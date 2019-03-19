The news:

On the 19 March 2019, the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) will celebrate its 15th anniversary at the European Commission Berlaymont building, in Brussels.



The background:

For 15 years, the European Agency for Network and Information Security has played a key role in shaping the EU's response to the growing cyber threats in the EU. ENISA's main task is to help the EU and its Member States to improve their cyber resilience and increase trust in the Digital Single Market. The Cyber Security Act recently voted by the European Parliament will further strengthen the role of ENISA's by giving it a permanent mandate and increasing its staff and budget.



The event:

The event untitled “Building cybersecurity bridges together: 15 years of ENISA” will take place from 12:30 to 19:30 in the Berlaymont building.

The main themes on the agenda will be:

"Future Challenges"

"Certification: the New Market Place"

"From Exercises to Blueprint"

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, will deliver the keynote speech at 16.30.

This event is by invitation only. Journalists can register by contacting: joseph.waldstein@ec.europa.eu or ilina.serafimova@ec.europa.eu



The sources:

The preliminary agenda is available here. For more information, please visit the event's webpage.