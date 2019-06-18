On 18 June, the European Commission celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Jean Monnet Activities – which promote and finance educational programmes on European integration - with a one-day conference under the title “30 years of Jean Monnet Activities: Why study the European Union today?” in Brussels.

Tibor Navracsics,Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, will open the event with a keynote speech. The programme continues with series of panel discussions, focusing on the new challenges of the technological advances in the digital age (such as information overload, fake news, online violence) and the solutions for these issues in the area of education.

The main discussions will be divided into three key panels:

- How important are EU studies in 2019?

- Innovative practices in Jean Monnet Actions

- Next steps: The future of the Jean Monnet Actions



The background:

The European Commission celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Jean Monnet Activities through a series of events and other initiatives around the world. Over the last 30 years, almost 5000 projects have contributed to the field of European integration studies. Currently 300 000 students benefit from the Jean Monnet Actions every year, which is now present in 87 countries worldwide. The 30th anniversary of the Jean Monnet Actions in 2019 provides an opportunity to discuss its impact on European studies worldwide but also its wider impact on our society.





The event:

The conference will take place on 18 June 2019, 9.30-16.30, in the Bibliothèque Solvay, Rue Belliard 137A, 1000 Brussels. The full programme is available here. For more information and accreditation please contact: joseph.waldstein@ec.europa.eu





