionality, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Utrecht, the Netherlands: participates in a Citizens' dialogue.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Rome, Italy: participates in the “Preserving Dignity and Sharing Burden – Mobilising Collective Action for UNRWA” ministerial conference; and in the ministerial meeting on Support to the Lebanese Security Forces.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers a speech during the plenary session of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) on the Digital Single Market, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bulgaria: on Energy Union Tour:meets Mr Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; delivers a keynote speech and participates in a roundtable on the role of NGOs for the development of energy policy and legislation at European, regional and national levels; meets Mr Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria; and members of the Energy and European Affairs committees of the Parliament.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives a high-level delegation from the Estonian Government.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jari Leppä, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger and Ms Corina Creţu participate in a discussion on the European Financial Framework and Regional Policy, hosted by the regional representation of Bavaria, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Francesco Starace, CEO of ENEL.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Odense, Denmark: meets Ms Stephanie Lose, President of the regional council of Odense; visits the Science Parc / Forskerparken; and holds a Citizens' dialogue.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France (jusqu'à 16/03): rencontre M. Philippe Wahl, Président-Directeur Général du Groupe La Poste.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Colombia (until 16/03): on official mission.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Jari Leppä, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Ms Gabriela Matečná, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Slovakia.

Ms Věra Jourová meets Ms Jaroslava Němcová, Minister for Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Veszprém, Hungary: delivers a speech on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the 1848/49 Hungarian Revolution and Independence War.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Niels Thygesen, Chairman of the European Fiscal Board.

Mr Julian King in Stockholm, Sweden: delivers a speech at the Swedish Security Awards; meets Mr Anders Thornberg, National Police Commissioner; Mr Morgan Johansson, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs of Sweden; and members of the Committee on Justice at the Riksdagen (Swedish Parlaiment).

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Paris, France: delivers speech and participates in a debate at the European Network for Women in Leadership (WIL) event; and participates in Citizens' dialogue.

Vendredi 16 mars 2018

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: visits the world's first plastic-free supermarket aisle at EkoPlaza.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Carlo des Dorides, Executive Director of the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Monique Goyens, Director-General of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jari Lindström, Minister for Employment of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives representatives of the World Bank.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Copenhagen, Denmark:meets the members of the Parliament's European Affairs Committee and other relevant committees; researchers at the Panum Institute Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen; Ms Ellen Trane Nørby, Minister for Health of Denmark; Mr Esben Lunde Larsen, Minister for the Environment and Food; and members of the European Reference Network Denmark; and delivers an opening speech at the annual Congress of the European Association of Urology.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Ángel Gurría, Secrétaire général de l'Organisation de coopération et de développement économiques (OCDE); et M. Enrique Martinez, Directeur général du Groupe FNAC Darty.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Colombia: on official visit.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Stockholm, Sweden: meets members of the national Parliament Riksdag; Mr Thomas Eneroth, Minister for Infrastructure of Sweden; Mr Jan Sandred, Programme Director at the Swedish Governmental Agency for Innovation, Vinnova; and visits the eRoad Arlanda project.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Berlin, Germany: participates and delivers a keynote speech at the kick-off panel discussion "Quo Vadis – Research in Europe?" at the Annual Leibniz Convent organised by the Leibnitz Association.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in roundtable debate on "Safe future for women - safe future for all", organised by of Animus Association.

Samedi 17 mars 2018

Mrs Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers speech at 10th marketing conference for masters pharmacists "Digital pharm marketing".

Prévisons du mois de mars:

19/03 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/03 Foreign Affairs Council

20/03 General Affairs Council

22-23/03 European Council

26/03 EU-Turkey leaders' meeting in Varna, Bulgaria

