On 9 April, the third edition of Digital Day will take place in Brussels. The annual one-day event aims to encourage EU and interested Member States to accelerate digital developments in key areas though joint efforts and resources.This year it will combine panel discussions with high-level political stakeholders from Member States' governments.

Digital Day 2019 will be dedicated to the following main areas where digital is expected to make a significant impact in the next years:

Artificial Intelligence Ethical Guidelines

Cooperation on advancing digitalisation of cultural heritage

Digitalization of agriculture and rural areas

Promoting greater participation of women in digital

The full programme is available here.

This year, Digital Day will be preceded by the Digital4Med Conferencescheduled on the 8th April. This high-level event, organised by the European Commission, will focus on the developing connectivity and data strategy for the Southern Mediterranean. The agenda is available here.

Plenary sessions will be web-streamed and are open to the press. Journalists can register for both events online on this registration page.

For further information please contact: Nathalie VANDYSTADT, Marietta GRAMMENOU, and CNECT-DIGITAL-DAY-2019@ec.europa.eu.