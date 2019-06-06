The news:

On 6 June 2019, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) Alexis Goosdeel will launch the European Drug Report 2019, presenting the latest drug use and market trends and developments in Europe.

The background:

The European Drug Report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent drug use and market trends across the EU, Turkey and Norway. In particular, the 2019 report will focus on: drug supply and the market; drug use prevalence and trends; harms associated to drug use and different responses to them. The report will be accompanied by the 2019 Statistical Bulletin and Country Drug Reports presenting summaries of national drug phenomena.

The event:

A press conference with Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) Alexis Goosdeel will take place on 6 June at 11.30 in the VIP corner (TBC) in the Berlaymont building, in Brussels. For more information and accreditation please contact: Katarzyna.Kolanko@ec.europa.eu

The sources:

EMCDDA homepage

European Drug Report 2019

#EDR2019