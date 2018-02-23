(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Dimanche 25 février 2018



President Jean-Claude Juncker in Skopje, former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia: meets Mr Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia; holds a joint press conference with Mr Zoran Zaev; and meets Mr Gjorge Ivanov, President of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Tirana, Albania: meets, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania;holds a joint press conference with Mr Edi Rama; andparticipates at an official dinner reception hosted by Mr Edi Rama.

Lundi 26 février 2018

Foreign Affairs Council

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on energy

EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Tirana, Albania: meets, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Ilir Meta, President of Albania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Belgrade, Serbia (until 27/02): meets, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia; holds a joint press conference with Mr Aleksandar Vučić; and participates in a dinner hosted by Mr Aleksandar Vučić.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Jesper Brodin, President and CEO of IKEA.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Leuven, Belgium: participates in a Citizens' Dialogue with Mr Geert Bourgeois, Minister-President of Flanders; attends the EuroCommerce CEO Dinner.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Ms Zehava Galon, Member of the Parliament of Israel (Knesset) and Chairperson of Meretz political party.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Barcelona, Spain (until 27/02): participates in the Mobile World Congress: visits pavilions; participates in the EU CEO lunch roundtable; in a panel discussion on "Delivering 5G for All"; meets Mr Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm; participates in the "Trans-Atlantic Regulation and the Digital Economy" conference and delivers a speech. He also meets Mr Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis hosts a roundtable on cryptocurrencies, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Madrid, Spain: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 27/02): participates in a Citizens' Dialogueon 'Global trade – A threat or opportunity for the EU?'.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Jesper Brodin, President and CEO at IKEA Group.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of European Federation of Nurses Associations.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Toulouse, France: rencontre Mme Carole Delga, Présidente de la région Occitanie; participe à la signature du lancement du projet de financement pour des PMEs géré par les Fonds européen d'investissement (FOSTER Occitanie); participe à un dialogue citoyen sur "L'Occitanie et l'Europe"; et à une table ronde sur "Comment favoriser le développement de l'économie locale avec l'Europe?".

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Jesper Brodin, President and CEO of IKEA.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Representatives of intergovernmental organizations and NGOs on the protection of children in migration.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives a delegation of the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS).

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives representatives from the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS).

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Mateja Vraničar Erman, Minister for Finance of Slovenia.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Barcelona, Spain (until 27/02): participates in the Mobile World Congress. She also visits the Deutsche Telecom stand where she meets Mr Tim Höttges, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG; visits the Mobile World Capital, GSMA (GSM Association) Innovation City, Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia stands. Ms Gabriel participates in the CEO lunch roundtable and in the GSMA Trans-Atlantic Dialogue, meets Mr Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, with Mr Johan Dennelind, President and Chief Executive Officer of Telia Company, and Mr Bob Quinn, Senior Executive Vice President of External & Legislative Affairs of AT&T.

Mardi 27 février 2018

General Affairs Council

General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on trade, in Sofia

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Serbia, in Belgrade: meets, together with Mr Johannes Hahn, Ms Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Podgorica, Montenegro: meets Mr Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Montenegro; holds a joint press conference with Mr Duško Marković; and addresses the Parliament of Montenegro.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Helena Dalli, Minister for European Affairs and Equality of Malta.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Dietmar Woidke, Minister-President of the Land of Brandenburg (Germany).

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the EU-ASEAN Young Leaders Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip in Barcelona, Spain: participates in the Mobile World Congress: meets Mr Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG; Mr Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA innovation city; Mr Manoj Sinha, Minister for Communications of India; and visits the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates in ahigh-level dialogue on Coal regions in transition, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Rovana Plumb, Minister for European Funds of Romania.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Merel van Vroonhoven, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers the keynote speech at the Second Annual FinTech Conference on "Regulation at the European level and beyond".

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jean-Louis Bancel, President of Cooperatives Europe.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Antti Vasara, CEO of the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd and Vice-President of European Association of Research and Technology Organisations (EARTO).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Gabriel Bernardino, Chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers on trade.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mr Karmenu Vella receives directors and heads of "Green 10" organisations.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Richard Brabec, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment of the Czech Republic.

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech at the EURACTIV high-level debate on: "Plastics Strategy: Challenges and Opportunities of Recycling", in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the "Digital transformation of health and care for Active and Healthy Ageing in Europe" conference, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Minister for Health and Medical Education of Iran.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives high-level representatives of the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in France: meets Mr François Asselin, President of Confédération des Petites et Moyennes Entreprises (CPME).

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Julia Bogner-Strauβ, Federal Minister for Women, Families and Youth of Austria.

Ms Marianne Thyssen receives Ms Ramber-Koller, President of the European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (UEAPME).

