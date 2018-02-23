European Commission - Upcoming events Friday 23 February: High Level Conference on the Sahel The news The conference, co-chaired by the European Union, the United Nations, the African Union and the G5 Sahel, will focus on strengthening much-needed international support to Africa's Sahel countries in the areas of security and development, notably through the G5 Sahel Joint Force. It will gather Heads of State and Government from the European Union and the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger) as well as high level attendance from other participating countries. The background The EU is a strong political partner of the G5 Sahel countries. High Representative Vice President Federica Mogherini has held annual meetings with G5 Sahel Foreign Ministers to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest such as security, migration, counter-terrorism, youth employment, humanitarian response and long-term development

biggest provider of development assistance to the region with over € 8 billion over 2014-2020 and uses all its tools to support development efforts in the region, notably the , to tackle the root causes of instability and irregular migration and create opportunities for youth. The EU is also member of the Alliance for the Sahel, set up to better coordinate development assistance in the region. The EU, together with its Member States, is theto the region with over €billion over 2014-2020 and uses all its tools to support development efforts in the region, notably the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa to tackle the root causes of instability and irregular migration and create opportunities for youth. The EU is also member of thefor the Sahel, set up to better coordinate development assistance in the region.

The EU is itself a key security player in the region, with its 3 active Common Security and Defence Policy missions ; EUCAP Sahel Niger: EUCAP Sahel Mali: EU training mission (EUTM) in Mali.

Joint Force which aims to improve regional security and fight terrorist groups. It is also present and strongly engaged in the The EU supports concrete regional led security initiatives. The EU has already provided an initial €50 million to establish the African led G5 Sahel which aims to improve regional security and fight terrorist groups. It is also present and strongly engaged in the peace process in Mali.