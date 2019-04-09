On 9 April, the third edition of Digital Day will take place in Brussels. The annual one-day event aims to encourage EU and interested Member States to accelerate digital developments in key areas though joint efforts and resources.This year it will combine panel discussions with high-level political stakeholders from Member States' governments.
Digital Day 2019 will be dedicated to the following main areas where digital is expected to make a significant impact in the next years:
- Artificial Intelligence Ethical Guidelines
- Cooperation on advancing digitalisation of cultural heritage
- Digitalization of agriculture and rural areas
- Promoting greater participation of women in digital
This year, Digital Day will be preceded by the Digital4Med Conferencescheduled on the 8th April. This high-level event, organised by the European Commission, will focus on the developing connectivity and data strategy for the Southern Mediterranean. The agenda is available here.