M. Pierre Moscovici àMontpellier, France: visite une opération de rénovation thermique à Colomiers; fait visite à un groupe de projets locaux innovants à Labège; et visite 'l'Ecole de la 2ème chance'.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Minister for Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a keynote speech at the conference "One million electric vehicles just around the corner – What next?", in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska holds a live Facebook chat on single market.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Ms Ulrike Rabmer-Koller, President, and Ms Véronique Willems, Secretary General of European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (UEAPME).

Ms Věra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at the Conference on Radicalization in Prisons, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Aurelia Frick, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justice and Culture of Liechtenstein.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Ms Françoise Nyssen, Minister for Culture of France.

Mr Tibor Navracsics receives Ms Juliane Bogner-Strauß, Federal Minister within the Federal Chancellery for Women, Families and Youth of Austria.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Piet Jaspaert, Vice-President, and Ms Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović, Secretary General, of Europa Nostra.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Willy Borsus, Minister-President of Wallonia (Belgium).

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Dietmar Woidke, Minister-President of the Land of Brandenburg (Germany).

Mr Carlos Moedas in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers an opening speech at the Big Science Business Forum 2018. Mr Moedas meets Mr Kristian Jensen, Minister for Finance, Mr Soren Pind, Minister for Higher Education and Science, and participates at the Citizens' dialogue and round-table debate about future European R&I at the University of Copenhagen.

Mr Julian King participates in a panel discussion at the European Cybersecurity Forum, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers closing remarks at the Conference on Radicalisation, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Emily Haber, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Mr Julian King receives Mr John Cunningham, Director of Sales for Europe at CheckRisk.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Françoise Nyssen, Minister for Culture of France.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Krzysztof Szubert, Secretary of State, The Government Plenipotentiary for Digital Single Market of Poland.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a speech at theColloquium on Fake News and Disinformation Online, organised by the European Commission, in Brussels.

Mercredi 28 février 2018

College meeting

Informal meeting of education, youth, culture and sport ministers on culture, in Sofia

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina: meets, together with Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Dragan Čović, Mr Bakir Izetbegović and Mr Mladen Ivanić, Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina; and addresses the Joint Session of the House of Representatives and House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Pristina, Kosovo: meets, together with Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Hashim Thaçi, President of Kosovo, Mr Kadri Veseli, Chairman of the national Parliament, and Mr Ramush Haradinaj, Prime Minister of Kosovo; and representatives of the civil society.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič inVienna, Austria (until 01/03): on Energy Union tour:participates in adialogue and discussion with students.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Alexander Stubb, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation from the Federation of Austrian Industries.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Milutin Simović, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Financial System and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Montenegro.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at European Reference Networks Rare Diseases event: "Accelerating and Improving Diagnosis for Rare Diseases Patients", at the European Parliament, Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Terkel Andersen, President, Mr Yann Le Cam, CEO, and Ms Valentina Bottarelli, Public Affairs Director and Head of European and International Advocacy, of Eurordis.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Cees-Jan Adema, Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Consumer Information Expert Group at The Brewers of Europe; Mr Pierre-Olivier Bergeron, Secretary-General; and other high-level representatives of The Brewers of Europe.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Milutin Simović, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Financial System and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Montenegro.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends a trilogue on Posting of Workers, at the European Council, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Pierre Gattaz, Président du Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF), à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the launch of the Ukraine Humanitarian Plan with the United Nations, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides meets Mr Roland Wöller, Minister for the Interior of the Land of Saxony, Germany.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Milutin Simović, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Financial System and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Montenegro.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska receives Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowskadelivers an opening speech at the Commission High Level Expert Group on Energy Intensive Industries.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in the Informal Culture Council.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Ms Rovana Plumb, Minister for European Funds of Romania.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Jānis Reirs, Minister for Welfare of Latvia.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives the Presidents of the Rectors' conference of the Spanish Universities (CRUE) and of the Council of Rectors of the Portuguese Universities (CRUP).

Mr Julian King receives Mr Roland Wöller, Minister for the Interior of the Land of Saxony, Germany.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote address at the "Cyber Wales Trade Mission to Brussels" conference, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders.

Jeudi 01 mars 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets, together with Ms Federica Mogherini and Mr Johannes Hahn, Mr Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; holds a joint press conference with Mr Boyko Borissov; andparticipates in an official lunch hosted by Mr Boyko Borissov, with the Leaders of the Western Balkan countries.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Bucharest, Romania: meets Mr Liviu Dragnea, President of the Chamber of Deputies; meets Mr Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu‎, President of the Senate; meets Members of the Joint Special Committee of Chamber of Deputies and Senate; meets Mr Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania; meets Ms Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania.

