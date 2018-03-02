(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 05 mars 2018

Environment Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Didier Reynders, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium, for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers the keynote opening speech at the "Invigorating and Strengthening European Democracy" conference, co-organised by Jacques Delors Institute and the Gulbenkian Foundation.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Thomas Greminger, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Don Pramudwinai, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Adrian Lovett, President and CEO of the World Web Foundation.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote address on the "EU Budget: existing priorities and new challenges" at the meeting of the European Affairs Network of the EPP Group, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Karolina Skog, Minister for the Environment of Sweden.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Don Pramudwinai, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Carla Grasso, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Mr Neven Mimica delivers a speech at the Cooperation Days 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella hosts the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission - Helsinki Commission (HELCOM) Ministerial Meeting Dinner, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in a Trilogue on Accessibility Act, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Menno Snel, Secrétaire d'Etat aux finances des Pays Bas.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers the opening speech of the European Civil Protection Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Mehmet Güllüoğlu, Head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) of Turkey.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Marc Elsberg, author.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Eduardo Cabrita, Minister for Internal Administration of Portugal.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Portugal (until 06/03): meets Mr Pedro Marques, Minister for Planning and Infrastructure; attends the launch of the public tender for the Evora-Elvas rail section and the start of works for the Elvas-Caia and Covilhã-Guarda rail sections.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Australia (until 07/03):meets Mr Dave Williams, Executive Director of Digital, National Facilities and Collections of Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO); Mr Craig Laundy, Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation; EU and Australian business leaders; and representatives of Member States' Chambers of Commerce and Trade Commissions; and visits the EU business enterprise NEOEN.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Katarzyna Lubnauer, Member of the Polish Parliament, Leader of the Nowoczesna Polish political party.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Adrian Lovett, President and CEO of the World Wide Web Foundation.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a lecture on the "Future of Europe" at the István Bibó College.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Menno Snel, State Secretary for Finance of the Netherlands.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives members of the Board of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr David Bohmert, Secretary -General of the Conference of European Schools for Advanced Engineering Education and Research (CESAER).

Ms Mariya Gabriel inGermany: delivers a speech at the Conference on the Future, in Arnsberg; and visits the Jülich Supercomputing Centre.

Mardi 06 mars 2018

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Co-chairwoman of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal.

M. Frans Timmermans à Paris, France: rencontre M. Emmanuel Macron, Président de la République; M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Ministre de l'Europe et des Affaires Etrangères; et Mme Sabine Thillaye, Présidente de la Commission des affaires européennes de l'Assemblée Nationale.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič delivers a keynote speech at the A4E Aviation Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives a delegation of the EU Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Mika Lintilä, Minister for Economic Affairs of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote address at the Conference of Asset Management and Investors Council (AMIC) of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Dublin, Ireland: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete and Mr Christos Stylianides participate in and deliver keynote speeches at the European Civil Protection Forum 2018, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella chairs the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission - Helsinki Commission (HELCOM) Ministerial Meeting, and delivers a keynote speech at the HELCOM Ministerial Meeting side event organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Don Pramudwinai, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Johan Åberg, Director for the Agricultural Unit at the Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK).

M. Pierre Moscovici à Hambourg, Allemagne: visite le site d'Airbus et rencontre M. Oliver Haack, Directeur des affaires publiques d'Airbus en Allemagne; et visite les douanes du port d'Hambourg.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Giuseppe Zamberletti, Member of the Senate of Italy, former Minister for Civil Protection of Italy.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Philippe Lazzarini, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Garrett Blaney, President of the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) and Chairman of the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) Board of Regulators.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Portugal: participates in a citizens' dialogue organised in Covilhã; meets members of the national parliament; and visits the European Maritime Safety Agency in Lisbon.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Canberra, Australia: meets Mr Zed Seselja, Senator, Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation.

Ms Věra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at the Women in Trade Event: "Why the empowerment of women matters for ensuring the future of Europe?", in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Juliane Bogner-Strauß, Federal Minister for Women, Families and Youth within the Federal Chancellery of Austria.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Andrea Jelinek, Chair of the Article 29 Working Party.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Neno Dimov, Minister for Environment and Water of Bulgaria.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Mika Lintilä, Minister for Economic Affairs of Finland.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Katarzyna Lubnauer, Leader of the Nowoczesna Polish political party and Ms Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, member Nowoczesna political party.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers opening words at a ceremony to celebrate the start of the implementation of Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA), in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in London, the United Kingdom: delivers speeches at the World Counter Terror Congress and at the Cyber Threat Intelligence Conference.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the conference Digital Economy, Connectivity and Roaming Roadmap in the Western Balkans, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Jean-Michel Jarre, President of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) and representatives from the European Grouping of Societies of Authors and Composers (GESAC).

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Adrian Lovett, President and CEO of the World Wide Web Foundation.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at the Women European Leaders (WEL) Bulgarian Presidency Reception, in Brussels.

Mercredi 07 mars 2018

College meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a reception on the occasion of the end of the mandate of Cardinal Reinhard Marx as President of the Commission of Bishops' Conferences of the European Community (COMECE).

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Frédéric Mazzella, Founder and President of BlaBlaCar.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Candida Wolff, Executive Vice-President for Global Government Affairs at Citigroup.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Melanie Huml, State Minister for Health and Care of Bavaria.

M. Pierre Moscovici organise un déjeuner de travail sur la fiscalité du numérique avec des dirigeants d'entreprises du numérique, y compris représentants de booking.com, Google, Spotify, Amazon et Netflix, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Ruben Vardanyan, Co-founder of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Canberra, Australia: delivers a speech at an event on space economy: "Connecting EU and Australian Earth Observations Industry"; visits ANU Mount Stromlo Observatory and Advanced Instrumentation and Technology Centre (AITC); and Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex.

