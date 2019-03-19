The European Media Literacy Week is a new initiative by the European Commission to promote media literacy skills and projects across the EU. From 18 to 22 March 2019, various events around the topic of media literacy will take place in Brussels and in the Member States.

In this context, the European Commission is organising a high-level conference on 19 March 2019 in Brussels, which will be hosted by the Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel. The conference will bring together experts from the public and private sector from across the EU to discuss the role of public authorities and different stakeholders in promoting media literacy, present best practices in media literary across the EU and exchange views on innovation in the media sector and the role of quality media content. In addition, three inspiring European media literacy projects will be awarded.

The preliminary conference programme is available here.

Journalists will be able to register online on the event registration page. A press conference with Commissioner Gabriel will take place at 10:15 am.

Further dedicated discussions at EU level will be organised as part of meetings of the European Commission's Media Literacy Expert Group, the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services (ERGA) and the Contact Committee of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive. At national level, media literacy stakeholders are encouraged to organise their own events during or around this Week, to celebrate and discuss media literacy. The relevant local events will be gathered and displayed here.