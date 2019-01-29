The European Commission is organising a conference "Countering online disinformation - Towards a more transparent, credible and diverse digital media ecosystem" in Brussels on 29 January 2019.

This conference will be the opportunity to take stock of the achievements made in tackling online disinformation in Europe and will look at the way forward in view of the upcoming European Parliament elections. Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, Members of the European Parliament as well as representatives of the technology community, the industry and the media are expected to participate.

In December 2018 the EU presented an Action Plan to step up efforts to counter disinformation in Europe and beyond. The Action Plan includes the creation of a Rapid Alert System and close monitoring of the implementation of the Code of Practice signed by the online platforms, while it foresees an increase of resources devoted to the issue.

The preliminary programme is available.

For more information and regular updates please visit our event webpage