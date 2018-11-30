The news:

This year's G20 Summit, under the Argentinian Presidency, will take place in Buenos Aires. The European Union will be represented by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk. G20 Leaders are expected to focus their discussions on the future of work, infrastructure for development, a sustainable food future and gender mainstreaming.

The background:

As one of the world's largest economic areas, the EU has a seat at the table of the G20, where it represents Member States' interests in its areas of competence, such as trade, climate, migration and economic policies.

Events to watch;

President Juncker will take part in a joint press conference with President Tusk, currently planned for the morning of Friday 30 November, ahead of the first day of the Summit (exact time to be confirmed). Journalists can apply for official accreditation until 20 November here: https://g20.org/en/instructions-press-accreditation-leaders-summit.

The sources:

More information on the G20 is available here: https://www.g20.org/