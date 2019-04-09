The news:

The European Commission (EC) is organizing a high level conference on the future of work in Brussels, hosted by President Jean-Claude Juncker together with Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, Financial Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner Marianne Thyssen.

The event will be attended by representatives from EU institutions and Member States, international organisations, social partners, civil society, academia and the media. In six parallel sessions, participants will take an in-depth look how Europe's employment and social policies have to change to fit the world of today and tomorrow.

The background:

The digital revolution and other transformations are changing the world of work at a fast pace. The conference is intended to:

steer an open discussion on the main changes taking place,

understand their wide-ranging implications, and

explore how to best harness such changes for the benefit of workers, businesses, society and the economy alike.

The event:

The provisional programme can be found here.

Journalists are welcome to register via this website. If you do not yet have an EU Login account, you will have to create one.

The contacts:

Christian Wigand, Spokesperson: christian.wigand@ec.europa.eu

Sara Soumillion, Press Officer: sara.soumillion@ec.europa.eu