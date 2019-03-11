The news:

On Monday 11 March, the European Commission will organise a dedicated event in Brussels to mark the 15th European Day of Remembrance for the victims of terrorism. This event will bring together victims of terrorism, victim associations and first responders, together with European and Member States' representatives, to share their stories and experiences.

The background:

The European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism was established after the Madrid Bombings in 2004. Each year since 2005, Europe remembers the victims of terrorist atrocities on this date.

Providing support to victims of crime, including victims of terrorist attacks, is an important part of the Commission's work to address all dimensions of the terrorist threat. The EU has put in place a strong legal framework to protect victims across Europe through the EU-wide compensation scheme, the Victims Rights' Directive and the Directive on Combatting Terrorism. In October 2017, Joëlle Milquet was appointed Special Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker for the compensation of victims of crime. Victims' support and rights are also at the heart of work carried out by the Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN).

The event:

The remembrance event is taking place at the Centre Albert Borschette in Brussels and will be attended by Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King, whose opening remarks will be available to watch on EBS. State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior Hans-Georg Engelke, and Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens will also participate in the event.

The event starts at 9:15 and is open for journalists to attend, for registration please contact: Katarzyna.KOLANKO@ec.europa.eu.

