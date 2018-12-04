The news:

On 4 December, the European Commission will present its second report on the progress made in the fight against trafficking in human beings since 2015. The report will be launched by Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, at an event together with Myria Vassiliadou, EU Anti-Trafficking Coordinator, Peter Goldgruber, Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior, Austrian Presidency and national rapporteurs on human trafficking and civil society partners.

The background:

The EU Anti-Trafficking Directive adopted in 2011, put forward a victim-centred approach that focuses on the particular needs of women and children to address trafficking in human beings, establishing robust provisions on victims' protection, assistance and support, as well as on prevention and prosecution of the crime. This approach is being overseen by the EU Anti-Trafficking Coordinator and since 2016 the Commission has monitored the progress made in the fight against trafficking in human beings. This report will shed light on the current state of play, including emerging trends and latest statistical data across Member States.

The event:

On 4 December, Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos will present the report together with Myria Vassiliadou at a meeting with national rapporteurs on human trafficking and civil society partners.

The launch will take place at 14.30 CET and will be open to the press and livestreamed on EbS.

For media accreditations please contact: ciara.bottomley@ec.europa.eu.