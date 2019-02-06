On 6-7 February, Commissioner for Education, Youth, Culture and Sport, responsible for the Joint Research Centre, Tibor Navracsics will host a high-level conference on the importance of science in today's policy-making process. Discussions will range from how artificial intelligence may impact our lives to building resilient societies and engaging citizens in decision-making.

Background:

2019 is a pivotal year for Europe. Citizens across the EU will cast their votes and show the way they want our union to go. Their choice will be influenced by various factors – their values, perceptions, fears and hopes about technological disruption and demographic change and their understanding of the big issues we face.

The European Commission's Joint Research Centre provides scientific advice to policy makers on many of the issues our citizens deeply care about. In "Science meets Parliaments", the Commission will showcase the latest state insights on these issues and invites participants to discuss how science can play a bigger role in 21st century policy making.



The event:

The conference will take place in the European Parliament's Yehudi Menuhin Space and is open to journalists. Commissioner Tibor Navracsics will participate alongside 150 participants and 30 high-level speakers.

The conference will be accompanied by an exhibition featuring the contribution of science to making sound and successful public policies which directly benefit our lives. Media will have an opportunity to interview speakers and experts. Journalists, who would like to attend, please register online.

The EU Pilot project to bring science and policy closer to citizens, "Science meets Parliaments/Science meets Regions" will be also be launched during the conference. Throughout 2019, 25 interactive events will take place across Europe, to support the joint efforts of scientists and policy makers to find local solutions to local issues.



For more information:

