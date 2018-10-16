The news:

On 16 October, Commissioner for Education, Youth, Culture and Sport, Tibor Navracsics is hosting a seminar to launch this year's edition of the Education and Training Monitor. The Monitor analyses and compares the main challenges for European education systems.

The background:

The Monitor is the annual flagship publication of the European Commission which presents an evaluation of the progress being made by the EU's education and training systems in meeting shared education objectives. The report draws on the latest quantitative and qualitative data, technical reports and studies and policy documents. It highlights EU and national trends and developments and examples of interesting policy measures from the different EU Member States. It comes in two parts: an analysis of issues and challenges at the EU level and a set of descriptions of developments in each Member State.

The event:

The seminar will be held in the Schuman Room, Berlaymont Building on 16 October 2018. The seminar will be opened by Commissioner Tibor Navracsics who will introduce the Monitor's main findings and then lead a first discussion. After lunch expert panellists will discuss different aspects of the Monitor and there will be an opportunity for attendees to comment and to raise questions.

The seminar can be followed live here.

The event is open to journalists. For more information and accreditation please contact: joseph.waldstein@ec.europa.eu

The sources:

A press release in all EU languages, an EU-level factsheet and country-specific factsheets will be available online at 12.00 on 16 October.