Ms Corina Creţu delivers the opening statement at the Industrial Transition pilot action event, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech to the Confederation of British Industry Leadership Programme, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Xavier Bertrand, President of the Hauts-de-France region.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Bruno Kahl, President of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel participates in the 4th meeting of the High-Level Group on Fake News and online disinformation, in Brussels.

Jeudi 08 mars 2018

08-09/03 Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Herman Van Rompuy, former President of the European Council, for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a keynote speech at the JUMP Forum on power sharing between men and women, on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Minister for Justice and Security of the Netherlands and Mr Mark Harbers, Minister for Migration of the Netherlands, in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Ms Cora van Nieuwenhuizen-Wijbenga, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management of The Netherlands,in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See.

Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Andrus Ansip deliver keynote speeches at the Brussels Forum 2018 hosted by the German Marshall Fund, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Ms Madeleine Albright, Chair of Albright Stonebridge Group.

Mr Andrus Ansip receives Mr Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco systems, and Ms Pastora Valero, Vice-President for Public Policy and Government Affairs for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia at Cisco systems.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the launch of the World Bank report "Growing United", in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch with Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco systems.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Zagreb, Croatia: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in a seminar on "Potential threats to free trade".

Mr Neven Mimica receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in TAIEX multi-country workshop on the role of wildlife in the animal health management; meets Mr Rumen Porodzanov, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry of Bulgaria; and Mr Kiril Ananiev, Minister for Health; and holds a Citizens' dialogue.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ms Corina Creţu and Mr Julian King deliver speeches at the EU Mayors' Conference on "Building Urban Defences against Terrorism", in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen delivers a keynote speech at the Second fi-compass ESF Conference 2018: "Financial instruments funded by the European Social Fund – Boosting social impact", in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France (jusqu'au 09/03): rencontre M. Jean-Dominique Giuliani, président de la Fondation Robert Schuman.

Mr Phil Hogan in Valencia, Spain (until 09/03): participates in the panel "Innovation in Agriculture", in the Meeting of the EPP Group Bureau.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Ms Cora van Nieuwenhuizen-Wijbenga, Minister for Infrastructure, Public Works and Water Management of the Netherlands.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Wellington, New Zealand (until 09/03): meets Mr Kris Faafoi, Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs; and Ms Julie Anne Genter, Minister for Women.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Félix Braz, Minister for Justice of Luxembourg.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Mr Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia.

Ms Corina Creţu visits, on Women's Day, "Elmer in de stad" daycare co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund as a socio-professional integration of women, together with Mr Rudi Vervoort, Minister-President of Brussels Capital Region, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark:delivers a speech on careers in the EU institutions at the Copenhagen University; a speech at the Copenhagen Business School on the occasion of the International Women's Day; and a speech at the Public organisation for adult education association (FOF) event on the EU and the role of the competition commissioner.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco systems.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Valencia, Spain (until 09/03): participates in a working dinner of the EPP Group Bureau.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Iain Conn, CEO of Centrica.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco systems.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at Women in Cybersecurity event; and delivers awards to Cyber Aware Champions.

Ms Mariya Gabriel reçoit M. Christian Estrosi, Maire de Nice et Président de la Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur.

Vendredi 09 mars 2018

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Philippe Close, Mayor of Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in a panel discussion at the Brussels screening of the documentary "Europe at Sea" in Bozar, Brussels

Mr Andrus Ansip in Tallinn, Estonia: delivers a speech at the economic conference "Bubble or economic success".

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Transatlantic Conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Antti Häkkänen, Minister for Justice of Finland.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a panel on "Rebuild Trust in Trade", at the Brussels Forum 2018 hosted by the German Marshall Fund, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Cancún, Mexico: speaks at the World Ocean Summit keynote discussion: "Taking stock from 2017, and looking forward"; holds a working lunch on Blue Economy Financing Principles; meets Ms Catherine Mc Kenna, Minister for Environment and Climate Change of Canada; and Mr Peter Thomson, United Nations Special Envoy for the Ocean.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: visits the National public health surveillance laboratory.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King participate in and deliver speeches at the EU Remembrance Day for the victims of terrorism event, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Davor Božinović, Minister for the Interior of Croatia.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Gilles de Margerie, Commissaire Général de France Stratégie.

Mr Phil Hoganin Valencia, Spain: attends the discussion of an EPP Group policy paper on the Innovation Union.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Wellington, New Zealand: visits XERO, software company, developer of cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses; meets EU and New Zealand business and government representatives; and visits New Zealand Space Agency.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives the Transatlantic Award 2018 from the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Jonas Bering Liisberg, the State Secretaryin the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs; delivers a keynote speech at the Danish Competition Authority conference on “Fairness and Digital Markets”.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Valencia, Spain: participates in the panel "Towards an Innovation Union" in the EPP Group Bureau meeting; and attends the discussion of an EPP Group policy paper on the Innovation Union.

Mr Julian King delivers a speech at the Brussels Forum Dinner on Protecting Democracy in Cyberspace.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in a panel debate at the Regions and Cities Investing in Education to Strengthen EU Values event.

Dimanche 11 mars 2018

Mr Neven Mimica in New York (until 13/03): participates in the 62nd session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Prévisons du mois de mars:

12/03 Competitiveness Council

12/03 Eurogroup

13/03 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

15/03 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council on social policy

19/03 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/03 Foreign Affairs Council

20/03 General Affairs Council

22-23/03 European Council

26/03 EU-Turkey leaders' meeting in Varna, Bulgaria

