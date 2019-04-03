The news:

On 3 and 4 April, the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee will co-host the fifth European Migration Forum, bringing together civil society organisations, local and regional authorities, Member States and EU institutions to discuss the role of local authorities and civil society in managing migration and ensuring safe and regular pathways to the EU.



The background:

The European Migration Forum first met in 2015 to provide a platform for dialogue between civil society and European institutions on migration, asylum and migrant integration. The Forum aims to enhance cooperation between key players involved in managing migration, with a special focus on the implementation of European policies at regional and local levels. This year, the Forum will focus on the role of local authorities and civil society in managing migration and ensuring safe and regular pathways to the EU (full programme).

The event:

The event will take place at the European Economic and Social Committee, rue Belliard 99-101 in Brussels. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and European Economic and Social Committee President Luca Jahier will open the event on 3 April at 14:30 and their remarks will be broadcast on EbS. The event is open for journalists to attend. For registration, please contact: press@eesc.europa.eu.