Mr Andrus Ansip andMs Vĕra Jourová receive privacy and consumers' associations on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implementation, Privacy Shield and e-Privacy.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič inVienna, Austria (until 01/03): on Energy Union tour:delivers a keynote speech at the Urban Future Conference 2018; meets members from all parliamentary groups in the National Council; Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, Minister for Sustainability and Tourism of Austria; Mr Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council of Austria; representatives of social partners; visits the on-site project "Aspern Smart City Research"; and meets Ms Ulli Sima, Executive City Councillor for the Environment and Vienna Public Utilities.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Portugal (until 02/03): meets Ms Elisa Maria da Costa Guimarães Ferreira, Vice-Governor of the Bank of Portugal; Mr José Vieira da Silva, Minister for Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal; Mr Mário Centeno, Minister for Finance; and participates in a Citizens' dialogue on strengthening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Jukka Juusti, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr John MacFarlane, Chairman of Barclays PLC and Chairman of TheCityUK.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Business Europe Day 2018

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Vincenzo Boccia, President of Confindustria.

Mr Neven Mimica in Madrid, Spain (until 02/03): meets together Mr Ildefonso Castro López, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain, Mr Jorge Toledo Albiñana, Secretary of State for the EU, and Mr Fernando Casas, Secretary of State for International Cooperation for Ibero-America and the Caribbean. Mr Mimica also meets Mr Cristóbal Montoro, Minister for Finance and Public Function, and Mr Alberto Nadal Belda, Secretary of State for the Budget and Expenditure; and Mr Alfonso Dastis, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the Energy Storage and Sectoral Integration Roundtable, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella attends the Centre for European Reform (CER) and Kreab breakfast meeting on "Why the Arctic matters for Europe", in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Ostap Semerak, Minister for Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Delphi, Greece: delivers a keynote speech at the Delphi Economic Forum event entitled 'Outlook for Greece and the Region: A Vision 2020-2030'.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Niels Thygesen, Président du Comité budgétaire européen.

M. Pierre Moscovici prononce un discours devant la Représentation Permanente de la France, à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Bucharest, Romania:meets Ms Carmen Dan, Minister of Interior of Romania.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Delphi, Greece: holds a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the 3rd annual Conference of the Delphi Economic Forum.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: addresses the Seanad Éireann (Senate of Ireland); and attends the launch of AgriChemWhey.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Frankfurt, Germany: meets Mr Günther Bräunig, CEO of KfW Bankengruppe, and executive board members; and staff of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Krakow, Poland: delivers an opening speech at 1st Biennial International Conference: Historical Cities 3.0 "Residents and visitors – in search of quality and comfort".

Ms Vĕra Jourová delivers a keynote speech at the meeting of the High-Level Group on Non-Discrimination, Equality and Diversity, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Jiří Šesták, Vice-President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in and speaks at the 8th Asia-Europe Culture Ministers' Meeting.

Ms Corina Creţu in Paris, France (until 02/03): meets Mr Jacques Mézard, Minister for Territorial Cohesion; Mr Philippe Étienne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark (until 02/03):delivers a speech at a conference for CEOs on “The role of the EU in ensuring trust and coherence”.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Michael Peters, CEO of Euronews SA.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Roman Escolano, Vice President at European Investment Bank.

Vendredi 02 mars 2018

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Hamburg, Germany: meets Mr Olaf Scholz, Mayor of Hamburg and Mr Joschka Fischer, former Vice-Chancellor and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany; and participates in the Matthiae-Mahlzeit.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Portugal: meets Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Ms Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, President of the Securities Market Commission (CMVM); and participates in a hearing at the Portuguese Parliament with members of the European Affairs Commission.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Valletta, Malta: on a tour to gather views on the Future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF); together with Mr Karmenu Vella, meets Mr Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Singapore: participates in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Ministerial meeting.

Mr Neven Mimica in Madrid, Spain: participates in the opening of an event on the European Investment Plan and the role of the private sector organised by the Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales; meets representatives of the Parliamentary Commission for International Development Cooperation of the Parliament of Spain; Ms Eva Valle Maestro,Director of the Government Economic Office of Spain; and civil society representatives.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Malta: delivers an inaugural speech for the EU Maritime Law and Policy Programme at the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI); attends the White Flag award ceremony at which Malta will become a member of the Ocean Alliance Conservation Member (OACM); and delivers a speech at the 5th Mediterranean Tourism Forum.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Brugge, Belgium:delivers a speech at the European Youth Parliament of Belgium (EYP).

M. Pierre Moscovici visite le Salon de l'Agriculture à Paris.

Mr Phil Hogan in Dublin, Ireland: participates in a Citizens' dialogueon 'Women Entrepreneurs in Rural Ireland'; and meets Mr Michael Tennyson, member of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA).

Ms Corina Creţu in Paris, France: visits an EU-funded project in Ile-de-France; meets Ms Nathalie Loiseau, Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Søren pape Poulsen, Minister for Justice of Denmark.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Boston, the United States: delivers a keynote speech at the Harvard Kennedy School conference "Europe alive and kicking. Exploring the renewed promise of the European way".

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 24 au 25 février 2018:

Carlos MARTIN: +32 460 79 17 16

Permanence RAPID - GSM: +32 (0) 498 982 748

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23