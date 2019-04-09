Navigation path

9 April: Digital Day 2019

On 9 April, the third edition of Digital Day will take place in Brussels. The annual one-day event aims to encourage EU and interested Member States to accelerate digital developments in key areas though joint efforts and resources.This year it will combine panel discussions with high-level political stakeholders from Member States' governments.

Digital Day 2019 will be dedicated to the following main areas where digital is expected to make a significant impact in the next years:

  • Artificial Intelligence Ethical Guidelines
  • Cooperation on advancing digitalisation of cultural heritage
  • Digitalization of agriculture and rural areas
  • Promoting greater participation of women in digital

The full programme is available here.  

This year, Digital Day will be preceded by the Digital4Med Conferencescheduled on the 8th  April. This high-level event, organised by the European Commission, will focus on the developing connectivity and data strategy for the Southern Mediterranean. The agenda is available here.

Plenary sessions will be web-streamed and are open to the press. Journalists can register for both events online on this registration page.

For further information please contact: Nathalie VANDYSTADT, Marietta GRAMMENOU, and CNECT-DIGITAL-DAY-2019@ec.europa.eu.

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


