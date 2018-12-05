The news:

The 2018 Security Research Event (SRE) co-organised by the European Commission and the Austrian Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology, will take place on 5 and 6 December. Under the theme "Making Europe a safer place: demonstrating the impact of EU-funded security research", SRE 2018 will demonstrate the results of security-related research and innovation activities as well as their impact on the day-to-day work of security practitioners.

The background:

The Security Research Event is an annual meeting which gathers a wide range of security stakeholders from across Europe: researchers, industry representatives, public security providers and practitioners (fire departments, police, border guards etc.), as well as policymakers. During the event, participants will discuss the state of play and current challenges for security research in Europe. Security research projects which make use of EU funding will also be showcased in a dedicated exhibition area.

The events:

A dedicated workshop for media will take place in the morning of 5 December, ahead of the Security Research Event. The workshop will focus on different aspects of the EU security research programme – its goals, projects, and results.

The Security Research Event will be opened by the European Commission's Director General of DG Home Affairs, Paraskevi Michou. Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King, Austrian Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology Norbert Hofer, and MEP Dan Nica will then deliver keynote speeches, followed by a joint press conference at 14:40.

Journalists interested in the attending the event and/or workshop should contact Katarzyna.kolanko@ec.europa.eu.

The sources:

Security Research Event 2018

#SRE2018