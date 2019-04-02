The news

On 2 and 3 April, the European Commission will organise a Europe for Citizens event, “History Defines our Future”. Hosted by Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and DG Home Affairs, the event will bring together around 300 participants from all over Europe, to discuss Europe's recent history and its future.

The background

The Europe for Citizens Programme aims to contribute to citizens' understanding of the EU, its history and diversity and encourages democratic participation of citizens at EU level. The Programme funds citizens' activities, civil society projects, and cooperation between towns to help them shape policies and contribute to the debate on the future of Europe, enhance civil engagement and participation more generally, as well as strengthen collective remembrance and shared history. Thirty years since the fall of the Berlin wall and forty years since the first European elections, this event will be an opportunity to look back at what has been achieved under the European project in order to look forward.

The event

The event will take place between the Concert Noble, Rue d'Arlon 82, and the House of European History, Rue Belliard 135, Brussels and will gather political figures, academics, artists and civil society representatives. Commissioner Avramopoulos, Commissioner Jourová and Commissioner Crețu will open the event on 2 April 2019 at 18:00, which will be broadcast live on EbS. The event is open to the public, registration is possible here. For the full agenda, see here. For media accreditation please contact: Ciara.bottomley@ec.europa.eu

* Updated 01/04 at 18:37